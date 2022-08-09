ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Recreational weed will be on the ballot this November, Secretary of State announces

By Jane Mather Glass
KMOX News Radio
KMOX News Radio
Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft announced on Tuesday which initiative petitions had been certified to be on the ballot in the November midterm elections.

Of the two intiative petitions, one made the cut -- regarding the legalization of recreational marijuana. The initiative would allow people ages 21 and up to possess up to three ounces of marijuana and six flowering plants in their private residence.

If the ballot measure succeeds, it would also allow people who are in prison for nonviolent minor drug offenses relating to marijuana to appeal to the sentencing court to vacate their sentence, and expunge government records of the case.

A poll from earlier in the year shows that 62% of Missourians are in support of legalizing recreational marijuana. The state voted to legalize medical marijuana four years ago in the 2018 midterm elections with about 65% of voters supporting the measure.

If Missouri legalized recreational marijuana, it would join the ranks of 19 other states that currently have it.

The other initiative petition would have created ranked-choice voting in the state if it passed. Ashcroft reported that it did not have sufficient support in any of the state's eight congressional districts.

