Police Refuse To Look For Missing 4-Year-Old Boy Abducted During Assault They Say Just "Ran Away"The Vivid Faces of the VanishedMenlo Park, CA
Judge: Walgreens substantially contributed to the opioid epidemic in San Franciscohoustonstringer_comSan Francisco, CA
Toys “R” Us shops are opening across California inside some Macy’s storesJosue TorresCalifornia State
Raccoons Play With a Tree Swing In Adorable Video Posted by ResidentThomas Smith
Beloved San Francisco diner closes after 20 yearsJosue TorresSan Francisco, CA
calmatters.network
East San Jose council candidates speak on homelessness, police
Candidates vying to represent San Jose’s East and Central districts gathered downtown to sound off on their priorities at a recent forum. The Friday morning forum, hosted by the San Jose Downtown Association, featured District 5 city council candidates Nora Campos, former state assemblymember, and Santa Clara County Board of Education President Peter Ortiz, and incumbent Councilmember Maya Esparza and San Jose fire captain Bien Doan for District 7. Roughly a dozen residents attended the in-person event.
calmatters.network
For Ingrid Campos, 'traditional family values' spur bid for Palo Alto school board seat
Palo Alto parent Ingrid Campos is running for a seat on the school board this fall, saying she would work to build bridges between the school district and families and that parents need to know that they can have a voice in their children’s education. Campos, who has two...
calmatters.network
San Jose gets sued for ignoring its billboard rules
A billboard advertising giant is suing San Jose over a decision to allow a competitor to erect two digital billboards on airport property. Outfront Media alleges in its lawsuit filed last month that the San Jose City Council “abused their discretion” and violated city policies by authorizing billboards from Clear Channel Outdoor, according to court filings. The city should have held a competitive process to collect bids for billboards from other vendors, including Outfront, the lawsuit says.
sanjoseca.gov
NEWS RELEASE: City of San José Responds to Claims About Current State of San José Police Department
SAN JOSE, Calif. (August 10, 2022) – The City of San José responded today to claims from the San José Police Officers Association (SJPOA) about the current state of the San José Police Department (SJPD), citing City data. The City of San José is committed to...
calmatters.network
PUBLIC AGENDA: Project Homekey update; funds for Boulware Park art installation
A preview of Palo Alto government meetings for the week of Aug. 15. CITY COUNCIL … The council plans to consider a proposal to rezone a commercial site at 800 San Antonio Road to allow construction of a five-story building with 75 condominiums. It also will consider a zone change to allow replacement of non-complying floor area at a commercial building at 616 Ramona St.; and hear an update about Project Homekey and the city’s plan to build a transitional-housing complex at 1237 San Antonio Road. The meeting will begin at 5 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 15, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 362 027 238.
indybay.org
Nowhere Land: The Magical Thinking of Santa Cruz Officials
Another camper spoke about staying at the Salvation Army run Overlook Camp. The van driver didn’t show so she was late to her job. Her employer wanted a note as to why she was late but to do so would tip her boss off to the fact she is homeless and would result in her losing her job. A third pointed out that you have to catch the van before 8:00 pm and if you miss it you have to spend the night on the streets.
San Jose expected to lose hundreds of cops
The San Jose Police Department should expect a mass exodus of officers in the next three years, union leaders said. A survey conducted by The San Jose Police Officers’ Association shows more than 200 officers are planning to resign—with more than 150 wishing to do so in the next 36 months. Among those planning to leave, four out of... The post San Jose expected to lose hundreds of cops appeared first on San José Spotlight.
San Jose homicide suspect found in Mexico
SAN JOSE (KRON) – The man San Jose police allege is responsible for an April 9 homicide was turned over to the United States government by Mexican authorities this week as he awaits homicide charges from the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s office. Jose Alberto Aguirre was arrested in Mexicali, Mexico August 9 and was […]
calmatters.network
Palo Alto prepares for key decisions on fiber expansion
As Palo Alto embarks on its ambitious journey to build a citywide fiber network that delivers high-speed internet to every neighborhood, new survey results and financial projections for the proposed system are giving city leaders loads of reasons for both hope and anxiety. On the bright side, there is the...
calmatters.network
News Digest: Candidacy deadline is here | Pleasanton Reads needs volunteers | Alameda CTC bond sale
The initial deadline for candidates to qualify for Tri-Valley ballots for the Nov. 8 general election expires this Friday — although the timeframe is extended to next Wednesday (Aug. 17) in any race where an eligible incumbent chooses not to file for re-election. Positions up for grabs this fall...
Former San Francisco commissioner Greg Chew unhappy with charges brought against his alleged attacker
Former San Francisco Commissioner Greg Chew wants DA Brooke Jenkins to charge his alleged attacker with a hate crime.
Are San Francisco's NIMBYs Finally Getting Their Comeuppance?
San Francisco's homegrown hostility to new development has made it the epicenter of California's housing crisis. It will now become a testing ground for a newly empowered state government's ability to force liberalizing reforms on a city that repeatedly refuses to build. On Tuesday, the state's Department of Housing and...
calmatters.network
Livermore: State Attorney General backs city in call for expedited review of Eden Housing appeal
California Attorney General Rob Bonta began the process of filing an amicus brief Tuesday in the case of Save Livermore Downtown v. City of Livermore, supporting the city’s request for dismissal or expedited review of the pending appeal challenging its approval of the Eden Housing development under the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA).
KSBW.com
Santa Cruz police arrest suspected arsonist
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — Mitchell Swienton, 58, is accused of starting eight fires Thursday afternoon. Police say the fires were started along railroad tracks from near post avenue to McCrary Trial in Pogonip. Swienton is facing 11 charges — eight are felony arson charges. “There will be a...
calmatters.network
Zone 7 Director Olivia Sanwong running for East Bay Parks board
Olivia Sanwong, a current director for the Zone 7 Water Agency, announced this week that she will be running for the East Bay Regional Park District Board of Directors in the Nov. 8 election. Sanwong, who was just re-elected to a second term on Zone 7 in the June primary,...
KTVU FOX 2
Redwood City tenant claims harassment from property management as she fights eviction
A Redwood City woman says she’s being pushed out of her apartment and harassed by the property management after receiving an eviction notice due to renovations. Today, faith leaders and a Redwood City Council member held a vigil in support of the tenant.
NBC Bay Area
Parents of Santa Cruz Teen Girl Sue for Wrongful Death in Fentanyl Case
For the first time, a San Jose man and his family are being directly accused in the fentanyl-related death of 16-year-old Emma Lace Price of Santa Cruz. Last Friday, Price’s parents filed a civil complaint against Michael J. Russell and his mother and father, Michael B. Russell and Priscilla Russell.
Assault, robbery in Palo Alto parking lot being investigated by police
(KRON) — Palo Alto police are investigating an attempted robbery on an elderly victim in a shopping center parking lot Wednesday. After the assault and attempted robbery, the suspects tried to back their vehicle into a Good Samaritan who had come to the victim’s aid, according to a press release from the City of Palo […]
SFist
Feds Target Marin County ‘Wellness’ Gurus Accused of Fraudulent Business and $2 Million In Unpaid Taxes
The author of Skinny, Tan and Rich: Unveiling the Myth, and her husband, stand accused of dodging a $2 million tax bill, and federal prosecutors allege they set up an LLC scheme to hide their assets. Hey, anyone can fall a little behind on their taxes. But if you published...
Gilroy Dispatch
Cortes Alvarez sworn in as CHP officer
Carlos Cortes Alvarez of Gilroy has successfully completed cadet training at the California Highway Patrol Academy. He is assigned to duty at the CHP’s Redwood City Area office. Cortes Alvarez graduated from Gilroy High School in 2009. Prior to attending the CHP Academy, he worked as a communications technician...
