So far, the summer of 2022 has proven to offer avid fans of the warmest season plenty of fun — the pool, the fair, and a ton of deals tailored to faithful foodies. Since June, Caribou coffee has offered its MonDaymaker drink special to help everyone kick off their weeks on a high note by having the option to order a $4 extra large specialty coffee. And Red Robin chose to tackle inflation head-on from June 27 to July 31 by giving its fans a meal complete with unlimited fries and drink refills at only $10.

RESTAURANTS ・ 9 DAYS AGO