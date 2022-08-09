ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wadesboro, NC

Beating the heat

Anson Record
Anson Record
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IYn4z_0hAbAeUr00
Officers with the Wadesboro Police Department distributed popsicles to children in the community on Friday. Photo courtesy of the Wadesboro Police Department

Officers with the Wadesboro Police Department distributed popsicles to children in the community on Friday.

Training for school safety

On Wednesday, July, 2020, the Anson County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Polkton, Wadesboro, Marshville and Monroe Police Departments, participated in an active shooter and rapid response training session at Peachland-Polkton Elementary School. The training will strengthen the school safety plans.
ANSON COUNTY, NC
Anson Record

John Hood | Empty buses don’t improve air quality

RALEIGH — In nearly all North Carolina communities with bus systems, ridership is significantly lower than it was just a few years ago. In Greensboro, for example, there were 1.9 million passenger trips on city buses last year, down approximately 60% from the total in 2014. Over the same period, Winston-Salem buses experienced a comparable drop-off. In Charlotte, it was a staggering 75%.
RALEIGH, NC
Anson Record

Ready to serve

The Wadesboro Police Department welcomed Officer Nolen, who was sworn-in last Thursday.
Anson Record

DUI results in chase, crash

A police chase ended in a car being flipped over around 1:00 p.m. in Anson County on Friday. Lieutenant Brian Tice with the Anson County Sheriff’s Office said that the driver of the vehicle was impaired and that it was a single-vehicle accident. There were no injuries beyond the suspect, who was transported to a local hospital. The chase lasted about five miles. Additional felony charges will be filed against the suspect, and the case it also being investigated by the Highway Patrol.
ANSON COUNTY, NC
Anson Record

Anson Ag Fair set for end of September

After a two year break due to the pandemic, Anson County Cooperative Extension is pleased to announce plans for the 2022 Anson Ag Fair, set for Saturday, September 24. The 2022 Fair Rules and Regulations Booklets have arrived and are now available at the Cooperative Extension Center at 501 McLaurin Street. The fair book is also available on-line at: http://anson.ces.ncsu.edu/. Click on the 2022 Anson Ag Expo & Fair link, and the book can be downloaded in pdf format, complete with registration forms. Information is also available on the Anson County Cooperative Extension Facebook page.
ANSON COUNTY, NC
Anson Record

Improving reading skills

Anson County Schools held their third and final week of their district reading camp at the end of June. Students connected with art and imagination in the library, honed their reading skills in small groups and completed final assessments. Guest readers included members of the Board of Education, Anson County...
ANSON COUNTY, NC
Anson Record

Real estate classes launches student into new career

HAMLET — Alicia Krout never intended to start a new career by taking the Real Estate Broker Pre-licensing class at Richmond Community College. She was only trying to be more knowledgeable about real estate because two of her sons were in the process of selling and purchasing new homes.
HAMLET, NC
Anson Record

