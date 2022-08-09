Motorcyclist killed in crash with SUV driver outside Brooklyn’s Gateway Plaza Mall

A 36-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash with an SUV driver outside a popular Brooklyn mall, police said Tuesday.

Lamonte Johnston was heading north on Gateway Drive in East New York when he slammed into the front passenger side of a 2010 Ford Escape turning left into the Gateway Plaza Mall about 10 p.m. Monday, cops said.

The 34-year-old SUV driver was traveling in the same direction as Johnston when he made the turn.

Johnston was thrown from his KTM 390 motorcycle and suffered severe injuries to his head and body, cops said. Medics rushed him to Brookdale University Hospital but he could not be saved.

He lived about two miles from where he crashed, according to cops.

The SUV driver and his passengers, a 40-year-old woman and a 4-year-old girl, were taken to the same hospital as Johnston but all had minor injuries, police said.

The SUV driver has not been charged.