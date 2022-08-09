ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
pymnts.com

Bundled Banking Products: How Credit Cards Secure Customer Loyalty

New Report: Product Bundles Strengthen Ties With Banks’ Most Profitable Customers. According to PYMNTS’ new survey of nearly 2,300 U.S. consumers for “The Bundled Banking Products: How Credit Cards Secure Customer Loyalty” report, a collaboration with Amount, grouping multiple banking services together is proving to be an effective tool that improves customer retention.
notebookcheck.net

Apple hopes consumers will buy the iPhone 14 in troves as it reportedly orders 90 million units despite a slumping market

Apple is set to follow up the hugely successful iPhone 13 with up to four new models of the iPhone 14 in the coming months. Bloomberg now reports that Cupertino is quite confident in its customer base and expects to sell 90 million iPhone 14 units. The figure lines up with a previous report that mentioned Apple had placed an order for the production of 95 million devices.
