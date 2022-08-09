Read full article on original website
NOLA.com
Country Day scholar-athlete follows in dad's footsteps, will play football under same coach at Dartmouth
It's Teevens’ Time again for the Abramson family. Just as his dad, Neil Abramson, did over 30 years ago, prep star Parrish Abramson has committed to play football at Dartmouth College under the tutelage of Coach Buddy Teevens. Parrish Abramson graduated in the spring from Metairie Park Country Day...
bogalusadailynews.com
Sports Briefs
The 18th annual YMCA Golf Classic will take place on Saturday, Aug. 27 at the Bogalusa Country Club. Registration will start at 8 a.m. with tee time set for 9 a.m. and lunch at 11 a.m. The cost for the two-person scramble is $100 per golfer. The cost includes cart,...
bogalusadailynews.com
Landan Williams
“Let no man despise thy youth: but be thou an example of the believers, in word, in conversation, in charity, in spirit, in faith, in purity” (1 Timothy 4:12). Landan Micai Williams was born on March 27, 2008, in Baton Rouge, to Prinavia Williams and Hosea Veals. Landan, as...
L'Observateur
TPSO seeks help finding missing 16-year-old
UPDATE- Jayla has been found. The TPSO Juvenile Division is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 16 year old Jayla Jarrett ( B/F ). Jayla is approximately 5’2, 120 lbs, and has a tattoo on her chest that reads “Destiny”. Jayla was last seen three...
bogalusadailynews.com
Community Calendar for Aug. 13-14, 2022
If you have any information for the Community Calendar, please email it to justin.schuver@bogalusadailynews.com. The Bogalusa City Schools has announced that it continues to serve meals to students under the National School Lunch and School Breakfast Programs for the 2022-23 school year at no charge. Students will be able to receive breakfast and lunch at no charge at the following sites: Bogalusa High School, Central Elementary School and Byrd Avenue Primary School. For additional information, contact Lorene Randazzo with the Child Nutrition Program at 985-281-2124, larandazzo@bogschools.org, or visit her office at 1705 Sullivan Drive in Bogalusa.
bslshoofly.com
Hancock Chamber Names 2022's "Ten Outstanding Citizens"
Each year, the Chamber recognizes ten locals as Outstanding Citizens for stellar work in our community. Meet this year's honorees!. For more than a decade, the Shoofly Magazine has been featuring community “Good Neighbors,” people who work tirelessly – and mostly behind the scenes – to make our community a better place to live. Often, these same folks are recognized by the Hancock Chamber in their annual “Outstanding Citizens” awards.
bizneworleans.com
Lakeview Regional Names Michael Queen Chief of Staff
COVINGTON, La. — Michael Queen, a board-certified anesthesiologist, has been named deputy chief of staff for Lakeview Regional Medical Center, a campus of Tulane Medical Center. In this role, Queen serves as head of the medical staff, providing leadership and guidance and promoting effective communication between medical staff, administration and the board of trustees.
Picayune Item
Picayune School Board approves new hues for elementary uniforms
Picayune School District’s Board of Trustees approved a motion to add two more colors to the list of approved pants, shorts and dresses for elementary students. During Tuesday’s meeting, the Board approved a motion to revise the elementary dress code for the current school year. Superintendent Dean Shaw...
bogalusadailynews.com
Ferguson: Match the plant to the site
Since fall is a good time to plant most types of trees and shrubs, some of you may be starting to think more about landscape plans. The phrase “right plant, right place” encompasses much of what people need to know about landscaping. Plants should be well-suited to our climate, including our temperatures and the amount of rainfall that we get. We also need to appropriately match plants to the conditions of particular sites.
NOLA.com
Selling steaks has helped keep a Louisiana rancher afloat. A legal fight could sink him.
Rancher Jason Smith stalked back and forth in a barn on his Mount Hermon ranch early Tuesday morning, tapping calves on the snout or the haunch with a wooden crook, whistling and grunting as he herded cows into different pens. Smith and his 81-year-old father, Walter, were separating out calves...
NOLA.com
Reports of coyotes in St. Tammany area pop up again
Nola was a fixture in front of her residence near the Covington public library. Passersby would frequently stop at the home on West 22nd Avenue to hold one-side conversations with the calico cat, who rarely ventured from her perch on the porch. In early August, Nola went missing. Her owner,...
bogalusadailynews.com
Civil rights trail marker revealed at Hicks house
Louisiana Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser visited Bogalusa on Thursday morning to announce the official unveiling of a Louisiana Civil Rights Trail Marker at the Robert “Bob” Hicks House. The marker is located in front of the Hicks family home, where civil rights activities and lawsuits were planned and...
WDSU
Police report that the Mandeville Elementary School was burglarized on Saturday
MANDEVILLE, La. — Mandeville Police Department reported that Mandeville Elementary School was burglarized on Saturday. The first day of school was just two days after the burglary. According to police, no children or staff were present during the incident. It is currently unclear what was stolen or broken at...
Unrestrained Louisiana Woman Killed in Head-On Collision on LA 959, Other Driver Moderately Injured
Unrestrained Louisiana Woman Killed in Head-On Collision on LA 959, Other Driver Moderately Injured. Louisiana – According to Louisiana State Police, Troopers with LSP Troop A began investigating a two-vehicle crash on LA 959 east of LA 63 in East Feliciana Parish shortly after 7:00 a.m. on August 10, 2022. Stacey Hornsby, 53, of Clinton, Louisiana, died as a result of the accident.
fox8live.com
Some Ponchatoula homeowners flooding because of deficient drainage
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The rain over the past week has some homeowners in Ponchatoula worried after they say attempts to get the parish to fix their drainage have gone unanswered for over a year. “We’re in a flood zone X. We didn’t believe that we needed flood insurance. We’re...
'When in doubt, get out': Slidell home struck by lightning, catches fire
SLIDELL, La. — Stacia Knight and her family are still figuring out where to go after their home was struck by lightning and caught fire Monday afternoon. Knight said it happened around 2:30 p.m. as thunderstorms rolled through the Slidell area. From the outside, the home may look fine...
NOLA.com
$4.2 million road improvement project begins this week in Slidell; expect lane closures
Roadwork began Wednesday to improve a nearly two-mile stretch of U.S. 190 between I-12 and Rogers Lane in Slidell, the Department of Transportation and Development said. The work will involve milling, patching, and overlaying existing roadway, resulting in nightly lane closures between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. Drivers should expect alternating lane closures, but DOTD said one lane will remain open at all times.
Missing kayaker’s body recovered from Louisiana bayou
The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office announced the recovery of a kayaker's body in the Doubloon Bayou near Slidell.
Body of kayaker missing in St. Tammany, identified by coroner
The St. Tammany Parish Marine Division recovered the body of a 28-year-old kayaker late Tuesday evening on Doubloon Bayou near Slidell. “At approximately 10 p.m. a man called STPSO to report his adult son missing
an17.com
Sheriff upgrades charges on pair after Washington Parish shooting victim dies
On July 23, Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of a man who had been shot near the intersection of Sunny Hill Road and Highway 38 in the Mt. Hermon area. The investigation subsequent to the shooting led to the arrest of Tyler Oatis, 18, Jessica Mezquite, 20, was identified as being with Oatis at the time of the shooting.
