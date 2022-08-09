Read full article on original website
Related
KFC Brings Back Its Most Outrageous Product
While fast food is almost always meant to be indulgent, there are the menu items that go beyond what a human being can reasonably consume and cross the line into heart attack-inducing. A Yum! Brands YUM franchise, Kentucky Fried Chicken has been the master at creating and marketing this type...
McDonald's Menu Adds Two Items that You Really Want to Try
Fast-food chains want to find that elusive new menu item that gets the public talking, becomes a social media sensation and ultimately sells out making its eventual return an even bigger event. That's why Restaurants Brands International's (QSR) - Get Restaurant Brands International Inc. Report Burger King tries so many...
Taco Bell Made a Menu Mistake With the Mexican Pizza
Taco Bell either has very clever marketing people who fully believe that any publicity equals good publicity, or it completely does not know its customer base. The Yum! Brands (YUM) - Get Yum! Brands Inc. Report chain brought back its beloved Mexican Pizza earlier this summer after it had been taken off the menu for pandemic-related reasons.
Taco Bell has brought back a menu favorite and fans say it tastes just like McDonald’s discontinued snack wraps
TACO Bell just brought back a menu favorite and fans are going crazy. The fast-food chain is no stranger to menu changes as it typically will cycle fan favorites. This time, Taco Bell has brought back the Cantina Crispy Chicken Taco but with a twist. Customers will be able to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Krispy Kreme Is Bringing Back A Fan-Favorite Flavor For One Day Only
If there's one thing Krispy Kreme fans love nearly as much as the chain's Original Glazed donuts, it's the company's limited-edition flavor releases. Although donut lovers adore devouring Krispy Kreme's specialty desserts (like the unexpected honey-flavored donut launched this May), they usually have to come to terms with a hard truth: Generally, once these limited-edition donuts are sold out, they won't be back for quite some time, if at all.
Papa Johns ousted founder steps up attacks on the brand he started, saying chain has ‘lost its way’
Also…he has thoughts on global domination.
NFL・
Disgraced Papa John's Founder Claims His 'Conservative Values' Made Better Pizza
John Schnatter left Papa John's after he used a racial epithet on a conference call.
How You Can Get A Free Krispy Kreme Donut All Summer Long
So far, the summer of 2022 has proven to offer avid fans of the warmest season plenty of fun — the pool, the fair, and a ton of deals tailored to faithful foodies. Since June, Caribou coffee has offered its MonDaymaker drink special to help everyone kick off their weeks on a high note by having the option to order a $4 extra large specialty coffee. And Red Robin chose to tackle inflation head-on from June 27 to July 31 by giving its fans a meal complete with unlimited fries and drink refills at only $10.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Papa John’s Pizza Founder Accuses Company of Poor Food Quality Due to a Loss of Conservative Values
The entity’s controversial founder and namesake, John Schnatter, is no longer working with the chain and he is speaking out. Disclaimer: This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports, and does not necessarily represent the views of the author of this article, or the NewsBreak platform.
buckinghamshirelive.com
KFC reveals new summer deals including return of 80-piece Popcorn Chicken Sharing Bucket
KFC has released a feast of summer deals including the return of its Popcorn Chicken Sharing Bucket. But fried chicken fans will have to be quick as the four discounts will only be available until September 4. The giant buckets of popcorn chicken aren't usually available to buy from the...
Fowl play! Kentucky Fried Chicken say they have to pause popular menu deal because they are facing a shortage of poultry
KFC says it has paused a popular menu deal because the chain is facing a shortage of chicken. Company bosses are understood to have sent out a memo sent out to all fast food branches warning of a shortage of chicken on the bone, beans and cans of Pepsi Max.
Why Papa John's Doesn't Want To Give All Its Fans The Same Discounts
As of 2021, Papa John's is a top-five pizza chain in the U.S. in terms of sales (via Statista) — an accomplishment it would likely prefer to continue amid rising inflation. According to Yahoo! Finance, Papa John's stores in North America gained 1.9% in same-store sales in early 2022 even though the company had raised prices by 7%. Papa John's CEO Rob Lynch attributed the numbers to "great demand," as well as what seems to be "a plateau" in inflated food costs and wages for the chain.
Popculture
Burger King Launching Another Flavorful New Chicken Sandwich
Burger King's chicken sandwich lineup continues to expand, even in Canada. The new Pesto Chicken Sandwich will be available to Burger King Canada fans for a limited time. U.S. consumers weren't completely forgotten though, as the BK Royal Crispy Chicken Sandwich line launched nationwide this month. The Pesto Chicken Club...
Papa John's is borrowing a tactic from Chipotle, and it might give the chain a competitive advantage
Papa John's just introduced Papa Bowls made of pizza toppings without crust.
Popeyes Menu Has Two Special New Ways to Finish Off Your Meal
If 2019 was the year of the fried chicken sandwich, 2022 may be the one in which fast-food chains' mediocre desserts may finally become unacceptable. Last week, Yum! Brands (YUM) - Get Yum! Brands Inc. Report's Taco Bell upped the ante by partnering with upscale New York bakery Milk Bar for a Strawberry Bell Truffle or, in layman's terms, truffle-sized bites of vanilla cake with strawberry pieces soaked in strawberry milk.
Taco Bell is bringing back the Mexican Pizza, for good this time
After a three-month hiatus, the fan favorite Mexican Pizza will be making its permanent return to the Taco Bell menu next month, which is quicker than the chain expected.
Thrillist
Popeyes Is Rolling Out 4 New Menu Items Nationwide, Including Banana Cream Cake
Popeyes has garnered quite a reputation for its savory and sweet selection. While the Fried Chicken Sandwich and Wild Berry Beignets will always hold a special place in our hearts, the southern-style fast food joint is dropping four new menu items that just might give the former two a run for their money.
Domino's tried to sell pizza to Italians. It failed
Domino's' Italian job was harder than it looked.
I’m a KFC worker and here are the secrets behind the famous breadcrumb chicken – and how we make our thick gravy
KFC LURES in millions of customers a week - and most people flock to the fast food chain for their world-famous fried chicken. Channel 5’s Secrets of the Fast Food Giants lifts the lid on secrets behind the famous breadcrumb coating that gives KFC's chicken its distinctive taste. Speaking...
Popculture
McDonald's Brings Back Fan-Favorite Breakfast Menu Item
Taco Bell may be bringing back the Mexican Pizza, but McDonald's has its own plans up its sleeve. Amid chatter surrounding the return of the beloved dish to the Mexican-style fast food chain, McDonald's has quietly brought back one fan-favorite menu item: breakfast bagel sandwiches. Months after they disappeared, the fast food chain confirmed in July that breakfast bagels are now back on the menu.
Comments / 0