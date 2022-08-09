Read full article on original website
seehafernews.com
Two Rivers Police Chief Talks ATV/UTV Public Hearing
The Two Rivers City Council will hold a public hearing Monday night at their regularly scheduled meeting in regards to operating all-terrain and utility terrain vehicles on city streets. Police Chief Brian Kohlmeier says an informational bulletin was recently mailed out to citizens in their utility bills. He explained that...
WBAY Green Bay
Large police presence on Appleton’s Birchwood Ave.
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation is now on the scene where there’s a large police presence in Appleton. For a short time after 8 o’clock Friday night, people in the area of N. Birchwood Ave. between W. Brewster St. and W. Kamps Ave. in Appleton were alerted to shelter in place -- to stay indoors and away from windows.
seehafernews.com
City Of Manitowoc Announces Street Reconstruction
The Manitowoc Engineering Department is alerting motorists to several major street reconstruction projects, starting Monday (August 15th). Engineering Division Manager Greg Minikel explains that Kellner Street, between Fleetwood Drive and Menasha Avenue, will be partially closed throughout the project, with the street completely reopened to traffic around October 28th. The...
seehafernews.com
The Investigation into Two Rivers Students Death Completed
Investigations into the death of a Two Rivers student this winter have been completed. Assistant Police Chief Ben Meinnert says a report from The Manitowoc County Coroner’s Office rules the death of 15-year-old sophomore Zach Benson, as an accident with the immediate cause of death being drowning. Two Rivers...
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Crash on WIS 57 in Brown County has been cleared
FRIDAY 8/12/2022 – 5:22 p.m. ROCKLAND, Wis. (WFRV) – WisDOT has provided an update on the crash that closed down all lanes of traffic on WIS 57 in Brown County. Officials say that the crash has been cleared and all lanes have now been reopened. The incident took...
seehafernews.com
Prepare Yourself, Manitowoc’s Downtown Street Transition Starts This Weekend
Drivers who frequent downtown Manitowoc will have to make some changes starting late Sunday evening. 8th and 10th Streets will officially become two-way roads starting Monday morning, however, crews will be out late Sunday evening taking down the cones, and making any final changes that need to happen. This change-over...
wearegreenbay.com
MISSING: 30-year-old Appleton man, possibly in Green Bay
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Appleton Police Department is asking the public for help finding a missing 30-year-old man who is cognitive/intellectually disabled. According to the department’s Facebook post, Psimon Chetto was last seen in the 600 block of N. Briarcliff Drive in Appleton on August 11 around 8:30 a.m.
seehafernews.com
Two Rivers Safety Committee to Discuss Drug Awareness
There is only one meeting scheduled for today (August 11th) in the City of Two Rivers. The Safety Committee will gather in the Council Chambers at 9:00 this morning where they will discuss drug awareness. In the meeting minutes, it is stated that drug use is “widespread” in the community....
seehafernews.com
Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office Looking for Chainsaw Vandal
The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office is searching for someone that is being referred to by some as a “chainsaw vandal”. The perpetrator cut down trees and stop signs on the north side of the city. This happened twice over a recent three day stretch on properties near...
seehafernews.com
City of Sheboygan Announces Proposal to Construct a Swing Bridge Over the Sheboygan River
The City of Sheboygan may soon make it much easier for pedestrians and cyclists to cross the Sheboygan River. Senator Tammy Baldwin has announced that the City will be getting $5.3 million in federal money to construct a bridge across the river, connecting the South Pier Boardwalk to the area by Virginia Avenue.
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: I-41 at County U back open after crash in Outagamie County
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation reports the crash is cleared. All lanes should now be open. There is no news yet on if anyone was injured. Original Story: NOW: Crash impacting I-41 at County U in Outagamie County. THURSDAY 8/11/2022 5:08 p.m. OUTAGAMIE COUNTY,...
wearegreenbay.com
‘Focused patrol’ on I-41 leads to multiple arrests, Oshkosh residents among those apprehended
(WFRV) – Nearly 100 traffic stops and over fifteen vehicles were searched following an interdiction on I-41 that was proactively trying to locate criminal activity. In a release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, there was a focused patrol done in Washington County on August 9. The following departments joined the sheriff’s office in the interdiction:
seehafernews.com
Fond du Lac Man Convicted in a Hate Crime Will Not be Going to Prison
The Fond du Lac man who was convicted this week in the death of Phillip Thiessen two years ago is not going to prison. A jury has determined that Daniel Navarro, whom they had just declared guilty of 1st Degree Intentional Homicide, should be committed to a mental health treatment facility in lieu of jail.
wearegreenbay.com
Oshkosh PD warns of phone scam that lost a resident ‘several thousands of dollars’
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Police Department is warning residents of a recent phone scam in which the scammer posed as an attorney asking for bond money. According to a release, a resident received a phone call from a woman stating that she was the attorney for the resident’s granddaughter. The caller was asking for a large sum of money in order to bond the relative out of jail.
seehafernews.com
Green Bay Police Need Your Help, But for a Positive Reason
The Green Bay Police Department is asking for the public’s help, but this time it is for a good reason. Department officials say they are trying to find a woman who they say helped save a life. This unidentified woman performed CPR on a person in need of it...
seehafernews.com
Green Bay Murder Suspect Remains in Alabama Jail
The man accused of murder in Green Bay is still in an Alabama jail, but he has been moved to a new one. 23-year-old Caleb Anderson has been charged with the death of 52-year-old Dwight Dixon in Green Bay, as well as in a burglary case in Escambia County Alabama.
seehafernews.com
Victim Identified in Last Weekend’s Motorcycle Crash on I-43, Semi Driver Remains Unknown
The victim in last weekend’s motorcycle crash on I-43 has been identified. 66-year-old James Schulte was traveling south on I-43 just before noon last Saturday (August 6th) and was in the left lane as he was approaching a construction zone. A semi was in the right lane and was...
seehafernews.com
Railroad Repairs to Require Green Bay’s North Military Ave to be Closed Next Week
A railroad repair job is going to be shutting down a pretty large section of North Military Avenue in Green Bay next week. The roadway will be closed off between Donald and Hurlbut Street, which is the section located between Highway 141 and I-43. The repair project is slated to...
seehafernews.com
Kaukauna Library Helps Families with School Costs Through Supply Drive
As is its annual tradition, the Kaukauna Public Library has once again helped local families quell the stress of back-to-school buying through its School Supply Drive. Parents and children were invited to pick up school supplies such as glue sticks, scissors, and art supplies. Back to school is always a...
seehafernews.com
Burger Set For Christening And Open House Saturday
A Manitowoc boatbuilder that can trace its roots back to the administration of Abraham Lincoln will again be a focal point of attention tomorrow (August 13th). Ron Cleveringa, Vice President of Sales & Marketing at Burger Boat, says they’re excited to open up the shipyard so the community can see what they do at 1811 Spring Street.
