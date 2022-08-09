WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a man in connection to several thefts from vehicles. Athorties state that on August 5 at approximately 1:50 a.m., police responded to the 100 block of West 9th Street regarding an in-progress theft from a vehicle. Upon arrival, police made contact with 19-year-old Marell Lowe, who was actively removing items from a vehicle. Lowe was taken into custody without incident. Through investigative measures, police were able to connect Lowe to two other incidents that occurred on August 4 in the 200 block of West 19th Street and the 300 block of West 19th Street. Lowe initially gave officers a false name.

WILMINGTON, DE ・ 5 HOURS AGO