Sisters And Family Will Never Give Up Search For Missing Birmingham ManThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBirmingham, AL
Alabama Mystery Thriller Authors And Their Books Set In Alabama That You Might Not Know AboutAmanda K. (BookBuzz)Alabama State
Hero 10-year-old twins and friend save their dad with CPR they saw in the movie “The Sandlot”B.R. ShenoyMountain Brook, AL
Spring, summer work shows progress for Shades Valley
By John Goolsby, Special to The Tribune IRONDALE — The Shades Valley football team put in the work over the offseason, including going 5-1 over a two-week span during 7-on-7 against tough competition at one point during the summer. The purpose of 7-on-7, which is played without pads, is to give skill players on either […]
Bruce, Collier are 1-2 punch for Center Point
By Bobby Mathews, Sports Editor CENTER POINT — Jabari Collier kept the Center Point Eagles within striking distance of Pleasant Grove during the quarterfinals of the 2021 5A playoffs. With Pleasant Grove keyed on Troy Bruce and limiting the standout running back to only 54 yards, Collier scored two running touchdowns and threw another as […]
Springville embraces challenges that 5A class brings
By Bobby Mathews, Sports Editor SPRINGVILLE — If there’s one thing Springville offensive line coach Chris Mills knows, it’s that this group of Springville players is capable of rising to the challenge. In Jon Clements’ second year as head coach, the Tigers face another change: They’ve been re-classified to 5A, competing in Region 6 against […]
Center Point’s Montego Hoskins hired by Stillman as assistant basketball coach
By Chris Megginson, Special to The TribuneTUSCALOOSA —Former Stillman College point guard Montego Hoskins is coming home to Alabama. The Center Point native, who led the Eagles to the 5A state finals in 2013, has been hired as the new assistant coach for Stillman College men’s basketball. Hoskins was also the 2018 NAIA Association of […]
Leeds takes on Helena in preseason jamboree
By Bobby Mathews, Sports Editor LEEDS — No, the game doesn’t count toward the final win-loss record, but the Leeds Green Wave will take the Helena Huskies seriously as the two teams square off in a preseason jamboree tonight in Helena. The Green Wave is on the road, helmed by an experienced quarterback but with […]
Pinson Valley flies under the radar heading into 2022
By Bobby Mathews, Sports Editor PINSON — New coach. New quarterback. New running backs. That’s the storyline for Pinson Valley heading into the 2022 football season. There’s a little bit of mystery surrounding the Indians, and new head coach Lee Guess is enjoying keeping people — including the media and Pinson’s opponents — a little […]
Moody heads into season with renewed purpose
By Bobby Mathews, Sports Editor MOODY — The message from Moody High School has been pretty simple since new head coach Jake Ganus has taken the helm of the football team.The Blue Devils are not looking ahead. Don’t ask about rivalry games. Don’t think about how they’ll finish in the regular season. Don’t worry about […]
Hewitt-Trussville’s Hooks commits to Alabama State
By Bobby Mathews, Sports Editor TRUSSVILLE — Hewitt-Trussville’s April Hooks’ deadly aim from beyond the three-point arc is a thing of beauty. Time and again during the 2021-2022 season, she found her range and made Huskies’ opponents pay. The sharp-shooting guard will take her game to the next level, too, as she recently committed to […]
Leeds suffers tough loss in jamboree vs. Helena
From The Tribune staff reports HELENA — The Leeds Green Wave went into Thursday night’s preseason jamboree with a little less manpower than they’d usually have, with some starters sidelined with injuries, while another key player didn’t make the trip across the Birmingham Metro are due to missing a practice earlier in the week. Leeds […]
Talladega, August 12 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Chelsea High School football team will have a game with Talladega High School on August 11, 2022, 17:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
tdalabamamag.com
Pair of top Alabama targets ready to announce commitment decisions
Alabama football targets, Kelby Collins and Raymond Pulido will announce their commitment decisions Saturday. Collins, who attends Gardendale High School in Alabama, will announce his commitment between 2 and 4 CST. He will choose between Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Oklahoma and South Carolina. The Crimson Tide have been recruiting the four-star recruit hard for a little over a year.
Bham Now
BREAKING: The Eagles coming to Legacy Arena at The BJCC, Nov. 21
According to The BJCC instagram account, legendary rock band The Eagles have added Birmingham to its Hotel California 2022 Tour. The show features a start-to-finish performance of the beloved 1976 album Hotel California, the tour’s namesake. The show will also include their greatest hits. The Details. Ready to Welcome...
3 Great Burger Places in Alabama
Who doesn't love a good burger from time to time? If it comes with some nice fries or some onion rings on the side, even better! No matter how you prefer your burger, nowadays you can find lots of places that prepare it just the way you like it. And if you live in Alabama and you are looking for new burger spots to try, then you have come to the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Alabama that you should definitely visit in case you haven’t already. All of these burger places are known to serve high-quality food made with fresh ingredients. And while a burger might not be the healthiest thing to have, it's perfectly alright to have one from time to time. It's all about balance after all.
The Eagles coming to Birmingham November 21
The stop is part of their Hotel California 2022 Tour. The band will play their 'Hotel California' album in its entirety alongside an orchestra and choir, followed by a full set of their greatest hits.
24hip-hop.com
Alabama’s GTB Kartel Is Up Next
Recently Alabama has become a state to find hard hitting hip hop artists. From Big Yavo to Yung Bleu, the state has definitely come up in the music industry. Meet GTB Kartel, a hip-hop group consisting of 2 brothers from Birmingham,Alabama. The duo comes predominately from the east side born...
Alabama’s Honda factory to get new plant lead
Two longtime members of Honda leadership in Alabama are getting a step up later this year. American Honda Motors today announced leadership changes in its North American and Alabama operations. Lamar Whitaker, who is currently associate chief administrator and Line 2 division lead in Alabama, will become vice president and plant lead at Honda’s Alabama Auto Plant in Lincoln.
Miss Alabama’s Outstanding Teen: Photos of every winner since 2003
Hailey Adams of Birmingham is in Texas this week, competing for the title of Miss America’s Outstanding Teen 2023. Adams, who was crowned Miss Alabama’s Outstanding Teen 2022 in March, is one of 51 young women competing for the national crown. The title comes with scholarship money, as well as a yearlong reign.
Trussville/Pinson ramps on I-59 SB & NB to close for RCC shoulder operations
From The Tribune staff reports JEFFERSON COUNTY — Beginning at 12 a.m., Monday, August 15, weather permitting, the Alabama Department of Transportation will close Trussville/Pinson Exit 141 entrance & exit ramps on I-59 northbound for Asphalt paving operations. All ramps are expected to re-open at approximately 6 a.m. on Monday, August 15. Beginning at 6 p.m., […]
Planned lane closures on I-65 NB & SB ramps, in Hoover
From The Tribune staff reports HOOVER — Beginning at approximately 9 a.m., Monday, August 15, weather permitting, the Alabama Department of Transportation will perform Routine Bridge Inspections on the I-65 off-ramps to I-459 between Exits 250 (Milepost 249.6 +/-). This operation will require the ramp’s right (outside) lane in each direction to be closed during […]
Bessemer man shot and killed in Hueytown
From The Tribune staff reports HUEYTOWN — A Bessemer man was killed in Hueytown on Wednesday, August 10, at approximately 7:17 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Joshua Alexander Adams, 22, of Bessemer, sustained a gunshot wound injury during a reported assault in the 1000 block of 26th Avenue North in Hueytown. Adams […]
The Trussville Tribune
Trussville, AL
The Trussville Tribune is the local newspaper for the cities of Trussville, Clay, Pinson, Argo, Center Point, Springville, Moody and Leeds in Alabama. The Tribune provides up to the minute news online of government, crime, sports, people and events in Jefferson and St Clair counties and is printed weekly.http://trussvilletribune.com
