New Orleans, LA

Cops search for person of interest in N.O. East homicide

By Kenny Kuhn
WWL-AMFM
WWL-AMFM
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NeqHC_0hAb9Xh200

Police in New Orleans are searching for a subject wanted for questioning in the ongoing investigation of a homicide that happened in New Orleans Eats on July 29.

Investigators say the homicide happened in the 10500 block of Curran Road.

Through investigation, NOPD homicide detectives believe the person pictured is a person of interest who was last seen with the victim at the time of the incident.

Police say the subject is not currently wanted on criminal charges in this investigation. However, detectives feel he may have knowledge of information vital to the investigation and wish to interview him.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is urged to contact NOPD Homicide Det.
John Bakula at 504-658-5300 or to call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.

New Orleans, LA
