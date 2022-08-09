ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weslaco, TX

Weslaco ISD implements safety measures for new school year

By Jesse Mendez
 4 days ago

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Weslaco ISD said its students’ safety and security are at the forefront as they prepare for a new school year.

As classes are set to start on August 22, Superintendent Dr. Dino Coronado reassured parents and the community the district is implementing initiatives to safeguard students and staff.

“These safety measures are sometimes looked at as an inconvenience to visitors,” Dr. Coronado said.
“We want to be able to make our schools welcoming and still balance proper security measures.”

The district’s news release said new Texas Education Agency (TEA) mandates require all campus entry doors are monitored. TEA will audit every district to ensure that all exterior doors are locked and maintained. The district will check exterior doors on a daily basis and report to TEA on a weekly basis.

The district said they will continue to coordinate and collaborate with Weslaco Police who will utilize advanced technology to identify potential threats.

The district will also continue the Security Resource Officers program that embeds police officers at high schools and middle schools.

ID checks, security cameras, sensors, and perimeter patrols are all part of the district’s comprehensive security plan from the WISD Safety Task Force created in the summer of 2022.

Training for faculty and staff to help identify students who may be in need of mental health services will be available. If a student demonstrates “red flag” behaviors, the district’s counseling department will provide the appropriate services.

WISD has continuously addressed the safety of students and staff as perimeter fencing was installed at all
schools in 2016.

Access control systems were added at all elementary schools in 2019.

ValleyCentral

McAllen, Sharyland ISD to bring back lunch applications

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Both Sharyland and McAllen Independent School Districts will require parents to complete lunch applications for the 2022-2023 school year. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Congress authorized spending that allowed schools to serve free meals for all students. However, those funds are not authorized to continue for the 2022-2023 school year. As a […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

School districts hiring to fill in staff vacancies

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The Brownsville Independent School District (BISD) is ready to hire for the 2022-2023 school year to help fill in teacher and bus driver vacancies.  Maricela Franco, the Director of Human Resources for BISD said the district is currently in need of 30 bus drivers.  “Bus drivers are very important to the […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

No agreement on HCISD MOU

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — With the first day of school fast approaching, the Harlingen Consolidated Independent School District and the City of Harlingen have yet to reach an agreement on police security for local schools. Last month, the City of Harlingen recommended HCISD start up its own police department in two years. The city informed […]
HARLINGEN, TX
sbnewspaper.com

Morrow receives Official Texas Historical Marker

The Texas Historical Commission (THC) has recognized three-time Gold Medal Olympian, and San Benito native, Bobby Joe Morrow as a significant part of Texas history with the awarding of an Official Texas Historical Marker. The designation honors Bobby Morrow’s Olympic accomplishments as an important and educational part of local history....
SAN BENITO, TX
KRGV

Groundbreaking held for inclusive playground in McAllen

Ground has been broken at Los Encino Park in south McAllen. The park is getting a makeover to make it inclusive for all children. Wheelchair ramps will be added. "It has a first inclusive we-go swing in the city of McAllen," said inclusive play specialist Marissa Pecina. "What this means is that kids with and without disabilities can swing together. There's sensory elements, cozy quiet spaces for children who may be overwhelmed with all the sights and sounds of the play space. So, it truly is a welcoming area for everyone."
MCALLEN, TX
KRGV

Classes for Edinburg CISD's new collegiate academy set to begin

Students at Edinburg CISD's new collegiate academy will begin working towards their bachelor's degrees on Monday. For the first two years, students will take AP classes to prepare them for college courses. Once they are juniors, they are already getting college credit hours. Construction on the collegiate academy isn’t finished...
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

Harlingen COVID-19 vaccine and booster clinic

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The city of Harlingen reminds residents of a COVID-19 and booster clinic. The city’s social media post said vaccines and boosters will be available on: August 10 at the Harlingen Health Department located at 502 E. Harrison Ave. from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. August 12 at the Harlingen Convention Center […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Pharr asks for residents’ feedback in survey

PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Pharr announced a plan for pedestrian safety and wellness. The city’s social media post is seeking community feedback via a survey. Residents can take part and voice their opinions in regards to sidewalk connectivity, bicycle infrastructure, and pedestrian safety throughout the city. Pharr residents may take the survey […]
PHARR, TX
KRGV

Back-to-school drive-thru event to be held in Weslaco

A Weslaco business is working to help send students back to school in style with a drive-thru party. Karla Saenz, manager at Advanced Urgent Care, says what started out as a small event has grown, even gaining popularity outside of the country. “It can be for anyone," Saenz said. "They...
WESLACO, TX
ValleyCentral

Cameron County employees test positive for COVID-19

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — On Aug. 12, the Office of Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño Jr. was notified that 7 employees have tested positive for COVID-19. Employees from the International Bridge System, Department of Elections, Juvenile Probation Department, Public Health and Public Works Precinct 2 have tested positive to COVID-19. This notice comes one […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Mission CISD hosts cross-guard safety training

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Mission CISD is providing crossguard training to ensure all their students make their way safely to school.  Kimberly De Leon is one of 42 cross guards learning the proper street rules. She said it is her first time receiving cross guard time.  “When you are crossing little kids you don’t use […]
MISSION, TX
ValleyCentral

BISD nurses given life-support training

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral)— DHR Health and the Brownsville Independent School District offered trauma training on Monday and Tuesday to prepare their nurses to offer emergency life-support in case of a school shooting. Nurses from across BISD attended the hands-on training at Veterans Memorial Early College High School where they faced potential scenarios to learn how to respond in the event of a […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Improvements to be made to Los Tomates bridge

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Los Tomates Land Port of Entry will undergo a large-scale infrastructure improvement project. Customs and Border Protection personnel at the Los Tomates Land Port of Entry, better known as the Veterans International Bridge in Brownsville typically process an average of 3,035 vehicles per day, including 655 trucks. Due to the […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Raymondville drain project begins

RAYMONDVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Raymondville and communities nearby are one step away from solving some of their longtime flooding problems. On Friday, the city broke ground for phase two of its drainage project called the Raymondville Drain Project. The improvements will provide stormwater management on a regional basis, including a new channel that connects and widens existing […]
RAYMONDVILLE, TX
tpr.org

Scorched border counties downstream of depleted Falcon Lake face ‘threat of imminent disaster’

Two county judges in the Rio Grande Valley issued declarations of disaster this week in response to the increasingly severe water shortage and ongoing drought in the region. Judge Richard F. Cortez signed a local state of disaster on Thursday. It explained that Hidalgo County “has suffered exceptional drought conditions that pose a threat of imminent disaster.”
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

186 new cases of COVID-19 in Cameron County

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County reported over 180 additional cases of COVID-19 today. Of the 186 new cases, 87 were confirmed reports based on PCR testing. The county has also reported 99 probable reports based on antigen testing. Cameron County’s death toll remains at 2,277. The county did not report any new deaths. […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
riograndeguardian.com

Hinojosa: Study showed 3 of least-connected US cities were in RGV

For many Texans across the state, access to reliable and affordable internet services can be hard (and sometimes impossible) to come by. In fact, a 2019 study by the National Digital Inclusion Alliance found that four of the five least-connected U.S. cities can be found in Texas, three of which can be found in the Rio Grande Valley.
TEXAS STATE
ValleyCentral

STC receives $6.8M from Emergency Relief Fund

RIO GRANDE CITY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — South Texas College was awarded $6.8 million from the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund. According to a news release from the college, this is the largest amount given to a college in the nation. The award, presented to STC by U.S. Congressman Henry Cuellar will provide students with emergency […]
RIO GRANDE CITY, TX
ValleyCentral

Valley residents selected as finalists in H-E-B recipe competition

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Several Rio Grande Valley residents were selected as finalists in H-E-B’s “Quest for Texas Best.” The products, “I Love Chamoy – Sugar Free Chamoy” and “The Sweet Blvd – Japanese Cotton Cheesecake” were selected as two of the 10 finalists, a press release from H-E-B stated.  “I Love Chamoy” […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Invasive species of crayfish found in Brownsville resaca

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An invasive species of crayfish was collected by researchers from the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley at the first known site in Texas. Between January and February, three of the Australian Redclaw Crayfish (Cherax quadricarinatus) were collected at an apartment complex pond that connects to a nearby resaca in the […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
