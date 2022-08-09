Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
No One Reported This Little Girl Missing Until 41 Years After She VanishedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColeman, FL
Do you believe something haunts Mud Lake in Ocala National Forest?Evie M.Ocala, FL
Florida Woman Busted Preying On Minor Victims For SexCops And CrimeInverness, FL
The Top Springs in Florida, According to Southern LivingL. CaneFlorida State
Get Away from the Parks and Spend a Day at Showcase of CitrusDebbie CentenoClermont, FL
Related
villages-news.com
Patricia Rae Blake
On the morning of August 10, 2022, Patricia Rae Thomas Blake of The Villages, died at the age of 77 after fighting MS for many years. Patricia was born to Lehman and Edna Thomas in Loveland, Ohio in 1945, was a current resident of The Villages, but had resided in Wildwood for many years prior.
villages-news.com
Donna Marion Jerue
Donna Marion Jerue, 82, of The Villages passed on to eternal life on Thursday August 4, 2022 at The Leesburg Regional Medical Center. Donna was born in Paterson New Jersey on January 11, 1940. She grew up in Hawthorne, New Jersey. She earned her Bachelor’s Degree in Teaching from Montclair State College in 1961. She taught for the next 18 years at Seaside Park Elementary School. Later she worked for Prudential Health Insurance. She moved to The Villages in 2006. From 2015 until her passing, she worked at New Covenant Church’s Congregational Care Ministry.
villages-news.com
Margaret Regan
Margaret Regan of The Villages, Fl (formerly Brooklyn) passed away on August 7, 2022 due to complications from a medical procedure. Peggy was born on September 28th,1948 in Brooklyn, NY to William and Alice Regan. A beloved sister to 6 siblings, growing up in Brooklyn alongside many generations of aunts, uncles, endless cousins and wonderful friends. Overall, Peggy was known as quiet but always kind and considerate of everyone she came to know. If you knew her, she remembered you well and always knew your birthday.
villages-news.com
Virginia Ruth Chamberlain
Virginia Ruth Chamberlain, 94, of The Villages, FL, died Thursday, July 28, 2022 at A Banyan Residence Resort. She was born December 2, 1927 in Carlisle, KY. She moved here from Union Lake, MI in 2004. Virginia was a retired waitress in the restaurant business and a volunteer for the auxiliary VFW for many years. She enjoyed making artificial flower arrangements and giving them out to friends.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
villages-news.com
Rebecca Jean Williams
Rebecca Jean Williams, 57, of Belleview, Florida passed away suddenly on August 5, 2022, at Advent Health of Ocala. Rebecca was born in Morgan County, Indiana a daughter of the late Michael Gordon and Sharon Sue Ridenour. She worked as a Mortgage Processor in the banking industry. Becky enjoyed everything purple, outdoor festivals, and antiquing. Becky was an avid baker and an imaginative creator of arts and crafts. Becky cherished spending time with family and loved spoiling her grandkids.
villages-news.com
James G. Cunningham Sr.
James G. Cunningham Sr., 81, of Summerfield, Florida passed away on July 27, 2022 in Mass. General Hospital in Boston, MA. He attended public schools in Reading, MA, went to Northern Essex Community College, graduated Salem State College and earned a Teaching Degree. Jim taught school in Litchfield, NH and...
villages-news.com
Alligator Hatchling In The Villages
Check out this baby alligator, also known as a hatchling, that was spotted in The Villages. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
villages-news.com
Donald Huntley Safford
Donald Huntley Safford, 86, of Summerfield, FL, passed into the loving arms of his Savior on August 4, 2022. He was born on February 29, 1936 in Providence, RI, to Lewis and Beatrice Safford. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 23 years, Kedoura (Kay); his sister,...
RELATED PEOPLE
villages-news.com
Brownwood Birders prompt cleaning of favorite Eagles nest in The Villages
For many years there have been pairs of Bald Eagles nesting high on the electrical lines that line the walking trail and Briarwood executive golf course. It is just above the paved walking trail, and 8th tee box of the executive golf course. Each year in the spring as the...
villages-news.com
Daughter parks junk cars in driveway of dead mother’s home in The Villages
A daughter has parked junk cars in the driveway of her dead mother’s home in The Villages. The home owned by the Harriet Koehler Living Trust is located at 1724 W. Schwartz Blvd on the Historic Side of The Villages. It was the subject of a public hearing Wednesday afternoon before the Village Center Community Development District Board of Supervisors.
villages-news.com
Grouting later this month will fill in sinkhole near driveway at home in The Villages
Grouting later this month will fill in a sinkhole near a driveway at a home in The Villages. The sinkhole opened up last month on Wesley Street at a home in the Village of Springdale. Community Development District 4 supervisors were updated Friday on the status of the repairs. A...
villages-news.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
villages-news.com
Villager known for mermaid mural ordered to bring her co-mingled colors into compliance
A Villager known for a mermaid mural and bright colors on her home has been given 30 days to bring her co-mingled colors back into compliance. Erin Kellett, who lives at 1012 Aloha Way in the Village of Orange Blossom Gardens, appeared Wednesday afternoon in a public hearing before the Village Center Community Development District Board of Supervisors at Savannah Center.
villages-news.com
St. Timothy choir to perform song for peace at Salzburg Music Festival in Austria
The choir from St. Timothy Catholic Church in The Villages and members of the Central Florida Lyric Opera will present the original composition “Requiem for World Peace” as part of the Salzburg Music Festival in Austria. The composition is dedicated to all those affected by war throughout the...
villages-news.com
CEO resigns at UF Health which is parent company of The Villages hospital
The CEO of UF Health, which is the parent company of The Villages hospital, has resigned. Ed Jimenez has resigned from the top post with UF Health. UF Health has announced that James J. Kelly Jr., senior vice president and chief financial officer for UF Health Shands, has been named interim CEO.
villages-news.com
Teenager wanted on weapons warrant busted with marijuana in Lady Lake
A teenager wanted on a weapons warrant was busted with marijuana in Lady Lake. Ta’Vion Latrell Smith, 19, of Gainesville, was driving a black 2017 Hyundai passenger car at about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday heading south on Old Dixie Highway when an officer ran the vehicle’s license plate and discovered the vehicle’s registered owner was wanted on an Alachua County warrant charging him with carrying a concealed weapon, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
villages-news.com
Neighbors fearful of rodent invasion from dead couple’s property in The Villages
Neighbors are fearful of a potential rodent invasion from a dead couple’s property in The Villages. The property at 3466 Auburndale Ave. in the Village of Summerhill was purchased in 2004 for $139,900 by Carl “Wayne” and Marjorie Bridgewater. They were the original owners. They were married in 1956. Marjorie Bridgewater died in 2018. He died in 2020.
villages-news.com
Fenney resident resigns from CDD board to fulfill county commission residency requirement
A Village of Fenney resident officially resigned Thursday from the Community Development District 12 Board of Supervisors to fulfill a residency requirement in his bid for a seat on the Sumter County Commission. Andrew Bilardello announced he has sold his home in The Villages and purchased a home in Wildwood...
villages-news.com
Colors add a breath of fresh air
I also live on the Historic Side of The Villages. This gal’s house is a breath of fresh air on Aloha Drive. The historic section is much different than newer areas in the mix of structures including many mobile homes rules were much different when originally built. It should be given leeway to incorporate both old and new colors. There is nothing objectionable in my opinion with what she has done to improve the area with her murals and paint choices.
villages-news.com
House candidate Rock Dazé trounces Temple in Villagers for Trump straw poll
Rock Dazé has trounced John Temple in the Villagers for Trump straw poll for Florida House District 52. The straw poll, which was conducted at the Eisenhower Recreation Center, favored Dazé by a whopping 71 percent to 29 percent margin over Temple. The two will face off in the Aug. 23 Republican primary. District 52 covers all of Sumter County and the eastern half of Hernando County.
Comments / 0