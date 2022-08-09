Beating the heat

A police chase ended in a car being flipped over around 1:00 p.m. in Anson County on Friday. Lieutenant Brian Tice with the Anson County Sheriff’s Office said that the driver of the vehicle was impaired and that it was a single-vehicle accident. There were no injuries beyond the suspect, who was transported to a local hospital. The chase lasted about five miles. Additional felony charges will be filed against the suspect, and the case it also being investigated by the Highway Patrol.

ANSON COUNTY, NC ・ 24 DAYS AGO