Lance Armstrong and Anna Hansen Are Married After 14 Years Together: ‘Plenty of Joyful Tears’

By Nicole Massabrook
 2 days ago
Lance Armstrong and Anna Hansen. Mediapunch/Shutterstock

Just married! Lance Armstrong revealed that he and Anna Hansen said "I do" in France recently.

"Best. Day. Ever. Married the love of my life @annahansenarmstrong," the athlete, 50, shared via Instagram on Tuesday, August 9, tagging his wife's new social media handle.

"So special having our kids there as well. It was an evening full of laughter and plenty of joyful tears," he added. "Anna, you have been my absolute rock the past 14 years and let me be clear, I would not have survived them without you. I am so proud of the couple we have become - It took us doing the work, the really hard work, and I am so glad that we did. I love you immensely and will always be here for you and our family."

The bride wore a sleeveless white gown with sheer, embroidered details along the open back. The groom wore a black suit with a light blue tie and gray, suede sneakers. One photo shared by Armstrong on Monday showed him staring at his beautiful wife in shock and awe as he saw her in her wedding dress for the first time.

Armstrong and Hansen met in 2008, and the pair announced their engagement in May 2017. They share son Max, 13, and daughter Olivia, 11. The cyclist also shares son Luke, 22, and twins Grace and Isabelle, 20, with ex-wife Kristin Richard, to whom he was married from 1998 to 2003.

Photos revealed that the happy couple had four of the kids with them at the altar. Grace and Olivia wore blue bridesmaid dresses while Luke and Max stood behind their dad in suits.

Per the location tag, they got married at France's Château La Coste, which is a 600-acre park for sculptures and art as well as an organic winery.

The cancer survivor thanked those involved with the big celebration. "I’d be remiss if I didn’t think our best bud aka 'Reverend' @chad_mountain for officiating the ceremony. As well as the great @lizkreutz for making sure these beautiful memories were captured. Hope you are all having an excellent summer — I sure as hell am.

Prior to meeting Hansen, Armstrong had been linked to Kate Hudson and Ashley Olsen and was engaged to Sheryl Crow from September 2005 until their split in early 2006.

Hansen is a yoga instructor and founder of MOVE With Anna, a virtual program created during the coronavirus pandemic.

