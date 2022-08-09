Read full article on original website
WKRC
TriHealth offering free health screenings, warns not to neglect care during pandemic
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - You're invited to attend a free community event to learn more about your own health. This is especially important in the pandemic, as it does appear to impact risk for future health problems in some people. Early research shows that some who've had even a mild case...
WKRC
Northern Kentucky jailer voices concerns about overcrowding, length of inmates' stays
COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) – A Northern Kentucky jailer is voicing his concerns on overcrowding in the detention center. Dozens of state inmates are getting held in the county too long. Inside the Kenton County Detention Center, Jailer Marc Fields said its capacity is 602 beds. “As of today, right...
WKRC
Former Chipotle workers say they've been blacklisted after threat to unionize
AUGUSTA, Maine (WKRC/WABI/CNN Newsource) - Former employees at a shuttered Chipotle in Augusta, Maine, say they've been blacklisted from working at other Chipotle locations, reports WABI. Chipotle announced that location was going to permanently close just hours before employees were set to meet with the National Labor Relations Board. Some...
WKRC
Three children officially become part of their families for back-to-school adoption day
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A few local children will be going back to school as members of a forever family. Friday was Hamilton County's annual back-to-school adoption day. County Probate Judge Ralph Winkler placed a 13-year-old girl, a 13-year-old boy, and a four-year-old girl on Friday. These kids will get their...
WKRC
Ohio police force changes policy, allows officers to show tattoos
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKRC) - An Ohio police force recently changed its policy on officers and ink. Employees at the Middletown Police Department can now have tattoos on display. Previously, they were required to keep them covered while working. The Middletown Division of Police announced on Facebook Wednesday that both officers...
WKRC
Study: Lasting impact of COVID-19 can lead to crushing fatigue, severe headaches
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - One year out, a new study shows the lasting impact of COVID-19 can lead to crushing fatigue and severe headaches. Even if you had a mild case or no symptoms at all from COVID, this research shows you may still end up with fatigue, headaches or even depression for months. This is because it appears the coronavirus itself has the unique ability to alter something inside the brain.
WKRC
Event planned to help first-time homebuyers in Cincinnati
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The average price of a home has skyrocketed in the last couple of years. This has made owning a home very difficult for many, especially for black and brown people. Darrick Dansby, president of the Greater Cincinnati Realtist Association, shares advice for first-time homebuyers.
WKRC
Study finds certain cheese may help build better bones
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - New research shows a favorite Tri-State food could help you lower the odds you'll break a bone as you age. This study is kind of a fascinating one about building better bones. The team at OrthoCincy reminds people that their bone health is determined in the first...
WKRC
Local McDonald's locations accepting back-to-school donations for students in need
While you're out grabbing lunch, give back to the community by donating any extra school supplies you have at your local McDonald's restaurant. Approximately 110 McDonald's restaurant locations in the Tri-State area are collecting back-to-school donations this month for students in need. Local 12, along with Nehemiah Manufacturing and McDonald's,...
WKRC
Psychologist says FBI attacker followed predictable pattern
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Mental health experts say the language in Ricky Shiffer's social media posts is troubling and should have sent up red flags long before Thursday's attack on the FBI's Cincinnati field office. But as extreme as Shiffer's actions were, one psychologist says they are surprising given the violent...
WKRC
Search for missing nursing home resident ends with discovery of body
INDEPENDENCE, Ky. (WKRC) - A woman reported missing from an Independence nursing home has been found dead. 67-year-old Sherry Moore walked away from the Regency Manor nursing home off Madison Pike near Joseph E Schmiade Road on August 4. Officials were concerned because she has dementia and is diabetic. She...
WKRC
Warren County parents charged after toddler overdosed on drugs
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - The Springboro parents of a toddler are facing charges after investigators say the little girl overdosed on drugs. Tristan Shepard and Amy McGuire have been indicted on child endangering and drug possession charges for the July 8 incident. According to Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell,...
WKRC
At least 1 injured in Ripley County house fire
RIPLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WKRC) - At least one person was hurt in a house fire in Ripley County. Firefighters were called to a home on West County Road 500 North, not far from Osgood, at about 11:30 p.m. Thursday. They were there for hours overnight. Firefighters used a pond onsite...
WKRC
Father of 5 killed in restaurant attack
SPRINGDALE, Ohio (WKRC) - An attack at a Springdale restaurant turned deadly Thursday night. Emergency crews were called to BJ's Brewhouse on Princeton Pike just before 11:30 p.m. for a man who was hurt and bleeding. They found Paris Dismukes inside the restaurant and took him to UC West Chester...
WKRC
One of Cincinnati's largest private companies acquires Chicago firm
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - One of the largest private companies in Greater Cincinnati acquired the largest distributor of kitchen and bath cabinetry and countertops in the Chicago market. Sims-Lohman, the nation’s largest provider of kitchen cabinets, granite and quartz countertops to building professionals, has acquired Seigle’s Cabinet Center, which...
WKRC
Identity of suspect killed after allegedly attempting to get into FBI Cincinnati released
CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - A standoff in Clinton County is now over and the suspect is dead, according to the county's Emergency Management Agency. Associated Press has confirmed that the suspect is 42-year-old Ricky Shiffer. I-71 has reopened in both directions in Clinton County and the lockdown has been...
WKRC
Man stabbed to death in Westwood
WESTWOOD, Ohio (WKRC) - One man is dead after being stabbed early Saturday morning. Police were called to the scene on Queen City Avenue near Lafeuille Avenue around 5 a.m. They found 41-year-old Andre Dockery suffering from a stab wound in his torso. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
WKRC
Truck fire closes I-75 SB in Northern Kentucky
KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (WKRC) - A vehicle fire on I-75 southbound Wednesday closed all lanes approaching Dixie Highway in Kenton County. It happened around 4:30 p.m. All traffic was diverted onto the ramp to Dixie Highway. Multiple lanes were re-opened shortly after 5 p.m.
WKRC
Bond set at $500k for man accused of stabbing, killing man at Springdale restaurant
SPRINGDALE, Ohio (WKRC) - A judge set bond at $500,000 for a man accused of killing a father of five at a restaurant. Police say 18-year-old Jan Tolentino stabbed another employee, Paris Dismukes, at BJ's Brewhouse Thursday night. He was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries....
