electrek.co
Tesla is reportedly going to build Model Y with BYD blade batteries at Gigafactory Berlin
After months of rumors that Tesla is going to use BYD’s blade batteries at Gigafactory Shanghai, there’s a surprising turn of events that suggest Tesla is actually going to use the new battery cells at Gigafactory Berlin, and it reportedly already took delivery of the first cells. In...
electrek.co
If you want an EV, buy now – Rivian, Fisker and others rush to lock in EV tax credits before changes
Rivian, Fisker, and other EV makers are offering binding purchase agreements to reservation holders after the Senate passed the Inflation Reduction Act with big EV tax credit changes. The availability of tax credits could change within the span of the next few days now that the House has passed the bill, if President Biden signs it quickly.
electrek.co
Ford CEO calls out Tesla’s Elon Musk over electric pickup lead
Ford CEO Jim Farley has called out Tesla CEO Elon Musk over the Dearborn, Michigan-based automaker’s lead in electric pickup trucks. Musk responded. Do we have a little friendly competition in the electric pickup market?. In the auto industry, or any competitive industry really, it is rare that CEOs...
electrek.co
Hyundai selects BorgWarner’s iDM to power new EV model
Hyundai Motor Company has announced it will be using BorgWarner’s integrated drive module (iDM) for a new small electric (EV) model. For the second time in less than two years, Hyundai is partnering with BorgWarner to power a new EV release. Hyundai’s A-segment (small size) EV is planned for production in the third quarter of 2024.
electrek.co
Electrify America will install ultrafast EV chargers at over 25 IKEA US locations
IKEA announced it’s collaborating with Electrify America to bring ultrafast public charging stations to over 25 US IKEA retail locations. IKEA currently has a total of 141 Level 2 chargers across its stores in the US. It will be adding 200 individual ultrafast chargers that offer charging speeds of 150kW to 350kW for customers at IKEA stores in 18 states. Those states are Arizona, California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New York, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington.
electrek.co
Tesla stops taking Model 3 Long Range orders as backlog extends to 2023
Tesla has decided to stop taking new orders for its Model 3 Long Range, one of its most popular models, in the United States and Canada. The automaker has adopted this new business model to avoid creating delivery timelines that are super long for customers. There’s currently a rush to...
electrek.co
Lion Electric hosts US leaders, talks of clean manufacturing investments
Lion Electric, a leading commercial EV maker, is hosting several US leaders to preview its upcoming Joliet manufacturing facility in Illinois and discuss domestic manufacturing investments. The event is the second time prominent congressional leaders joined Lion Electric at its new manufacturing facility. Last week, Lion Electric indicated in its...
electrek.co
Rivian files patent for ‘front dig mode’ – possibly a more user-friendly version of ‘tank turn’
Back in 2019, when Rivian was just another EV startup, it delivered a tidal wave of virality by teasing “tank turn,” in which a shiny new R1T pickup drove in, spun in place, then drove off. A recent patent shows that Rivian may be developing a similar mode, called “front dig mode,” that turns more tightly and may be easer for EV drivers to use. It’s probably just as likely to destroy a bunch of precious trails though.
electrek.co
EVgo signs supply deal with Delta Electronics for 1,000 fast chargers coming to the new GM network
US public charging network EVgo has announced a new supply agreement with global energy solutions provider Delta Solutions for 1,000 fast charger piles capable of charge outputs up to 350 kW. This news is particularly relevant because some of those 1,000 piles will be deployed by EVgo on the nationwide network recently announced by GM and Pilot Company / Flying J.
electrek.co
Tesla starts converting its energy fleet to Model Y electric SUVs
Tesla has started converting its Tesla Energy fleet to Model Y electric SUVs and Model 3 sedans, getting rid of their gas-powered vehicles. When Tesla Energy shows up at a customer’s home, it does with vans and cars powered by gasoline, which isn’t the best look for the world’s leader in electrification – but Tesla is looking to address that.
