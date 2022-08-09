New report lists local communities among Bay Area's most racially and economically segregated neighborhoods

Read full article on original website
Police Refuse To Look For Missing 4-Year-Old Boy Abducted During Assault They Say Just "Ran Away"The Vivid Faces of the VanishedMenlo Park, CA
Judge: Walgreens substantially contributed to the opioid epidemic in San Franciscohoustonstringer_comSan Francisco, CA
Raccoons Play With a Tree Swing In Adorable Video Posted by ResidentThomas Smith
Beloved San Francisco diner closes after 20 yearsJosue TorresSan Francisco, CA
Toys “R” Us shops are opening across California inside some Macy’s storesJosue TorresCalifornia State
San Francisco’s St. Ignatius College Preparatory reneges on verbal agreement with Sunset Mercantile farmers market
Apparently, cooler heads did not prevail.
NBC Bay Area
Mask Mandate Debate: Bay Area Schools Decide Whether or Not to Bring Back Masks
As students around the Bay head back to school, every district has an extra decision to make about whether or not to make masks mandatory in class. Students in both the Franklin McKinley and Alum Rock school districts in San Jose will begin the year with masks, giving some parents a sense of relief.
TechCrunch
It might be time for companies in San Francisco to call employees’ bluff
The question, and one asked this week by the San Francisco Chronicle, is why San Francisco isn’t bouncing back in the same way. As reporter Roland Li writes: “There’s always been a disparity — New York has 10 times the population of San Francisco — but the coastal tourism and economic hubs have diverged in striking ways as they recover from the pandemic.”
We now have the backstory on the Bay Area dog found in a 'small German village'
The dog’s name is Benny – and believe it or not, he’s “a special breed of German dog,” per an update posted to Facebook by Gilroy Police Foundation Vice President Linda Wieck.
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco parents fume over encampment blocking sidewalk near school
SAN FRANCISCO - Parents at a Mission District-based public elementary school are expressing growing frustration over a homeless encampment, blocking the sidewalk nearby. "It’s not safe for children to have to walk around cars and oncoming traffic," said parent Danielle Swaney. Classes are scheduled to begin at Marshall Elementary...
The Almanac Online
Approving office space increases housing demand.
I had a long discussion with a former colleague recently. The irony is that if you want to ameliorate (that's a 25 cent word; I get paid to use words like that) housing 'crises', Menlo Park should stop approving office space, which increases housing demand. It's that simple. Otherwise, the...
Residents report 2nd water leak, presumed theft at luxury SF apartments
The latest water leak at 33 Tehama prompted the evacuation of construction workers who were fixing the building and residents who were picking up belongings.
sfstandard.com
Scion of SF Coffee Dynasty Attempts Run for DA, Realizes He Needs to Be a Lawyer to Qualify
An attempt to run for San Francisco District Attorney by the son of an elite coffee dynasty family was brought to an abrupt end this week when he was told that he could not enter the race because he was not an attorney. Austin Hills, whose family founded Hills Bros....
Watch Residents In America's Most Expensive Zip Code Argue Against Affordable Housing
For years, the town of Atherton in California—located in the heart of Silicon Valley—has been an enclave for the wealthy. While it's not literally protected by gates, the municipality has long been criticized for using zoning laws to ensure it can "keep out anyone who is not wealthy or white," as one housing advocate told The Guardian in 2020. The end result is that it's consistently ranked as being the most expensive zip code in the U.S. to live in.
Bay Area researchers launch study aimed at understanding effects of long COVID
Local health agencies are on a quest to learn more about long Covid. To that end, organizers of a new research project will be calling residents who previously had Covid to ask about their experience.
wolfstreet.com
House Prices in San Francisco & Bay Area Experience Steep Declines from April Peak Craziness, Down Year-over-Year
Sales volume plunged 38%. The median price of single-family houses in the San Francisco Bay Area peaked in April and has dropped every month since then. By July, the median price, at $1.33 million, was down by about $220,000 from the peak and by 2% year-over-year, undoing most of the huge gains in 2021 and early 2022.
Recycled water filling station draws East Bay NIMBY resistance
PLEASANTON (KPIX) -- California's ongoing drought has shifted the focus for many cities toward providing recycled water to residents.Some residents in Pleasanton are saying "not so fast" to adding a recycled water filling station at the former Zone 7 Water Agency headquarters building on Hopyard Road at Parkside Drive.According to residents, Parkside is a quiet neighborhood in Pleasanton that parallels Las Positas Boulevard for almost a mile."It would be just chaos if they opened the site," said Laura Charteris, a longtime resident of the neighborhood who started an online petition urging the city council to select an alternative site.She said...
NBC Bay Area
1.3M Women of Color in Bay Area Could Benefit If AB 2419 Passes
A state bill aimed at allocating $18 billion in federal money in the Bay Area and statewide for environmentally and socially disadvantaged communities gets high scores for promoting gender and racial equity, according to the Gender Equity Policy Institute, a nonprofit think tank that exposes the impacts of policies, processes and practices of businesses and government.
Are San Francisco's NIMBYs Finally Getting Their Comeuppance?
San Francisco's homegrown hostility to new development has made it the epicenter of California's housing crisis. It will now become a testing ground for a newly empowered state government's ability to force liberalizing reforms on a city that repeatedly refuses to build. On Tuesday, the state's Department of Housing and...
Dressed in shrubbery, determined to scare; 'Bay Area Bushman' performs prank with roots in SF
He sits atop an empty planter in downtown San Jose, watching and waiting. Head to toe in shrubbery, with his cell phone affixed, the content creator who calls himself the "Bay Area Bushman" is prepared for a good scare.
Daily Californian
‘It was pretty brutal’: Tenants share experiences renting in Berkeley
UC Berkeley sophomore Lilly Sayenga is proud she found a rental unit in Berkeley, but said she wishes that for the price of nearly $2,400 a month, her faucet would remain attached to the sink. After further inspection, Sayenga said she and her roommate realized their one bedroom apartment had...
SFist
Feds Target Marin County ‘Wellness’ Gurus Accused of Fraudulent Business and $2 Million In Unpaid Taxes
The author of Skinny, Tan and Rich: Unveiling the Myth, and her husband, stand accused of dodging a $2 million tax bill, and federal prosecutors allege they set up an LLC scheme to hide their assets. Hey, anyone can fall a little behind on their taxes. But if you published...
NBC Bay Area
Bay Area Cities Among Most Educated in U.S.: Report
A recently released report listed some Bay Area cities as the most educated in the country. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara and San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley ranked among the top 10 places in WalletHub's "2022’s Most & Least Educated Cities in America." The report based the rankings on factors such as percentage of...
NBC Bay Area
East Bay Businessman, Family Moving Out of Bay Area Due to Ongoing Crime
An East Bay businessman and his family say they're so tired of Bay Area crime, they're packing up and moving to Alabama. Derek Thoms said his family’s laundromats have become playgrounds for thieves, from window smashing to someone driving a car through the front door, causing thousands of dollars in damages.
33 Tehama Apartments in SF flood again
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The luxury apartments at 33 Tehama Street in San Francisco have flooded for the second time in just two months. No one’s lived in the building since the first water main failure in June. Now, residents worry about yet another roadblock in returning to their homes. “Life has been completely disrupted […]
