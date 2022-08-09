Margaret Regan of The Villages, Fl (formerly Brooklyn) passed away on August 7, 2022 due to complications from a medical procedure. Peggy was born on September 28th,1948 in Brooklyn, NY to William and Alice Regan. A beloved sister to 6 siblings, growing up in Brooklyn alongside many generations of aunts, uncles, endless cousins and wonderful friends. Overall, Peggy was known as quiet but always kind and considerate of everyone she came to know. If you knew her, she remembered you well and always knew your birthday.

THE VILLAGES, FL ・ 6 HOURS AGO