Community Calendar for Aug. 13-14, 2022
If you have any information for the Community Calendar, please email it to justin.schuver@bogalusadailynews.com. The Bogalusa City Schools has announced that it continues to serve meals to students under the National School Lunch and School Breakfast Programs for the 2022-23 school year at no charge. Students will be able to receive breakfast and lunch at no charge at the following sites: Bogalusa High School, Central Elementary School and Byrd Avenue Primary School. For additional information, contact Lorene Randazzo with the Child Nutrition Program at 985-281-2124, larandazzo@bogschools.org, or visit her office at 1705 Sullivan Drive in Bogalusa.
Ferguson: Match the plant to the site
Since fall is a good time to plant most types of trees and shrubs, some of you may be starting to think more about landscape plans. The phrase “right plant, right place” encompasses much of what people need to know about landscaping. Plants should be well-suited to our climate, including our temperatures and the amount of rainfall that we get. We also need to appropriately match plants to the conditions of particular sites.
Breland: ‘Making do’ with what is available
Two broom-straw brooms are hanging on the wall of the carport just for the sake of reminding of times when people had to make the things they needed. At least once a year, old broom-straw would be gathered from a nearby field, and formed into a broom, using strong cord to hold it in place. These were necessary to have for the home in old times.
Washington Parish Library staff saves kitten trapped in plastic
On Wednesday, Aug. 3, Washington Parish Library staff members Waleah Dillon and Karen Galivan finally managed to catch a kitten that has been eluding library staff for weeks. Outside of the Franklinton Branch, a family of cats has taken residence: the momma cat, the daddy cat, their three kittens, and another kitten (likely from momma cat’s previous relationship). Staff have been watching over the cats and were deeply upset when one of the kittens became stuck in what appeared to be the lid of a Slurpee cup that had been carelessly discarded.
Civil rights trail marker revealed at Hicks house
Louisiana Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser visited Bogalusa on Thursday morning to announce the official unveiling of a Louisiana Civil Rights Trail Marker at the Robert “Bob” Hicks House. The marker is located in front of the Hicks family home, where civil rights activities and lawsuits were planned and...
Letter to the Editor: We should show our thanks to law officers
When a difficult task is well done, some thanks should be extended. We all know that an atmosphere of tension existed in our community for several days recently, and that what a long-ago poet referred to as “the even tenor of their way” was pretty well screwed up for a while.
Sheriff: Charges upgraded for parish man, woman
On July 23, Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of a man who had been shot near the intersection of Sunny Hill Road and Highway 38 in the Mt. Hermon area. The investigation subsequent to the shooting led to the arrest of Tyler Oatis, 18, a resident of Gill Road. Jessica Mezquite, 20, a resident of Louisiana Highway 1056, was identified as being with Oatis at the time of the shooting.
Thieves allegedly steal catalytic converters from senior center vans
For the second time in two months, thieves put Bogalusa Senior Center transportation vans temporarily out of commission by stealing catalytic converters from the vehicles. Leona Magee, with the Washington Parish Council on Aging, said the latest theft took place either Monday evening or Tuesday morning. “Tuesday, when the employees...
Parish jail report for Aug. 11, 2022
The following people were booked into the Washington Parish Jail, on Aug. 11, 2022:. Marty Palmer, criminal mischief-false report of a crime, resisting a police officer with force or violence-13A Darrell Swindle, parole violation. Randy Batiste, fugitive other jurisdiction. Frank Hamilton, obstruction to driver’s view or driving mechanism, improper lane...
