ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

See Photos of Qatar’s Massive Open-Air Museum with Works by Yayoi Kusama, Jeff Koons, and Richard Serra

By Tessa Solomon
ARTnews
ARTnews
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17KKox_0hAbCOdl00

A Yayoi Kusama pumpkin, Rashid Johnson mosaic, and a monumental Jeff Koons sculpture in the likeness of an endangered marine mammal are among the 40 new and commissioned public artworks to be installed throughout Doha in Qatar, the state body Qatar Museums announced today.

The mass public art program marks an ambitious fall season for the Gulf nation, with much-anticipated events including the FIFA World Cup football tournament and the inauguration of several new museums.

Some sculptures have already been installed, such as Untitled (Trench, Shafts, Pit, Tunnel and Chamber) , 1978, by Bruce Nauman, in Msheireb Downtown Doha, Tom Claassen’s Falcon (2021) outside the Hamad International Airport , and Two Orchids (2015) by Isa Genzken near the National Theater, in what the government is calling its new “outdoor museum.”

The full artist list is a wide range of living and dead international, regional, and Qatari artists . The newly installed works include Maqam I, Maqam II, Maqam III by Lebanese artist Simone Fattal, three conical granite sculptures reminiscent of blue dunes, a nearly 100-foot-long banner by American conceptual artist Lawrence Weiner at Stadium 974, and a light installation by Iraqi artist Adel Abidin projected on t he facade of Mathaf.

The public art program is overseen by Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, the chairperson of Qatar Museums. Once completed, it will rival the most prominent sculpture initiative in the Gulf, Saudi Arabia’s open-air sculpture museum on Corniche in Jeddah, which holds works by Hans Arp, Alexander Calder, and Maha Malluh.

See a selection of the new public artworks in Doha here.

More from ARTnews.com Best of ARTnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
ARTnews

Getty Museum to Return Illegally Excavated Orpheus Sculptures to Italy

The Getty Museum in Los Angeles will return a group of Orpheus sculptures to Italy after investigators said that the artifacts were illegally excavated and exported. In September, they will be sent to Rome. According to the museum, the Antiquities Trafficking Unit of the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office had first raised concerns about the terracotta sculptures, which are more than 2,000 years old. Timothy Potts, director of the Getty, said in the release that the museum “determined that these objects should be returned” by working with officials from that unit. The Sculptural Group of a Seated Poet and Sirens, known as Orpheus and the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ARTnews

Google Acquisition of Chicago Building Forces Massive Jean Dubuffet Sculpture to Relocate

Click here to read the full article. A 10-ton Jean Dubuffet sculpture in Chicago is being relocated after Google acquired the building facing the space where it is currently set. The 1984 sculpture Monument with Standing Beast, which rises 29 feet into the air, has stood in front of the James R. Thompson Center, a government office, for more than 30 years. Now, it will reside elsewhere in the city, according to the Chicago Sun-Times, which reported news of the sculpture’s move on Monday, just a few days after Google bought the building for $105 million. The fiberglass sculpture will now reside...
CHICAGO, IL
ARTnews

Mary Obering, Abstract Painter With a Passionate Following, Dies at 85

Click here to read the full article. Mary Obering, a painter whose geometric abstractions brought her a small but loyal following, has died at 85. New York’s Bortolami gallery, which added her to its roster in 2019, said that Obering died in New York of natural causes on July 29. Obering’s paintings merged the pared-down aesthetics of newer movements like Minimalism with techniques and styles that date back multiple centuries. Though she had been working for decades and sometimes even shown with top dealers, Obering’s fanbase has remained small but passionate. It included figures such as artist Susan Cianciolo, who once called...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ARTnews

Ebony and Jet’s Historic Photo Archive Is Now Owned by the Getty and Smithsonian Museum

Click here to read the full article. The archive of Johnson Publishing, an invaluable collection of photographs depicting African American culture in the 20th century, officially has new ownership. A philanthropic consortium comprising the Ford Foundation, the J. Paul Getty Trust, the MacArthur Foundation, the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation, and the Smithsonian Institution announced on Thursday that the collection has been transferred to the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture (NMAAHC) and the Getty Research Institute. The two institutions now jointly steward 4 million prints and negatives from Ebony and Jet, the lodestones of Johnson’s portfolio. These images depict candid moments involving...
MUSEUMS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yayoi Kusama
Person
Thomas Gainsborough
Person
Alexander Calder
Person
Bruce Nauman
Person
Damien Hirst
Person
Rashid Johnson
Person
Richard Serra
Person
Lawrence Weiner
Person
Jeff Koons
ARTnews

Barbara Kruger’s Market Is Hot, Albuquerque Museum Repatriates Artifacts to Mexico, and More: Morning Links for July 28, 2022

Click here to read the full article. To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines MUSEUMS UP NORTH. Huguette Vachon, the widow of the painter Jean-Paul Riopelle, who died in 2002, has proposed opening a museum devoted to his art on the Isle-aux-Grues in Quebec, the Art Newspaper reports. The 3,000-square-foot Musée-Atelier Riopelle, which would present Vachon’s holdings of his work, is estimated to cost about US$3.3 million to build and could be open by mid-2024. Meanwhile, two provinces to the east, an effort to build a new home for the Art Gallery of Nova Scotia in Halifax has been paused amid concerns about soaring costs tied...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
ARTnews

14,000-Year-Old Engravings by ‘Technically Skilled’ Artisan Found in Spain

Click here to read the full article. Archaeologists from the Autonomous University of Barcelona discovered ancient engravings that are around 14,000 years old, the researchers announced in a statement. The Upper Paleolithic–era engraving was found near the city of Lleida, which is about an hour away from Barcelona. The archaeologists had been working on the site for some time, having previously discovered the partial skeleton of a woman the researchers have dubbed Linya, her name a reference to the cave she was found in, Cova Gran de Santa Linya. The engravings, though found at the same site, predate Linya by a few...
SCIENCE
ARTnews

Archaelogists Discovered 800-Year-Old Ancient Palace That May Have Belonged To Genghis Khan’s Grandson

Click here to read the full article. Archaelogists discovered the remains of an ancient palace that may have belonged to Genghis Khan’s grandson Hulagu Khan in the Çaldıran district of eastern Turkey’s Van province. Excavations at the site are currently ongoing. While the palace in question has not been definitively identified as a lost Khan residence, the excavation team, led by Ersel Çağlıtütuncigil of the Izmir Katip Çelebi University Turkish-Islamic Archeology Department, unearthed shards of tricolor-glazed ceramics and pottery, porcelain, bricks, and glazed roof tiles. Munkhtulga Rinchinkhorol, a Mongolian Academy of Sciences archaeologist working on the dig, told Live Science the “‘s’-like...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Qatar Museums#Orchids#The National Theater#Qatari#Lebanese#American#Iraqi
ARTnews

Pompeii Archaeologists Have Excavated a 2,000-Year-Old Middle-Class Home

Click here to read the full article. Pompeii’s archaeological park announced Saturday that it had uncovered several furnished rooms and household objects in a middle-class home in the city, it said in a press release. The discovery, according to the archaeologists, sheds considerable light on the lives of middle-class citizens in Pompeii. The team began excavating rooms in the House of the Lararium, a middle-class domus (home) in 2018. The house is so named because it contains a lavish room with a niche devoted to worshiping lares, or domestic spirits believed to protect the household. “In the Roman Empire there was a significant...
SCIENCE
ARTnews

Getty Museum and Apple Bring William Blake’s Monsters to Life for New AR Project

Click here to read the full article. The Australian artist duo Tin Nugyen and Ed Cutting have brought to life an animated installation that will be displayed in a new Apple store in London, the Art Newspaper reports. Originally conceived for the Getty Museum in Los Angeles, the installation is available to view through an augmented reality app called United Visions, which shares its name with the project itself. United Visions is a modern-day spin on the works of William Blake, in particular the creature he painted in The Spirit of the Flea (ca. 1819–20). That creature is humanoid that looks...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ARTnews

Jennifer Bartlett, Titan of the New York Scene Who Forged a New Path for Painting, Dies at 81

Click here to read the full article. Jennifer Bartlett, whose experiments with subjecting painting to predetermined rule systems had earned her a loyal following, died on July 25 in Amagansett, New York, at 81. A representative for Paula Cooper Gallery, which offered Bartlett some of her earliest shows, confirmed her death. Bartlett’s paintings are quite unlike almost any others made by artists of her generation, and for that reason, they have always made her a special artist within the eyes of many. She found unique ways of adapting abstraction for an age of Minimalism without moving full-tilt into conceptual art. At...
ENTERTAINMENT
ARTnews

8,000-Year-Old Settlement Is Found in Saudi Arabia, Offering Rare View of Prehistoric Religion

An 8,000-year-old settlement has been discovered by a group of Saudi and French archaeologists working at a site southwest of the Saudi Arabian capital of Riyadh. Led by the Saudi Heritage Commission, the team uncovered the Neolithic-era remains using laser scanning, aerial photography, drones, and various forms of surveying. The archaeologists located the settlement at Al-Faw, an archaeological site that has previously turned up evidence of a strong trade network that sustained an ancient city. Along the edge of Mount Tuwaiq, they found a stone temple and pieces of an altar. The archaeologists said these provide a deeper understanding of religious practices...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sculpture
Country
Qatar
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
Place
Doha, QA
NewsBreak
Middle East
Country
Iraq
ARTnews

Taiwan’s Palace Museum Practices War Drill, British Museum Official Calls for ‘Parthenon Partnership’ with Greece, and More: Morning Links for August 1, 2022

Click here to read the full article. To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines CONTINGENCY PLANS. The National Palace Museum in Taiwan recently staged its first “wartime response exercise,” readying staff for what to do in the event that China invades the island, CNN reports. While the treasure-filled Taipei institution did not going into detail about how and where it plans to move its holdings in the case of military conflict, it did say that it will focus on safeguarding some 90,000 of the 700,000 items it manages, with an emphasis on high-value and portable material. Many of those pieces were...
MUSEUMS
ARTnews

