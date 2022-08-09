ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklinton, LA

bogalusadailynews.com

Sports Briefs

The 18th annual YMCA Golf Classic will take place on Saturday, Aug. 27 at the Bogalusa Country Club. Registration will start at 8 a.m. with tee time set for 9 a.m. and lunch at 11 a.m. The cost for the two-person scramble is $100 per golfer. The cost includes cart,...
BOGALUSA, LA
bogalusadailynews.com

Landan Williams

“Let no man despise thy youth: but be thou an example of the believers, in word, in conversation, in charity, in spirit, in faith, in purity” (1 Timothy 4:12). Landan Micai Williams was born on March 27, 2008, in Baton Rouge, to Prinavia Williams and Hosea Veals. Landan, as...
BATON ROUGE, LA
L'Observateur

TPSO seeks help finding missing 16-year-old

UPDATE- Jayla has been found. The TPSO Juvenile Division is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 16 year old Jayla Jarrett ( B/F ). Jayla is approximately 5’2, 120 lbs, and has a tattoo on her chest that reads “Destiny”. Jayla was last seen three...
TICKFAW, LA
bogalusadailynews.com

Community Calendar for Aug. 13-14, 2022

If you have any information for the Community Calendar, please email it to justin.schuver@bogalusadailynews.com. The Bogalusa City Schools has announced that it continues to serve meals to students under the National School Lunch and School Breakfast Programs for the 2022-23 school year at no charge. Students will be able to receive breakfast and lunch at no charge at the following sites: Bogalusa High School, Central Elementary School and Byrd Avenue Primary School. For additional information, contact Lorene Randazzo with the Child Nutrition Program at 985-281-2124, larandazzo@bogschools.org, or visit her office at 1705 Sullivan Drive in Bogalusa.
BOGALUSA, LA
bslshoofly.com

Hancock Chamber Names 2022's "Ten Outstanding Citizens"

Each year, the Chamber recognizes ten locals as Outstanding Citizens for stellar work in our community. Meet this year's honorees!. For more than a decade, the Shoofly Magazine has been featuring community “Good Neighbors,” people who work tirelessly – and mostly behind the scenes – to make our community a better place to live. Often, these same folks are recognized by the Hancock Chamber in their annual “Outstanding Citizens” awards.
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
bizneworleans.com

Lakeview Regional Names Michael Queen Chief of Staff

COVINGTON, La. — Michael Queen, a board-certified anesthesiologist, has been named deputy chief of staff for Lakeview Regional Medical Center, a campus of Tulane Medical Center. In this role, Queen serves as head of the medical staff, providing leadership and guidance and promoting effective communication between medical staff, administration and the board of trustees.
COVINGTON, LA
Picayune Item

Picayune School Board approves new hues for elementary uniforms

Picayune School District’s Board of Trustees approved a motion to add two more colors to the list of approved pants, shorts and dresses for elementary students. During Tuesday’s meeting, the Board approved a motion to revise the elementary dress code for the current school year. Superintendent Dean Shaw...
PICAYUNE, MS
bogalusadailynews.com

Ferguson: Match the plant to the site

Since fall is a good time to plant most types of trees and shrubs, some of you may be starting to think more about landscape plans. The phrase “right plant, right place” encompasses much of what people need to know about landscaping. Plants should be well-suited to our climate, including our temperatures and the amount of rainfall that we get. We also need to appropriately match plants to the conditions of particular sites.
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
NOLA.com

Reports of coyotes in St. Tammany area pop up again

Nola was a fixture in front of her residence near the Covington public library. Passersby would frequently stop at the home on West 22nd Avenue to hold one-side conversations with the calico cat, who rarely ventured from her perch on the porch. In early August, Nola went missing. Her owner,...
COVINGTON, LA
bogalusadailynews.com

Civil rights trail marker revealed at Hicks house

Louisiana Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser visited Bogalusa on Thursday morning to announce the official unveiling of a Louisiana Civil Rights Trail Marker at the Robert “Bob” Hicks House. The marker is located in front of the Hicks family home, where civil rights activities and lawsuits were planned and...
BOGALUSA, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Unrestrained Louisiana Woman Killed in Head-On Collision on LA 959, Other Driver Moderately Injured

Unrestrained Louisiana Woman Killed in Head-On Collision on LA 959, Other Driver Moderately Injured. Louisiana – According to Louisiana State Police, Troopers with LSP Troop A began investigating a two-vehicle crash on LA 959 east of LA 63 in East Feliciana Parish shortly after 7:00 a.m. on August 10, 2022. Stacey Hornsby, 53, of Clinton, Louisiana, died as a result of the accident.
CLINTON, LA
NOLA.com

$4.2 million road improvement project begins this week in Slidell; expect lane closures

Roadwork began Wednesday to improve a nearly two-mile stretch of U.S. 190 between I-12 and Rogers Lane in Slidell, the Department of Transportation and Development said. The work will involve milling, patching, and overlaying existing roadway, resulting in nightly lane closures between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. Drivers should expect alternating lane closures, but DOTD said one lane will remain open at all times.
SLIDELL, LA

Community Policy