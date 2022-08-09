Read full article on original website
Police Refuse To Look For Missing 4-Year-Old Boy Abducted During Assault They Say Just "Ran Away"The Vivid Faces of the VanishedMenlo Park, CA
Judge: Walgreens substantially contributed to the opioid epidemic in San Franciscohoustonstringer_comSan Francisco, CA
Cigarette Butts Are Toxic Waste, Berkeley Experts SayThomas SmithBerkeley, CA
Toys “R” Us shops are opening across California inside some Macy’s storesJosue TorresCalifornia State
Raccoons Play With a Tree Swing In Adorable Video Posted by ResidentThomas Smith
Oakland deli with rich family history serves the tastiest cheap sandwiches
"There were so many products here in the '60s. You'd smell every kind of spice."
Giants mourn passing of Burlingame school principal Cristin Coleman, wife of Tim Lincecum
SAN FRANCISCO -- The San Francisco Giants announced Thursday the loss of Cristin Coleman, wife of former Giants pitcher Tim Lincecum, who passed after a battle with breast cancer in June. She was a beloved educator and principal at Burlingame School District's Washington Elementary School, according to KPIX. The San Mateo Daily Journal cited a letter to The post Giants mourn passing of Burlingame school principal Cristin Coleman, wife of Tim Lincecum appeared first on KION546.
This Blackhawk Home is The Crown Jewel with Extraordinarily Chic and Sophisticated Interior Design in Danville Asks $14 Million
The Home in Danville, an extraordinarily chic and sophisticated residence with a backdrop of Mt. Diablo Gated, fully landscaped lot of approximately 4.9 acres is now available for sale. This home located at 3114 Blackhawk Meadow Ln, Danville, Los Angeles, California offers 6 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with over 10,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Debi DiCello (Phone: 415-269-7797) at Sotheby’s International Realty for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Danville.
Seniors Series: The aviation experience of a lifetime
It may have taken until retirement, but Pleasanton’s T.J. McGrath finally knocked one longstanding item off his bucket list last month. The Foothill Knolls resident, joined by his college dorm-mate Wayne Myers, himself a former Pleasanton man, attended the famed EAA AirVenture Oshkosh — fulfilling a promise they made to each other some 50 years earlier.
French bulldog stolen from boy at gunpoint in Oakland
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A 14-year-old boy was walking his French bulldog when men armed with a gun demanded that the boy hand over his pet. “Bella” the Frenchie was still missing on Friday evening following the August 2 dognapping. Bella is a female French bulldog with brindle-colored fur. Karmen Ayala said the frightening incident […]
Zone 7 Director Olivia Sanwong running for East Bay Parks board
Olivia Sanwong, a current director for the Zone 7 Water Agency, announced this week that she will be running for the East Bay Regional Park District Board of Directors in the Nov. 8 election. Sanwong, who was just re-elected to a second term on Zone 7 in the June primary,...
News Digest: Candidacy deadline is here | Pleasanton Reads needs volunteers | Alameda CTC bond sale
The initial deadline for candidates to qualify for Tri-Valley ballots for the Nov. 8 general election expires this Friday — although the timeframe is extended to next Wednesday (Aug. 17) in any race where an eligible incumbent chooses not to file for re-election. Positions up for grabs this fall...
Amador alum named Assembly District 3 Woman of the Year
Pleasanton native and Amador Valley High School alumnae Anastacia Snyder was honored last month as this year’s Assembly District 3 Woman of the Year in Butte County. Assemblymember James Gallagher (R-Yuba City) presented the award to Snyder and five other women who work within his Northern California district at an event in Chico last month.
Former 49er Frank Gore arrested for assault
Former San Francisco 49ers running back Frank Gore was arrested on a charge of assault stemming from a "domestic violence incident," according to police in New Jersey.
Palo Verde students head to temporary campus as school year starts
To prepare for the start of kindergarten, Aniyah Ross practiced walking with her son Josiah Copes to Palo Verde Elementary School’s campus on Louis Road in south Palo Alto this summer. Then, she learned that the entire student body would be attending school at a temporary site next to Cubberley Community Center this fall while construction on the Palo Verde campus takes place.
East Bay laundromat owner fed up with crime, moves to Alabama
ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A laundromat business owner has moved his entire family out of the Bay Area. His businesses may soon follow. The problem? A wave of crime. And there is video proof. “They had a stolen truck,” said laundromat owner Derek Thoms who relocated from the East Bay to Alabama. “They back […]
Firefighters Respond to Vegetation Fire in Oakley off Neroly Road
At 8:36 am Thursday, the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District responded to a report of smoke coming from the area of Neroly Road and Placer Road in the City of Oakley. It was reported as white smoke coming from the area. Upon arrival at 8:53 am, Engine 93 arrived...
What a Week: My latest documentary watch, 'Dublin: The Making of a City'
There’s a new documentary just released by the city of Dublin chronicling the community’s incorporation 40 years ago and evolution since. Of course I was drawn to watch it, as a fan of local history and film. I don’t watch as many documentary features as I used to...
Longtime KTVU anchor and reporter Leslie Griffith dies
OAKLAND, Calif. - Leslie Griffith, a longtime journalist who graced television screens for more than two decades as anchor for KTVU Channel 2 News, has died. Griffith died Wednesday in Lake Chapala, Mexico. Family members said she endured a years-long battle with Lyme disease. Her 22-year career at KTVU included her time sitting alongside veteran anchor Dennis Richmond.
San Francisco’s St. Ignatius College Preparatory reneges on verbal agreement with Sunset Mercantile farmers market
Apparently, cooler heads did not prevail.
Big Lottery Scratchers Wins Total $6 Million in Sunnyvale, Livermore
It's not quite the Mega Billion jackpot, but two Bay Area lottery players combined to win $6 million on Scratchers tickets recently, according to the California Lottery. Arely Ortiz won a whopping $5 million top prize in the Extreme Cash Scratchers game, the lottery said. Ortiz bought her lucky ticket at the Chevron gas station at 296 N. Fair Oaks Ave., in Sunnyvale.
Berkeley’s newest pizza spot promises East Coast pies from a lauded chef
Derek Lau didn’t take the usual route on the road toward gastronomic glory. After a long career as a Bay Area DJ, he traded in his decks for dishes about 15 years ago, and learned his craft at spots ranging from gritty neighborhood gems to some of the world’s most lauded kitchens. Now he’s opening a place of his own in Berkeley: State Flour Pizza, an East Coast-inspired pie shop that will start serving diners in the Elmwood this fall.
Desalination plant construction underway in Antioch as drought worsens
ANTIOCH – The city of Antioch sits right next to the largest source of fresh water in Northern California. But it's facing a water supply crisis because of changes to the Delta, both natural and man-made. As a result, the city is taking extraordinary measures to increase supply in a way that has the rest of the state watching.Founded in the 1800s, Antioch was established on the banks of the Delta. But the city's public works Director, John Samuelson, said it's been a while since the Delta has provided much life to the area."We were only able to use our...
Casket knocked over during family brawl at California funeral
RICHMOND, Calif. — A funeral took a turn in California when a family fight escalated to the point where a man was arrested after allegedly hitting a person with his car and knocking over the casket. The Richmond Police Department said in a news release that its officers were...
Rescue effort for possible drowning in Rio Vista turns into recovery operation
SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. — A search and rescue has transitioned to a recovery operation after a possible drowning in Rio Vista. The Solano County Sheriff's Office received the report around 4 p.m., and first responders arrived to the Sandy Beach Boat Launch to start a search and rescue operation for a 20-year-old Oakland man.
