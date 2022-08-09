ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trussville, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Trussville Tribune

Spring, summer work shows progress for Shades Valley

By John Goolsby, Special to The Tribune IRONDALE — The Shades Valley football team put in the work over the offseason, including going 5-1 over a two-week span during 7-on-7 against tough competition at one point during the summer. The purpose of 7-on-7, which is played without pads, is to give skill players on either […]
IRONDALE, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Bruce, Collier are 1-2 punch for Center Point

By Bobby Mathews, Sports Editor CENTER POINT — Jabari Collier kept the Center Point Eagles within striking distance of Pleasant Grove during the quarterfinals of the 2021 5A playoffs. With Pleasant Grove keyed on Troy Bruce and limiting the standout running back to only 54 yards, Collier scored two running touchdowns and threw another as […]
CENTER POINT, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Springville embraces challenges that 5A class brings

By Bobby Mathews, Sports Editor SPRINGVILLE — If there’s one thing Springville offensive line coach Chris Mills knows, it’s that this group of Springville players is capable of rising to the challenge. In Jon Clements’ second year as head coach, the Tigers face another change: They’ve been re-classified to 5A, competing in Region 6 against […]
SPRINGVILLE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Southside, AL
Trussville, AL
Sports
Trussville, AL
Football
Local
Alabama Football
Local
Alabama Education
City
Springville, AL
Local
Alabama Sports
City
Trussville, AL
State
Virginia State
Trussville, AL
Education
State
Alabama State
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Leeds takes on Helena in preseason jamboree

By Bobby Mathews, Sports Editor LEEDS — No, the game doesn’t count toward the final win-loss record, but the Leeds Green Wave will take the Helena Huskies seriously as the two teams square off in a preseason jamboree tonight in Helena. The Green Wave is on the road, helmed by an experienced quarterback but with […]
HELENA, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Pinson Valley flies under the radar heading into 2022

By Bobby Mathews, Sports Editor PINSON — New coach. New quarterback. New running backs. That’s the storyline for Pinson Valley heading into the 2022 football season. There’s a little bit of mystery surrounding the Indians, and new head coach Lee Guess is enjoying keeping people — including the media and Pinson’s opponents — a little […]
PINSON, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Moody heads into season with renewed purpose

By Bobby Mathews, Sports Editor MOODY —  The message from Moody High School has been pretty simple since new head coach Jake Ganus has taken the helm of the football team.The Blue Devils are not looking ahead. Don’t ask about rivalry games. Don’t think about how they’ll finish in the regular season. Don’t worry about […]
MOODY, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Hewitt-Trussville’s Hooks commits to Alabama State

By Bobby Mathews, Sports Editor TRUSSVILLE — Hewitt-Trussville’s April Hooks’ deadly aim from beyond the three-point arc is a thing of beauty. Time and again during the 2021-2022 season, she found her range and made Huskies’ opponents pay. The sharp-shooting guard will take her game to the next level, too, as she recently committed to […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bobby Mathews
The Trussville Tribune

Leeds suffers tough loss in jamboree vs. Helena

From The Tribune staff reports HELENA — The Leeds Green Wave went into Thursday night’s preseason jamboree with a little less manpower than they’d usually have, with some starters sidelined with injuries, while another key player didn’t make the trip across the Birmingham Metro are due to missing a practice earlier in the week. Leeds […]
HELENA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Pair of top Alabama targets ready to announce commitment decisions

Alabama football targets, Kelby Collins and Raymond Pulido will announce their commitment decisions Saturday. Collins, who attends Gardendale High School in Alabama, will announce his commitment between 2 and 4 CST. He will choose between Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Oklahoma and South Carolina. The Crimson Tide have been recruiting the four-star recruit hard for a little over a year.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Bham Now

BREAKING: The Eagles coming to Legacy Arena at The BJCC, Nov. 21

According to The BJCC instagram account, legendary rock band The Eagles have added Birmingham to its Hotel California 2022 Tour. The show features a start-to-finish performance of the beloved 1976 album Hotel California, the tour’s namesake. The show will also include their greatest hits. The Details. Ready to Welcome...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Outlook#American Football#Highschoolsports#Tribune Media Days#Huskies#Fbs
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Alabama

Who doesn't love a good burger from time to time? If it comes with some nice fries or some onion rings on the side, even better! No matter how you prefer your burger, nowadays you can find lots of places that prepare it just the way you like it. And if you live in Alabama and you are looking for new burger spots to try, then you have come to the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Alabama that you should definitely visit in case you haven’t already. All of these burger places are known to serve high-quality food made with fresh ingredients. And while a burger might not be the healthiest thing to have, it's perfectly alright to have one from time to time. It's all about balance after all.
ALABAMA STATE
24hip-hop.com

Alabama’s GTB Kartel Is Up Next

Recently Alabama has become a state to find hard hitting hip hop artists. From Big Yavo to Yung Bleu, the state has definitely come up in the music industry. Meet GTB Kartel, a hip-hop group consisting of 2 brothers from Birmingham,Alabama. The duo comes predominately from the east side born...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Alabama’s Honda factory to get new plant lead

Two longtime members of Honda leadership in Alabama are getting a step up later this year. American Honda Motors today announced leadership changes in its North American and Alabama operations. Lamar Whitaker, who is currently associate chief administrator and Line 2 division lead in Alabama, will become vice president and plant lead at Honda’s Alabama Auto Plant in Lincoln.
LINCOLN, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Blue Devils
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
The Trussville Tribune

Trussville/Pinson ramps on I-59 SB & NB to close for RCC shoulder operations

From The Tribune staff reports JEFFERSON COUNTY — Beginning at 12 a.m., Monday, August 15, weather permitting, the Alabama Department of Transportation will close Trussville/Pinson Exit 141 entrance & exit ramps on I-59 northbound for Asphalt paving operations. All ramps are expected to re-open at approximately 6 a.m. on Monday, August 15. Beginning at 6 p.m., […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Planned lane closures on I-65 NB & SB ramps, in Hoover

From The Tribune staff reports HOOVER — Beginning at approximately 9 a.m., Monday, August 15, weather permitting, the Alabama Department of Transportation will perform Routine Bridge Inspections on the I-65 off-ramps to I-459 between Exits 250 (Milepost 249.6 +/-). This operation will require the ramp’s right (outside) lane in each direction to be closed during […]
HOOVER, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Bessemer man shot and killed in Hueytown

From The Tribune staff reports HUEYTOWN — A Bessemer man was killed in Hueytown on Wednesday, August 10, at approximately 7:17 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Joshua Alexander Adams, 22, of Bessemer,  sustained a gunshot wound injury during a reported assault in the 1000 block of 26th Avenue North in Hueytown. Adams […]
HUEYTOWN, AL
The Trussville Tribune

The Trussville Tribune

Trussville, AL
13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Trussville Tribune is the local newspaper for the cities of Trussville, Clay, Pinson, Argo, Center Point, Springville, Moody and Leeds in Alabama. The Tribune provides up to the minute news online of government, crime, sports, people and events in Jefferson and St Clair counties and is printed weekly.

 http://trussvilletribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy