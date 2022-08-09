ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

KFC Brings Back Its Most Outrageous Product

While fast food is almost always meant to be indulgent, there are the menu items that go beyond what a human being can reasonably consume and cross the line into heart attack-inducing. A Yum! Brands YUM franchise, Kentucky Fried Chicken has been the master at creating and marketing this type...
RESTAURANTS
TheStreet

McDonald's Menu Adds Two Items that You Really Want to Try

Fast-food chains want to find that elusive new menu item that gets the public talking, becomes a social media sensation and ultimately sells out making its eventual return an even bigger event. That's why Restaurants Brands International's (QSR) - Get Restaurant Brands International Inc. Report Burger King tries so many...
RESTAURANTS
TheStreet

Taco Bell Made a Menu Mistake With the Mexican Pizza

Taco Bell either has very clever marketing people who fully believe that any publicity equals good publicity, or it completely does not know its customer base. The Yum! Brands (YUM) - Get Yum! Brands Inc. Report chain brought back its beloved Mexican Pizza earlier this summer after it had been taken off the menu for pandemic-related reasons.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crust#Product Innovation#Veggie#Food Drink#Italian#Papa Rewards
Mashed

Krispy Kreme Is Bringing Back A Fan-Favorite Flavor For One Day Only

If there's one thing Krispy Kreme fans love nearly as much as the chain's Original Glazed donuts, it's the company's limited-edition flavor releases. Although donut lovers adore devouring Krispy Kreme's specialty desserts (like the unexpected honey-flavored donut launched this May), they usually have to come to terms with a hard truth: Generally, once these limited-edition donuts are sold out, they won't be back for quite some time, if at all.
Mashed

How You Can Get A Free Krispy Kreme Donut All Summer Long

So far, the summer of 2022 has proven to offer avid fans of the warmest season plenty of fun — the pool, the fair, and a ton of deals tailored to faithful foodies. Since June, Caribou coffee has offered its MonDaymaker drink special to help everyone kick off their weeks on a high note by having the option to order a $4 extra large specialty coffee. And Red Robin chose to tackle inflation head-on from June 27 to July 31 by giving its fans a meal complete with unlimited fries and drink refills at only $10.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Mashed

Why Papa John's Doesn't Want To Give All Its Fans The Same Discounts

As of 2021, Papa John's is a top-five pizza chain in the U.S. in terms of sales (via Statista) — an accomplishment it would likely prefer to continue amid rising inflation. According to Yahoo! Finance, Papa John's stores in North America gained 1.9% in same-store sales in early 2022 even though the company had raised prices by 7%. Papa John's CEO Rob Lynch attributed the numbers to "great demand," as well as what seems to be "a plateau" in inflated food costs and wages for the chain.
FOOD & DRINKS
Popculture

Burger King Launching Another Flavorful New Chicken Sandwich

Burger King's chicken sandwich lineup continues to expand, even in Canada. The new Pesto Chicken Sandwich will be available to Burger King Canada fans for a limited time. U.S. consumers weren't completely forgotten though, as the BK Royal Crispy Chicken Sandwich line launched nationwide this month. The Pesto Chicken Club...
RESTAURANTS
TheStreet

Popeyes Menu Has Two Special New Ways to Finish Off Your Meal

If 2019 was the year of the fried chicken sandwich, 2022 may be the one in which fast-food chains' mediocre desserts may finally become unacceptable. Last week, Yum! Brands (YUM) - Get Yum! Brands Inc. Report's Taco Bell upped the ante by partnering with upscale New York bakery Milk Bar for a Strawberry Bell Truffle or, in layman's terms, truffle-sized bites of vanilla cake with strawberry pieces soaked in strawberry milk.
RESTAURANTS
Popculture

McDonald's Brings Back Fan-Favorite Breakfast Menu Item

Taco Bell may be bringing back the Mexican Pizza, but McDonald's has its own plans up its sleeve. Amid chatter surrounding the return of the beloved dish to the Mexican-style fast food chain, McDonald's has quietly brought back one fan-favorite menu item: breakfast bagel sandwiches. Months after they disappeared, the fast food chain confirmed in July that breakfast bagels are now back on the menu.
RESTAURANTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy