Daily News

Motorcyclist killed in crash with SUV driver outside Brooklyn’s Gateway Plaza Mall

By Thomas Tracy, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 4 days ago

A 36-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash with an SUV driver outside a popular Brooklyn mall, police said Tuesday.

Lamonte Johnston was heading north on Gateway Drive in East New York when he slammed into the front passenger side of a 2010 Ford Escape turning left into the Gateway Plaza Mall about 10 p.m. Monday, cops said.

The 34-year-old SUV driver was traveling in the same direction as Johnston when he made the turn.

Johnston was thrown from his KTM 390 motorcycle and suffered severe injuries to his head and body, cops said. Medics rushed him to Brookdale University Hospital but he could not be saved.

He lived about two miles from where he crashed, according to cops.

The SUV driver and his passengers, a 40-year-old woman and a 4-year-old girl, were taken to the same hospital as Johnston but all had minor injuries, police said.

The SUV driver has not been charged.

Comments / 6

ChosenOne0518
4d ago

OMG! I was wondering what happened because I saw all of the sirens from my back yard! This is terrible 😔 I was afraid that something like this would happen; there are always motorcycles in the mall parking lot doing tricks on their bikes. ( I'm not saying that was the case in this incident) Sending prayers to the family! 🙏🏼💐 Everyone please be safe.🙏🏼😥

Reply(2)
3
Tyrone London
3d ago

I wish I had a yard like you all 😔, not to see the accident but just a yard to represent I have a house 😕 and can plant trees and fruits.

Reply
2
