El Dorado County, CA

FOX40

Kitchen appliance causes fire in Folsom restaurant

FOLSOM, Calif. (KTXL) — Firefighters from the Folsom Fire Department, Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District, and El Dorado Hills Fire Department responded to a structure fire at a restaurant in the Palladio. According to a news release, when the firefighters from the Folsom Fire Department arrived on the scene they found an “audible alarm, audible water […]
FOLSOM, CA
FOX40

Elk Grove home has significant damage after fire

ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Cosumnes Fire Department said they arrived to a house fire on Thursday in Elk Grove along Seasons Drive. Firefighters arrived on scene at 2:30 a.m. after they received the initial call at 2:25 a.m. and found a home on fire, according to fire officials. Fire officials said that all […]
ELK GROVE, CA
Mountain Democrat

Injured boater rescued

A 67-year-old Greenwood man who was injured when he fell off his boat at Union Valley Reservoir Tuesday required a helicopter rescue. The injured boater was located in a remote area of the lake where California Highway Patrol’s H-20 was not able to land so a firefighter and CHP medic were dropped in on one of the chopper’s skids to prepare the patient for transport, according to CHP Valley Division Air Operations officials. The firefighter was among the responding emergency personnel from the El Dorado County Fire Protection District.
GREENWOOD, CA
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Update: Emerald Fire sparked in state park, cause under review

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The wildfire that was reported Friday morning near the mouth of Emerald Bay originated in Emerald Bay State Park, a Cal Fire official said. The cause remains under investigation. Authorities first received reports of a fire at about 7:15 a.m. and several agencies responded...
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Traffic Accident at Carmichael Intersection Involves Three Vehicles

Dewey Drive Intersection Crash Causes Minor Injuries. Minor injuries were reported in a three-vehicle traffic accident in Carmichael following a crash at an intersection on August 10. The accident occurred at the northeast corner of Dewey Drive and Madison Avenue just before noon. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) reported that it involved a Honda, Jeep and a flat-bed truck, which also crashed into a pole.
CARMICHAEL, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatal Accident Near Vineyard Reportedly Caused by Speed and Alcohol

Collision on Sheldon Lake Drive Kills Driver and Seriously Injures Passenger. A fatal accident occurred on August 9 in the Vineyard area that also caused severe trauma to a female passenger in the vehicle. The accident happened on Sheldon Lake Drive, where the roadway changes its name to Sunrise Boulevard and is intersected by Grant Line Road at around 2:30 a.m. Authorities with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) believe that alcohol and speed were factors in the cause of the accident.
ELK GROVE, CA
elkgrovelagunanews.com

Early morning solo collision kills one person near Grant Line & Sunrise

Sloughhouse, Calif. (KTXL) — A solo vehicle collision on Tuesday left one person dead and another with major injuries after one of the occupants was ejected from the vehicle, according to the CHP South Sacramento. The crash occurred at 2:24 a.m. on Sheldon Lake Drive south of Grant Line...
elkgrovelagunanews.com

Rat Sightings in Homes Continue to Rise

A recent survey done by Harris Poll found that 37% of people had seen a rat in their home in the past year, a figure that has gone up by 7% over the past decade. Sacramento is no. 29 on Orkin’s list of “top rattiest cities” in America, and the summer months are when rats thrive on the streets in a busy, urban environment – they are living off the trash that we dispose of. But as the weather grows cooler in the fall, rats often find their way indoors looking for food and warmth. Preventative steps should be taken now to deter them before it becomes a problem.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Sacramento police believe 2 explosions in 2 different areas related

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Police are investigating two explosions in two different parts of Sacramento that they believe to be related. One of those explosions happened in the 900 block of Seamas Avenue in the area north of the Pocket neighborhood, and the other was reported along the 6800 block of 14th Avenue off of 65th Street, according to Zach Eaton, a spokesperson for the Sacramento Police Department.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Free Minden concert will raise money for wildland firefighters

MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - Coors Banquet will be hosting a free concert to raise money for wildland firefighters, headlined by country music singer Morgan Evans. The concert will be on Aug. 20 at the Carson Valley Inn Casino in Minden. All ages are invited to attend, and it is open to the public. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m.
MINDEN, NV
mynews4.com

Man arrested for suspicion of arson in Amador County fire

AMADOR COUNTY, CA (News 4 & Fox 11) — A man was arrested in the city of Merced for suspicion of arson in connection with a fire in Amador County. CAL FIRE Law Enforcement Officers in cooperation with the Merced Police Department, arrested 31-year-old Michael Bradley Mincer for suspicion of arson near Highway 88 and Dalton Road in Jackson on Aug. 7. Mincer was booked into the Merced County Jail.
AMADOR COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Friends recall the night Truckee teen Kiely Rodni went missing

TRUCKEE, Calif. (KTXL) — The search continues Monday night for missing Truckee teenager Kiely Rodni, who was last seen at a party she attended at a campground early Saturday morning. Her family and friends are doing everything they can to get her information out and coordinate searches. Friends and family of Rodni gathered at the […]
TRUCKEE, CA
KTLA

Authorities release surveillance image of missing California teen Kiely Rodni

Authorities in Northern California released a frame from surveillance video showing a missing 16-year-old at a store before she disappeared over the weekend and asked Wednesday for anyone with information to contact officials, saying they are not getting new leads. Kiely Rodni, of Truckee, was last seen Saturday near the Prosser Family Campground in Truckee […]
TRUCKEE, CA
Mountain Democrat

Major mistakes on homeless camp

You just can’t make this stuff up. The board gets close to approving a homeless camp and has to start over because Supervisor Wendy Thomas forgot that she owns a number of properties on Broadway but didn’t recuse herself. But that’s only one problem. Next the supervisors want...
DIAMOND SPRINGS, CA
L.A. Weekly

Man and Woman Killed in 2-Car Crash on Garden Highway [Sacramento, CA]

2 Dead, 2 Hospitalized after Two-Vehicle Collision on Northgate Boulevard. The incident occurred around 12:48 a.m., near Northgate Boulevard on August 7th. Emergency crews responded to the scene shortly after. At this time, the events leading up to the auto accident remain unclear. However, reports indicate that two vehicles collided...
SACRAMENTO, CA