BTS’s RM Talks about His Growing Influence and Appreciation of Art

Click here to read the full article. RM, the 27-year-old leader of Korean pop group BTS, has become an avid enthusiast, collector, and promoter of contemporary art. In just the last few months, RM was featured on Intersections: The Art Basel Podcast, and he and the other members of BTS partnered with Google to show off their favorite artworks embedded in Google Street View at a location of their choice. Last month, ARTnews published a feature detailing the wide impact RM has had on art institutions in the US by using Instagram to feature major museums like the National Gallery of Art...
THEATER & DANCE
ARTnews

Famed African American Quilters From Gee’s Bend Are Reproducing Their Colorful Masterpieces for Macy’s

Click here to read the full article. As part of a collaboration between Macy’s, the Souls Grown Deep Foundation and Community Partnership, Keeco, and Artists Rights Society, reproductions of the quilts of Gee’s Bend, Alabama are available for purchase online and in select Macy’s department stores. Percentages of the sales will be used to support individual artists including Lucy Mingo, Loretta Pettway, Louella Pettway, Lucy T. Pettway, and Stella Mae Pettway, as well as the Souls Grown Deep Foundation, Inc. Considered to be major contributions to African-American and American art history, the colorful abstract fabric pieces have been produced within the small,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
ARTnews

Guggenheim’s Long-Awaited Expansion to Spanish Nature Reserve Moves Closer to Becoming a Reality

Click here to read the full article. The Guggenheim Bilbao’s long-gestating plans to expand to a Spanish natural reserve may finally come to fruition. Earlier this week, officials with the government of the Biscay province, whose capital is Bilbao, revealed that they were planning to put €40 million toward an expansion in Urdaibai, an estuary to the east of Bilbao that has hundreds of plant species and thousands of human residents. Deia, a Spanish-language outlet based in Biscay, reported this week that the provincial council had pegged the total cost of the new museum at €127 million ($129 million). A connector that...
MUSEUMS
ARTnews

Curator Indicted on Laundering Charges Amid Louvre Abu Dhabi Antiquities Investigation

Click here to read the full article. French curator and archaeologist Jean-François Charnier has been indicted amid an investigation into the the Louvre Abu Dhabi’s acquisitions of allegedly looted Egyptian antiquities. Charnier is an adviser for the French Agency for AlUla Development, an agency that develops cultural projects in Saudi Arabia. He was brought into police custody earlier this week for questioning and was officially indicted on Thursday on charges of  “laundering by facilitating the false justification of the origin of the property of the author of a crime or an offense,” the French outlet Le Monde first reported. Charnier is currently...
MUSEUMS
ARTnews

Albuquerque Museum Returns Indigenous Artifacts to Mexico

Click here to read the full article. The Albuquerque Museum in New Mexico has returned to Mexico a collection of antiquities donated to the museum and kept in storage for more than a decade. The group of a dozen artifacts, which include sculptures and figurines with roots in Olmec and Zacatecas Indigenous communities, were donated to the museum in 2007. Five months ago, the museum discovered the items in storage where they had been for the last fifteen years. An unidentified donor had donated the objects to the museum after originally purchasing them in the 1980s from an undisclosed dealer. After uncovering...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
ARTnews

Manifesta Founder Proposes Ukrainian Edition, Katy Siegel Joins SFMOMA, and More: Morning Links for July 27, 2022

Click here to read the full article. To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines THE WAR IN UKRAINE. The founder of Manifesta, Europe’s roving art biennial, Hedwig Fijen, has proposed holding its 2028 edition in Ukraine, with the aim of helping to “rebuild and re-strengthen the cultural ecosystem and infrastructure” in the country, Artnet News reports. (Its current iteration just opened in Prishtina, Kosovo.) Meanwhile, an Annie Leibovitz photoshoot of Volodymyr and Olena Zelenska, Ukraine’s president and first lady, for Vogue, has sparked controversy, with some commentators, and some Republican politicians, slamming it, Artforum reports. And critic Jason Farago has a lucid dispatch from Ukraine, reflecting on the power...
WORLD
ARTnews

Climate Activists Glue Themselves to Boccioni Sculpture in Milan

Click here to read the full article. Last week, activists from the Italian climate action organization Ultima Generazione (Last Generation) attached themselves to Botticelli’s Primavera (ca. 1480), held in the Gallerie degli Uffizi in Florence. Then, on July 30, the activists targeted another work: Unique Forms of Continuity in Space (1913) by Umberto Boccioni, which is held by the Museo del Novecento in Milan. “We do not let ourselves be arrested lightly but we must immediately understand that there will be no art in a collapsing planet,” an activist referred to only by her first name, Simone, said in a statement from the group....
ENVIRONMENT
ARTnews

ARTnews

9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
989K+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1902, ARTnews is the oldest and most widely circulated art magazine in the world.

 https://www.artnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy