Weslaco ISD implements safety measures for new school year

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Weslaco ISD said its students’ safety and security are at the forefront as they prepare for a new school year.

As classes are set to start on August 22, Superintendent Dr. Dino Coronado reassured parents and the community the district is implementing initiatives to safeguard students and staff.

“These safety measures are sometimes looked at as an inconvenience to visitors,” Dr. Coronado said.

“We want to be able to make our schools welcoming and still balance proper security measures.”

The district’s news release said new Texas Education Agency (TEA) mandates require all campus entry doors are monitored. TEA will audit every district to ensure that all exterior doors are locked and maintained. The district will check exterior doors on a daily basis and report to TEA on a weekly basis.

The district said they will continue to coordinate and collaborate with Weslaco Police who will utilize advanced technology to identify potential threats.

The district will also continue the Security Resource Officers program that embeds police officers at high schools and middle schools.

ID checks, security cameras, sensors, and perimeter patrols are all part of the district’s comprehensive security plan from the WISD Safety Task Force created in the summer of 2022.

Training for faculty and staff to help identify students who may be in need of mental health services will be available. If a student demonstrates “red flag” behaviors, the district’s counseling department will provide the appropriate services.

WISD has continuously addressed the safety of students and staff as perimeter fencing was installed at all

schools in 2016.

Access control systems were added at all elementary schools in 2019.