electrek.co
Addmotor M-340 electric tricycle gets big battery update for long and stable cruising
Electric tricycles have long been a favorite of parents, older riders, and anybody who enjoys the stability and cargo benefits of three-wheeled electric bikes. Now the Addmotor M-340 electric trike is getting a big update with the brand’s EB2.0 electrical system, including a big new battery. Addmotor M-340 gets...
electrek.co
XPeng shares G9 features – charging 200 km of range in 5 mins, ‘immersive 5D experience,’ and 480 kW chargers
Chinese EV automaker XPeng Motors has shared additional details of its upcoming G9 SUV – a vehicle it is pegging as the “world’s fastest-charging mass-produced EV.” We’ve also have our first glimpse of the G9 interior, which will feature XPeng’s Xopera immersive media system. As a result, nearly 23,000 people have reserved the upcoming SUV in the first 24 hours.
electrek.co
What Rivian revealed about its R2 platform in its Q2 earnings call
On its Q2 earnings call yesterday, Rivian gave us a glimpse into what we can expect from its newest R2 platform. Rivian is burning through cash as its ramps production of its flagship R1T EV truck model. Rivian posted a $1.7 billion loss in its Q2 earnings, with labor and...
electrek.co
Tesla teases new energy products coming this year
In an internal meeting, Tesla teased new and updated energy products coming later this year along with a better customer front-end for solar installations. Tesla’s energy division definitely lives in the shadows of its automotive business. When most people think “Tesla,” they think of electric cars, but the company has had a renewed focus on energy products lately through its Tesla Energy division.
electrek.co
CATL announces giant new 100 GWh battery plant in Hungary
CATL, the world’s largest battery manufacturer, has announced a plan to build a giant new battery plant in Hungary to supply automakers like Mercedes-Benz and BMW. Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Limited, abbreviated as CATL, sort of came out of nowhere. It was founded only a decade ago and has quickly become the world’s largest battery cell manufacturer by supplying key companies in the electric revolution.
electrek.co
Gogoro (GGR) releases Q2 earnings, signals cautious outlook for the second half
Since launching in 2011, Gogoro (GGR) has grown into an EV battery swap leader. Gogoro released its Q2 earnings results yesterday, signaling a cautious but optimistic road ahead in the second half of 2022. Gogoro’s previous growth continued in Q2, according to its earnings report, yet the second half of...
electrek.co
Tesla Full Self-Driving effort faces mounting pressure from many fronts
Tesla’s Autopilot and Full Self-Driving programs are facing mounting pressure from many fronts as regulators and politicians are getting involved. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has famously launched 38 special investigations of crashes involving Tesla vehicles where it believes advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), under which both Tesla’s Autopilot and Full Self-Driving Beta program fall, could have been involved.
electrek.co
Weird Alibaba: This $3,200 electric truck might be the next Chinese EV I need to buy
When it comes to fun-sized electric trucks, there’s just nowhere else to look but China’s fantastically weird Alibaba collection. Those engineers must spend night and day dreaming up the wildest electric vehicles that can be built for the absolute lowest rock-bottom price. And this week we’ve landed on another doozy for the Awesomely Weird Alibaba Electric Vehicle of the Week entry: A cheap electric dump truck.
electrek.co
Volcon’s US-built all-terrain electric UTVs to use GM drivetrains
Texas-based electric powersports company Volcon says that it will use GM’s propulsion systems to power all of its utility terrain vehicles (UTVs). The first model in Volcon’s lineup to get the GM treatment will be the Volcon Stag. That UTV was first unveiled earlier this summer, though at the time we didn’t have many details regarding the exact makeup of the powertrain.
electrek.co
Wheel-E Podcast! Fat tire electric trikes, new NIU, Can-Am electric motorcycles & more
This week on Electrek’s Wheel-E podcast, we discuss the most popular news stories from the world of electric bikes and other nontraditional electric vehicles. This time that includes new electric bikes from companies including Addmotor and NIU, a discussion of how the Inflation Reduction Act left out critically important electric bicycles, upcoming electric motorcycles from Can-Am and Kawasaki, fast electric surfboards, and lots more.
