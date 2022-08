Fall camp is well underway. Indeed, the West Virginia Mountaineers find themselves three weeks shy of the season opener. According to the coaching staff, the OTAs this Summer helped the team hit the ground running. While OTAs, according to Head Coach Neal Brown, are not designed to work for the team at full speed, they do help the team–especially incoming freshmen and transfers–learn “alignment and assignment.” Each member of the staff, and many of the players, have repeated these two words ad nauseam during interviews this month. As a result, the staff possesses a better feel for their 2022 rosters’ strengths and weaknesses. Now, the staff is working on fixing the little things. In turn, this gives us a better feel for what the 2022 version of the Mountaineers may offer. As a result, we present our four defensive surprises for WVU in 2022 with greater confidence than in years past.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO