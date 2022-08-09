Beating the heat

Related
Reliability is the core of community volunteerism
There are lots of opportunities to serve as volunteers throughout our county. For many, the opportunity to serve on community organization boa
Grand opening of Sandhills Center and Daymark Recovery Service, Inc. crisis center today
Sandhills Center and Daymark Recovery Services, Inc, are pleased to announce the opening of a Child Facility Based Crisis Center in Rockingham
Preparing for excellence
The Anson County School District held their annual new teacher orientation this week, where district leaders welcomed around 40 teachers who w
Head Start accepting applications for 2022-23 school year
MORVEN — The Union County Community Action Head Start program is accepting applications for residents in Anson, Richmond and Union Count
Training for school safety
On Wednesday, July, 2020, the Anson County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Polkton, Wadesboro, Marshville and Monroe Police Departments, participated in an active shooter and rapid response training session at Peachland-Polkton Elementary School. The training will strengthen the school safety plans.
John Hood | Empty buses don’t improve air quality
RALEIGH — In nearly all North Carolina communities with bus systems, ridership is significantly lower than it was just a few years ago. In Greensboro, for example, there were 1.9 million passenger trips on city buses last year, down approximately 60% from the total in 2014. Over the same period, Winston-Salem buses experienced a comparable drop-off. In Charlotte, it was a staggering 75%.
Ready to serve
The Wadesboro Police Department welcomed Officer Nolen, who was sworn-in last Thursday.
DUI results in chase, crash
A police chase ended in a car being flipped over around 1:00 p.m. in Anson County on Friday. Lieutenant Brian Tice with the Anson County Sheriff’s Office said that the driver of the vehicle was impaired and that it was a single-vehicle accident. There were no injuries beyond the suspect, who was transported to a local hospital. The chase lasted about five miles. Additional felony charges will be filed against the suspect, and the case it also being investigated by the Highway Patrol.
Anson Ag Fair set for end of September
After a two year break due to the pandemic, Anson County Cooperative Extension is pleased to announce plans for the 2022 Anson Ag Fair, set for Saturday, September 24. The 2022 Fair Rules and Regulations Booklets have arrived and are now available at the Cooperative Extension Center at 501 McLaurin Street. The fair book is also available on-line at: http://anson.ces.ncsu.edu/. Click on the 2022 Anson Ag Expo & Fair link, and the book can be downloaded in pdf format, complete with registration forms. Information is also available on the Anson County Cooperative Extension Facebook page.
New agent gets settled in
My name is Seth Ballance, and I am the new Commercial Horticulture Extension agent here in Richmond County. I grew up in Wayne Coun
Improving reading skills
Anson County Schools held their third and final week of their district reading camp at the end of June. Students connected with art and imagination in the library, honed their reading skills in small groups and completed final assessments. Guest readers included members of the Board of Education, Anson County...
Real estate classes launches student into new career
HAMLET — Alicia Krout never intended to start a new career by taking the Real Estate Broker Pre-licensing class at Richmond Community College. She was only trying to be more knowledgeable about real estate because two of her sons were in the process of selling and purchasing new homes.
