Palo Alto, CA

East San Jose council candidates speak on homelessness, police

Candidates vying to represent San Jose’s East and Central districts gathered downtown to sound off on their priorities at a recent forum. The Friday morning forum, hosted by the San Jose Downtown Association, featured District 5 city council candidates Nora Campos, former state assemblymember, and Santa Clara County Board of Education President Peter Ortiz, and incumbent Councilmember Maya Esparza and San Jose fire captain Bien Doan for District 7. Roughly a dozen residents attended the in-person event.
SAN JOSE, CA
calmatters.network

San Jose gets sued for ignoring its billboard rules

A billboard advertising giant is suing San Jose over a decision to allow a competitor to erect two digital billboards on airport property. Outfront Media alleges in its lawsuit filed last month that the San Jose City Council “abused their discretion” and violated city policies by authorizing billboards from Clear Channel Outdoor, according to court filings. The city should have held a competitive process to collect bids for billboards from other vendors, including Outfront, the lawsuit says.
SAN JOSE, CA
calmatters.network

PUBLIC AGENDA: Project Homekey update; funds for Boulware Park art installation

A preview of Palo Alto government meetings for the week of Aug. 15. CITY COUNCIL … The council plans to consider a proposal to rezone a commercial site at 800 San Antonio Road to allow construction of a five-story building with 75 condominiums. It also will consider a zone change to allow replacement of non-complying floor area at a commercial building at 616 Ramona St.; and hear an update about Project Homekey and the city’s plan to build a transitional-housing complex at 1237 San Antonio Road. The meeting will begin at 5 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 15, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 362 027 238.
PALO ALTO, CA
indybay.org

Nowhere Land: The Magical Thinking of Santa Cruz Officials

Another camper spoke about staying at the Salvation Army run Overlook Camp. The van driver didn’t show so she was late to her job. Her employer wanted a note as to why she was late but to do so would tip her boss off to the fact she is homeless and would result in her losing her job. A third pointed out that you have to catch the van before 8:00 pm and if you miss it you have to spend the night on the streets.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose expected to lose hundreds of cops

The San Jose Police Department should expect a mass exodus of officers in the next three years, union leaders said. A survey conducted by The San Jose Police Officers’ Association shows more than 200 officers are planning to resign—with more than 150 wishing to do so in the next 36 months. Among those planning to leave, four out of... The post San Jose expected to lose hundreds of cops appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

San Jose homicide suspect found in Mexico

SAN JOSE (KRON) – The man San Jose police allege is responsible for an April 9 homicide was turned over to the United States government by Mexican authorities this week as he awaits homicide charges from the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s office. Jose Alberto Aguirre was arrested in Mexicali, Mexico August 9 and was […]
SAN JOSE, CA
calmatters.network

Palo Alto prepares for key decisions on fiber expansion

As Palo Alto embarks on its ambitious journey to build a citywide fiber network that delivers high-speed internet to every neighborhood, new survey results and financial projections for the proposed system are giving city leaders loads of reasons for both hope and anxiety. On the bright side, there is the...
PALO ALTO, CA
calmatters.network

Livermore: State Attorney General backs city in call for expedited review of Eden Housing appeal

California Attorney General Rob Bonta began the process of filing an amicus brief Tuesday in the case of Save Livermore Downtown v. City of Livermore, supporting the city’s request for dismissal or expedited review of the pending appeal challenging its approval of the Eden Housing development under the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA).
LIVERMORE, CA
KSBW.com

Santa Cruz police arrest suspected arsonist

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — Mitchell Swienton, 58, is accused of starting eight fires Thursday afternoon. Police say the fires were started along railroad tracks from near post avenue to McCrary Trial in Pogonip. Swienton is facing 11 charges — eight are felony arson charges. “There will be a...
SANTA CRUZ, CA
calmatters.network

Zone 7 Director Olivia Sanwong running for East Bay Parks board

Olivia Sanwong, a current director for the Zone 7 Water Agency, announced this week that she will be running for the East Bay Regional Park District Board of Directors in the Nov. 8 election. Sanwong, who was just re-elected to a second term on Zone 7 in the June primary,...
LIVERMORE, CA
Gilroy Dispatch

Cortes Alvarez sworn in as CHP officer

Carlos Cortes Alvarez of Gilroy has successfully completed cadet training at the California Highway Patrol Academy. He is assigned to duty at the CHP’s Redwood City Area office. Cortes Alvarez graduated from Gilroy High School in 2009. Prior to attending the CHP Academy, he worked as a communications technician...
GILROY, CA

