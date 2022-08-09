ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Man dies after Highland Games metal ball strikes him

By Michael Bartiromo, Nexstar Media Wire
WKBN
WKBN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w58N5_0hAb9ZSU00

(NEXSTAR) – A 65-year-old man died in a freak accident during the Highland Games in the Netherlands on Sunday, Dutch police have confirmed.

The man, who was not a spectator at the games, was touring Geldrop Castle in the province of Noord-Brabant, near where the Highland Games were taking place. Sometime in the early afternoon, the man was struck by a heavy metal ball — similar to the ones used in hammer-throw events — and died on the scene.

He had also been behind a hedge in the castle’s gardens when he was struck, and not within the event arena.

“Emergency responders rushed and alarmed emergency services could do nothing for him,” wrote the Netherlands Police, per a translated press release.

Most electric vehicles won’t qualify for tax credit

A witness who spoke with local public broadcaster Omroep Brabant said the victim “didn’t see the ball coming at all” because he was on the other side of the hedge.

“The pendulum gave way, we saw the ball go over the hedge and then we heard a woman screaming very loudly,” she told the outlet.

Another attendee at the event told Omroep Brabant that the competitor who threw the hammer was quite distraught after the incident.

Police in Brabant said support is currently available for “witnesses who need it,” per the press release.

An investigation into the incident and the security surrounding the event is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WKBN

PSP: One injured in Mercer County crash

MERCER, Pa. (WKBN)- Pennsylvania State Police responded to a two vehicle crash that injured one driver Tuesday morning. Troopers were called to the intersection of State Route 58 and Schaffer Road just after 5:30 a.m. PSP said that one of the drivers had minor injuries. The crash is under investigation by PSP
MERCER, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Highland Games#Metal#Accident#Dutch#Noord Brabant#The Netherlands Police#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Sports
WKBN

Two injured in Youngstown shooting

Police were called just before 10 p.m. to a home at Eleanor Avenue on the West Side, where an 18-year-old man told them he was driving on South Lakeview Avenue when someone in a passing car fired several shots at his car.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WKBN

WKBN

41K+
Followers
23K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy