Think you’re being deceived by an energy supplier? Here’s what to do
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An Ohio family is sweating from the pressure of an $800 electric bill from July. When they found out the rising cost wasn’t the result of cranking up the air conditioning, they called NBC4 Investigates to shine some light on why the price caught them by surprise. James Mathias is one […]
Many NE Ohio counties still have high COVID spread — Here’s the map
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released a new map Thursday that shows the community levels of coronavirus county-by-county.
Lt. Gov. details involvement in what feds call Ohio’s biggest bribery scandal ever
Newly released text messages show that Ohio's Lieutenant Governor had conversations with First Energy officials linked to the state's nuclear bribery scandal.
Next Round Of Route 23 Connect Meetings To Be Held This Month
The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) would like to thank you for your time and input during the first phase of study for Route 23 Connect. This message serves to 1) inform you of the next phase of study and 2) invite you to participate in our first round of community partner meetings for this phase.
Las Vegas man charged for running Ponzi scheme that bilked Northern Ohioans, others out of a combined $8.5 million
CLEVELAND — A Las Vegas sports bettor was charged with 12 counts of wire fraud and one count of mail fraud for running what the U.S. Department of Justice called a Ponzi scheme that defrauded approximately 72 victims, including many in Northern Ohio, out of more than $8.5 million.
Class-action lawsuit filed against Ohio BMV
If you had your driver's license laminated between July 2018 and July 2019, you might be entitled to get some money back.
Report: Many of Ohio’s most popular jobs don’t pay enough to afford rent
DAYTON — Working a minimum wage job can no longer get you the apartment of your choice, data from a new report suggests. The fair market rent for a two bedroom apartment is almost $900 in Ohio, according to the National Low Income Housing Coalition. The coalition said in...
progressivegrocer.com
A Sure Bet for Kroger in Ohio
Kroger and Acme Fresh Market have applied for licenses to have sports gaming kiosks at several locations in Ohio, according to the Cleveland Plain-Dealer. Acme Fresh Market has been preapproved for a kiosk at nine locations, including the Parma store on Pleasant Valley Road, seven in Summit County and one in North Canton. Kroger has been preapproved for kiosks at 42 grocery stores across the state. The list of preapproved locations can be found here.
Ohio, Kentucky governors make second funding request for Brent Spence Bridge Corridor Project
COLUMBUS — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Kentucky Andy Beshear announced Wednesday the two states jointly submitted a second federal funding application to support bridge and roadway improvements along the eight-mile Brent Spence Bridge Corridor Project, according to a media release. >>Previous Story: Ohio, Kentucky governors request nearly $2...
Drivers ticketed by speed cameras despite Ohio court ruling: Here’s why
The FOX 8 I-Team followed the money paid by drivers ticketed by local speed cameras. What we found exposed why so many towns keep collecting fines even after a recent Ohio Supreme Court ruling.
wyso.org
An Ohio State Fair steer sells for record-breaking $225,000
A 16-year-old Auglaize County teen sold her steer for a record-breaking $225,000 at the Ohio State Fair this weekend. The 4-H and Future Farmers of America Sale of Champions Livestock auction bid is the highest ever paid for any animal since the auction began in 1968. There was a gasp...
Ohio apartments manager accused of federal violations settles for $7.1M — how the money will be spent
They were advertised as "fully handicapped-accessible" apartments for seniors, but they dozens of complexes nationwide were designed and built in the same way: in violation of federal disability laws. Now Clover Group, a real estate development and property management group based in Williamsville, New York, is on the hook for $7.1 million in improvements to its 50 senior apartment buildings across the Northeast and Midwest, including 10 in Ohio.
Why Ohio’s attorney general is suing the Biden Administration
In May, the Department of Agriculture announced that it will expand its Title IX protections to include gender identity and sexual orientation. It reads, “Agencies that receive funds from food and nutrition services must investigate allegations of discrimination based on gender identity or sexual orientation.”
Ohio gets national attention for how gerrymandering Republicans have torched democracy: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Ohio’s shameful gerrymandering controversy has earned the state unwanted attention with a story in New Yorker magazine, calling the GOP-dominated General Assembly a “center of extremist legislation” that is “radically out of sync with Ohio constituents.”. We’re talking about that story on Today...
Two Ohioans hit it big with scratch-offs
Two Ohioans hit it big with scratch-offs - $1 million annuity prizes - according to the Ohio Lottery.
WOUB
Drug policy reform group sues the board responsible for spending half of Ohio’s opioid settlement money
COLUMBUS, Ohio (Statehouse News Bureau) — A drug policy reform group said the foundation set up by the state to spend more than $400 million in opioid settlement money on substance use treatment programs isn’t being transparent about how it will do that. That group has filed a...
farmersadvance.com
Eight counties in northwest Ohio to participate in staffing pilot project
COLUMBUS, OH. — Balancing resources to better deliver local member services has been important and challenging considerations for county Farm Bureaus in recent years. More recently, competition for employee recruitment and retention have created an even more challenging situation. In 2021, Ohio Farm Bureau conducted a feasibility study to...
The Newest Kayaking Trail in Ohio is Breathtaking
Ohio may be a landlocked state but that doesn't mean there aren't tons of gorgeous waterways to explore here. Lake Erie spans Ohio's entire northern border and is an incredible place to kayak and experience the Buckeye State from a whole new prespective.
As new Medicaid prescription program nears, some Ohio pharmacists are worried
Ohio’s community pharmacists are still worried that the state Medicaid program might drive them out of business — and deprive some communities of access to medicine. After years of complaints about under-payment and possible profiteering off of prescription drugs, the legislature in 2019 directed the Department of Medicaid to undertake a bold reform. Instead of […] The post As new Medicaid prescription program nears, some Ohio pharmacists are worried appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
buckeyefirearms.org
North Canton Removes Illegal No Gun Sign in Price Park After Complaint
Ohio cities cannot ban guns in public parks. That's been the rule for nearly two decades ever since concealed carry became legal in the state. In fact, the Supreme Court of Ohio has ruled that cities cannot ban firearms in municipal parks because it conflicts with a general state law that permits qualifying adults to carry a concealed weapon on any public property other than at locations enumerated in the law.
