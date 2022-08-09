Read full article on original website
Arrest Made in Connection to Several Thefts from Vehicles
WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a man in connection to several thefts from vehicles. Athorties state that on August 5 at approximately 1:50 a.m., police responded to the 100 block of West 9th Street regarding an in-progress theft from a vehicle. Upon arrival, police made contact with 19-year-old Marell Lowe, who was actively removing items from a vehicle. Lowe was taken into custody without incident. Through investigative measures, police were able to connect Lowe to two other incidents that occurred on August 4 in the 200 block of West 19th Street and the 300 block of West 19th Street. Lowe initially gave officers a false name.
Wilmington Police Arrest 3 Men in Stolen Car with Drugs
WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested three men on drug charges and recovered a stolen vehicle. Authorities state that on August 5 at approximately 12:55 a.m., police on patrol observed an occupied stolen vehicle in the 1000 block of North Pine Street. Police made contact with the occupants, 23-year-old Tyair Roy, 18-year-old Miquel Batson, and 19-year-old Kamall Bey. All three men were taken into custody without incident and police recovered 161.7 grams of marijuana, 30 doses of MDMA, 9 Oxycodone pills, and drug paraphernalia.
Man Charged With 8 Counts of Manufacturing Untraceable Firearms
WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a man for manufacturing untraceable, privately-made firearms following an investigation. Over the past several months, members of the Street Crimes Unit have been conducting an investigation into the manufacturing of untraceable firearms, with the assistance of the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
Wanted Man Arrested on Drug Charges in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a wanted man on drug charges. On August 4 at approximately 5:38 p.m., members of the Street Crimes Unit were in the 100 block of North Jackson Street when they attempted to make contact with 24-year-old Domere Robinson. Robinson fled from police but was quickly taken into custody without incident. Police recovered 14 MDMA pills and 14 Oxycodone pills. Robinson was found to have an outstanding warrant for his arrest.
Arrest Warrant Issued for Delaware Man in CVS Theft
THORNBURY TWP, PA — Westtown-East Goshen Regional Police say they have obtained an arrest warrant for Stephen Nicholas Phillips, 32 years old of Middletown, Delaware, following an investigation into a retail theft that occurred at the CVS Pharmacy in Thornbury Township on February 10, 2022. Chester County Magisterial District...
16-Year-Old Shot in Wilmington: Police Investigating
WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred Friday at approximately 2:29 a.m. in the 900 block of Linden Street. Police located a 16-year-old male gunshot victim who was transported to the hospital in stable condition. This incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information about...
Police Release Surveillance Image of Credit Card Theft Suspects
EXTON, PA — West Whiteland Police have released a surveillance image of the suspects wanted in connection with the theft of credit cards from a female victim at the Chop House Grille on July 20, 2022. The incident occurred around 9:00 PM, when the victim had her credit cards...
Philadelphia Police Seek Public’s Help Identifying Suspect in Shooting
PHILADELPHIA, PA — Philadelphia Police are seeking the public’s help identifying a suspect in a shooting that took place last month. On August 9, 2022, at 8:36 PM, officers reportedly responded to the 400 block of E Ontario Street in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, police located a male victim, a 23-year-old-male, lying on the basketball court, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to Temple University Hospital where he was listed in stable condition. Surveillance video recovered from the area depicts the suspect shooting the victim as he walked away after what appears to be a possible dispute between both parties.
Man Arrested on Cocaine, Ammunition Charges
WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a man on drug and ammunition charges. Authorities state that on August 4 at approximately 12:41 p.m., members of the Drug, Organized Crime, and Vice Division executed a search warrant in the 100 block of Cedar Street. Police made contact with 50-year-old Brian Ringgold and recovered ammunition and .01 grams of cocaine, and drug paraphernalia. Ringgold was taken into custody without incident.
Wounded victim testifies about deadly shooting outside Lehigh Valley Target store
A year ago, a sunny afternoon of shopping at a busy Lehigh Valley shopping center turned to chaos as gunfire sent panicked people scurrying for cover. Police say a marijuana deal turned into an armed robbery that left Elijah Johnson, 20, killed and Jayzell Avery Sanders wounded on Aug. 8, 2021, in the parking lot of the Lower Nazareth Commons shopping center.
Teen charged with manslaughter in killing of 14-year-old
A 15-year-old boy was charged with manslaughter in a shooting that killed another teen this week in Gloucester Township, authorities said. Police were called to a reported shooting shortly before noon Monday at a residence on the unit block of Gable Court in the township, Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Gloucester Township Police Chief David Harkins said in a news release.
Burglary Suspect Caught on Camera Using Victim’s Credit Card
PHILADELPHIA, PA — On the night of August 9, 2022, a Philadelphia man’s home on the 200 block of Paoli St was burglarized while he and his family were asleep. The victim reported several items taken from the property, including his credit card. Fortunately for the victim, detectives were able to recover video surveillance from Roxy Gas Station, located at 7728 Ridge Ave, that showed the alleged perpetrator using the victim’s credit card to buy items from the store at 1:58 AM that same evening.
Two people arrested in Richland Township drug bust, police say
Richland Township Police Department say they took part in a drug bust on Wednesday on the 500th block of Euclid Avenue. With the help of neighbors, the police department says they were able to identify a wanted person entering the residence through which they were able to secure a search warrant.
Allentown Man Wanted In 2020 Homicide Arrested At Philadelphia International Airport
An Allentown man wanted in a 2020 homicide was arrested Friday, Aug. 12 at Philadelphia International Airport, officials said. U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers arrested 31-year-old Francisco Alfredo Romero-Encarnacion after he arrived on a flight from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, they said. Romero-Encarnacion was turned over to Allentown police.
Know this man? Sketch shows person of interest in homicide
NEW MORGAN, Pa. — The Pennsylvania State Police on Thursday released new evidence in the fatal shooting of a security guard in southern Berks County. A composite sketch shows a man who police are calling a "person of interest" in the case involving two security guards who were shot — one fatally — while patrolling a lot in the 200 block of Quarry Road in New Morgan last Saturday.
Leader of Fentanyl Trafficking Organization Charged With Attempted Murder of Law Enforcement
PHILADELPHIA, PA — United States Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero announced that Natanael Alberto Montas, age 33, of Philadelphia, PA, was charged Wednesday by Superseding Indictment with attempted murder and assault of a federal officer, and multiple firearms and narcotics offenses, all stemming from his leadership of a fentanyl trafficking organization operating primarily in the Kensington section of Phildelphia. Kirsis Francisca Caceres, 36, also of Philadelphia, PA, was also charged with narcotics offenses for her role in the organization.
Wanted: Suspect Who Stole Nexium and Omeprazole from Rite Aid
FALLS TWP, PA — Do you know this person? The Falls Township Police Department is attempting to identify the pictured suspect. Authorities state that on Jul 27, 2022, at 4:38 pm, the pictured suspect stole numerous over-the-counter prescriptions, possibly Nexium and Omeprazole, from Rite Aid located on New Falls Road in Falls Township, Bucks County.
Police apprehend fugitive in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg police apprehended a fugitive Thursday afternoon. A city spokesperson said Rahfeek Scott, 28, was wanted on multiple felonies dating back to 2020. Police learned Scott was inside an apartment in the 800 block of Green Street and responded around 1:30 p.m. Police said he tried...
Marshals Arrest Alleged Pottstown Shooting Fugitive
NORRISTOWN PA – A 21-year-old Pottstown man, who had been sought for months on first-degree murder and related charges stemming from a May 2022 incident in the borough, was captured Wednesday (Aug. 10) by U.S. Marshals in a rural California hotel. Tyshaun Harvey, accused in the May 29 (Sunday)...
Police Investigating Theft from Sephora Store in Exton
EXTON, PA — The West Whiteland Township Police Department is investigating a theft from the Sephora store located at 289 Main Street in Exton. The incident occurred on August 6, 2022, at 5:45 pm. The three pictured individuals are wanted for questioning. If you have any information about this...
