Manitowoc, WI

seehafernews.com

Two Rivers Police Chief Talks ATV/UTV Public Hearing

The Two Rivers City Council will hold a public hearing Monday night at their regularly scheduled meeting in regards to operating all-terrain and utility terrain vehicles on city streets. Police Chief Brian Kohlmeier says an informational bulletin was recently mailed out to citizens in their utility bills. He explained that...
TWO RIVERS, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Large police presence on Appleton’s Birchwood Ave.

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation is now on the scene where there’s a large police presence in Appleton. For a short time after 8 o’clock Friday night, people in the area of N. Birchwood Ave. between W. Brewster St. and W. Kamps Ave. in Appleton were alerted to shelter in place -- to stay indoors and away from windows.
APPLETON, WI
seehafernews.com

City Of Manitowoc Announces Street Reconstruction

The Manitowoc Engineering Department is alerting motorists to several major street reconstruction projects, starting Monday (August 15th). Engineering Division Manager Greg Minikel explains that Kellner Street, between Fleetwood Drive and Menasha Avenue, will be partially closed throughout the project, with the street completely reopened to traffic around October 28th. The...
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

The Investigation into Two Rivers Students Death Completed

Investigations into the death of a Two Rivers student this winter have been completed. Assistant Police Chief Ben Meinnert says a report from The Manitowoc County Coroner’s Office rules the death of 15-year-old sophomore Zach Benson, as an accident with the immediate cause of death being drowning. Two Rivers...
TWO RIVERS, WI
Manitowoc, WI
Manitowoc, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: Crash on WIS 57 in Brown County has been cleared

FRIDAY 8/12/2022 – 5:22 p.m. ROCKLAND, Wis. (WFRV) – WisDOT has provided an update on the crash that closed down all lanes of traffic on WIS 57 in Brown County. Officials say that the crash has been cleared and all lanes have now been reopened. The incident took...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Prepare Yourself, Manitowoc’s Downtown Street Transition Starts This Weekend

Drivers who frequent downtown Manitowoc will have to make some changes starting late Sunday evening. 8th and 10th Streets will officially become two-way roads starting Monday morning, however, crews will be out late Sunday evening taking down the cones, and making any final changes that need to happen. This change-over...
MANITOWOC, WI
wearegreenbay.com

MISSING: 30-year-old Appleton man, possibly in Green Bay

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Appleton Police Department is asking the public for help finding a missing 30-year-old man who is cognitive/intellectually disabled. According to the department’s Facebook post, Psimon Chetto was last seen ‪in the 600 block of N. Briarcliff Drive in Appleton on August 11 around 8:30 a.m.
APPLETON, WI
seehafernews.com

Two Rivers Safety Committee to Discuss Drug Awareness

There is only one meeting scheduled for today (August 11th) in the City of Two Rivers. The Safety Committee will gather in the Council Chambers at 9:00 this morning where they will discuss drug awareness. In the meeting minutes, it is stated that drug use is “widespread” in the community....
TWO RIVERS, WI
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: I-41 at County U back open after crash in Outagamie County

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation reports the crash is cleared. All lanes should now be open. There is no news yet on if anyone was injured. Original Story: NOW: Crash impacting I-41 at County U in Outagamie County. THURSDAY 8/11/2022 5:08 p.m. OUTAGAMIE COUNTY,...
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

‘Focused patrol’ on I-41 leads to multiple arrests, Oshkosh residents among those apprehended

(WFRV) – Nearly 100 traffic stops and over fifteen vehicles were searched following an interdiction on I-41 that was proactively trying to locate criminal activity. In a release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, there was a focused patrol done in Washington County on August 9. The following departments joined the sheriff’s office in the interdiction:
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Fond du Lac Man Convicted in a Hate Crime Will Not be Going to Prison

The Fond du Lac man who was convicted this week in the death of Phillip Thiessen two years ago is not going to prison. A jury has determined that Daniel Navarro, whom they had just declared guilty of 1st Degree Intentional Homicide, should be committed to a mental health treatment facility in lieu of jail.
FOND DU LAC, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Oshkosh PD warns of phone scam that lost a resident ‘several thousands of dollars’

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Police Department is warning residents of a recent phone scam in which the scammer posed as an attorney asking for bond money. According to a release, a resident received a phone call from a woman stating that she was the attorney for the resident’s granddaughter. The caller was asking for a large sum of money in order to bond the relative out of jail.
OSHKOSH, WI
seehafernews.com

Green Bay Police Need Your Help, But for a Positive Reason

The Green Bay Police Department is asking for the public’s help, but this time it is for a good reason. Department officials say they are trying to find a woman who they say helped save a life. This unidentified woman performed CPR on a person in need of it...
GREEN BAY, WI
seehafernews.com

Green Bay Murder Suspect Remains in Alabama Jail

The man accused of murder in Green Bay is still in an Alabama jail, but he has been moved to a new one. 23-year-old Caleb Anderson has been charged with the death of 52-year-old Dwight Dixon in Green Bay, as well as in a burglary case in Escambia County Alabama.
GREEN BAY, WI
seehafernews.com

Kaukauna Library Helps Families with School Costs Through Supply Drive

As is its annual tradition, the Kaukauna Public Library has once again helped local families quell the stress of back-to-school buying through its School Supply Drive. Parents and children were invited to pick up school supplies such as glue sticks, scissors, and art supplies. Back to school is always a...
KAUKAUNA, WI
seehafernews.com

Burger Set For Christening And Open House Saturday

A Manitowoc boatbuilder that can trace its roots back to the administration of Abraham Lincoln will again be a focal point of attention tomorrow (August 13th). Ron Cleveringa, Vice President of Sales & Marketing at Burger Boat, says they’re excited to open up the shipyard so the community can see what they do at 1811 Spring Street.
MANITOWOC, WI

