Read full article on original website
Related
Kitchen appliance causes fire in Folsom restaurant
FOLSOM, Calif. (KTXL) — Firefighters from the Folsom Fire Department, Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District, and El Dorado Hills Fire Department responded to a structure fire at a restaurant in the Palladio. According to a news release, when the firefighters from the Folsom Fire Department arrived on the scene they found an “audible alarm, audible water […]
Elk Grove home has significant damage after fire
ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Cosumnes Fire Department said they arrived to a house fire on Thursday in Elk Grove along Seasons Drive. Firefighters arrived on scene at 2:30 a.m. after they received the initial call at 2:25 a.m. and found a home on fire, according to fire officials. Fire officials said that all […]
Mountain Democrat
Injured boater rescued
A 67-year-old Greenwood man who was injured when he fell off his boat at Union Valley Reservoir Tuesday required a helicopter rescue. The injured boater was located in a remote area of the lake where California Highway Patrol’s H-20 was not able to land so a firefighter and CHP medic were dropped in on one of the chopper’s skids to prepare the patient for transport, according to CHP Valley Division Air Operations officials. The firefighter was among the responding emergency personnel from the El Dorado County Fire Protection District.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Update: Emerald Fire sparked in state park, cause under review
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The wildfire that was reported Friday morning near the mouth of Emerald Bay originated in Emerald Bay State Park, a Cal Fire official said. The cause remains under investigation. Authorities first received reports of a fire at about 7:15 a.m. and several agencies responded...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Traffic Accident at Carmichael Intersection Involves Three Vehicles
Dewey Drive Intersection Crash Causes Minor Injuries. Minor injuries were reported in a three-vehicle traffic accident in Carmichael following a crash at an intersection on August 10. The accident occurred at the northeast corner of Dewey Drive and Madison Avenue just before noon. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) reported that it involved a Honda, Jeep and a flat-bed truck, which also crashed into a pole.
Sheriff: Pranks like the fake scanner recording hurt Kiely Rodni investigation
It has been a week since Truckee teen Kiely Rodni went to a party at a campground just outside of Truckee, Calif., and disappeared hours later in the early morning of Aug. 6. The search for the 16-year-old by multiple police agencies, including 50 FBI agents, has left law enforcement pleading for solid tips for...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fatal Accident Near Vineyard Reportedly Caused by Speed and Alcohol
Collision on Sheldon Lake Drive Kills Driver and Seriously Injures Passenger. A fatal accident occurred on August 9 in the Vineyard area that also caused severe trauma to a female passenger in the vehicle. The accident happened on Sheldon Lake Drive, where the roadway changes its name to Sunrise Boulevard and is intersected by Grant Line Road at around 2:30 a.m. Authorities with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) believe that alcohol and speed were factors in the cause of the accident.
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Early morning solo collision kills one person near Grant Line & Sunrise
Sloughhouse, Calif. (KTXL) — A solo vehicle collision on Tuesday left one person dead and another with major injuries after one of the occupants was ejected from the vehicle, according to the CHP South Sacramento. The crash occurred at 2:24 a.m. on Sheldon Lake Drive south of Grant Line...
IN THIS ARTICLE
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Rat Sightings in Homes Continue to Rise
A recent survey done by Harris Poll found that 37% of people had seen a rat in their home in the past year, a figure that has gone up by 7% over the past decade. Sacramento is no. 29 on Orkin’s list of “top rattiest cities” in America, and the summer months are when rats thrive on the streets in a busy, urban environment – they are living off the trash that we dispose of. But as the weather grows cooler in the fall, rats often find their way indoors looking for food and warmth. Preventative steps should be taken now to deter them before it becomes a problem.
KCRA.com
Sacramento police believe 2 explosions in 2 different areas related
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Police are investigating two explosions in two different parts of Sacramento that they believe to be related. One of those explosions happened in the 900 block of Seamas Avenue in the area north of the Pocket neighborhood, and the other was reported along the 6800 block of 14th Avenue off of 65th Street, according to Zach Eaton, a spokesperson for the Sacramento Police Department.
KOLO TV Reno
Free Minden concert will raise money for wildland firefighters
MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - Coors Banquet will be hosting a free concert to raise money for wildland firefighters, headlined by country music singer Morgan Evans. The concert will be on Aug. 20 at the Carson Valley Inn Casino in Minden. All ages are invited to attend, and it is open to the public. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m.
mynews4.com
Man arrested for suspicion of arson in Amador County fire
AMADOR COUNTY, CA (News 4 & Fox 11) — A man was arrested in the city of Merced for suspicion of arson in connection with a fire in Amador County. CAL FIRE Law Enforcement Officers in cooperation with the Merced Police Department, arrested 31-year-old Michael Bradley Mincer for suspicion of arson near Highway 88 and Dalton Road in Jackson on Aug. 7. Mincer was booked into the Merced County Jail.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
L.A. Weekly
Gerard Martin Aguilar Dead after Rollover Crash near Sheldon Lake Drive [Sacramento, CA]
21-Year-Old Elk Grove Man Killed in Suspected DUI Crash near Grant Line Road. The incident happened just before 2:30 a.m., near Grant Line Road on August 9th. According to reports, Aguilar was speeding in a 2021 Honda Civic along Sunrise Boulevard and failed to negotiate a curve. As a result,...
Friends recall the night Truckee teen Kiely Rodni went missing
TRUCKEE, Calif. (KTXL) — The search continues Monday night for missing Truckee teenager Kiely Rodni, who was last seen at a party she attended at a campground early Saturday morning. Her family and friends are doing everything they can to get her information out and coordinate searches. Friends and family of Rodni gathered at the […]
Authorities release surveillance image of missing California teen Kiely Rodni
Authorities in Northern California released a frame from surveillance video showing a missing 16-year-old at a store before she disappeared over the weekend and asked Wednesday for anyone with information to contact officials, saying they are not getting new leads. Kiely Rodni, of Truckee, was last seen Saturday near the Prosser Family Campground in Truckee […]
KCRA.com
‘How do you justify using all that water?’: Sac Co. residents question Discovery Park sod project
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A big open space at Sacramento County's Discovery Park is now the site of a project that caught Eric Johnson's attention. A daily user of the park's bike trail and frequent parkgoer, Johnson, who lives just two miles away, took notice of work underway on the north side of the park in recent weeks.
Mountain Democrat
Major mistakes on homeless camp
You just can’t make this stuff up. The board gets close to approving a homeless camp and has to start over because Supervisor Wendy Thomas forgot that she owns a number of properties on Broadway but didn’t recuse herself. But that’s only one problem. Next the supervisors want...
L.A. Weekly
Man and Woman Killed in 2-Car Crash on Garden Highway [Sacramento, CA]
2 Dead, 2 Hospitalized after Two-Vehicle Collision on Northgate Boulevard. The incident occurred around 12:48 a.m., near Northgate Boulevard on August 7th. Emergency crews responded to the scene shortly after. At this time, the events leading up to the auto accident remain unclear. However, reports indicate that two vehicles collided...
No leads for Truckee teen Kiely Rodni as search continues with dogs, by boat, by divers, by air and by foot
3:10 p.m. update: There are no new leads in the search for Truckee teen Kiely Rodni, according to multiple law enforcement agencies. During a media briefing on Wednesday, now five days into the search for the 16-year-old, Nevada County Sheriff's Captain Sam Brown said they are gathering information. ...
Comments / 0