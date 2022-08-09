Read full article on original website
Rox, Condon Outscore Bucks 13-8
The St. Cloud Rox completed a 2-game sweep of the Bucks in Waterloo Tuesday night with a 13-8 win. The win also marks 4 straight wins over the Bucks after beating them twice in St. Cloud over the weekend. The Rox scored 7 runs in the 6th inning to grab control of the game Tuesday night.
Motorcycle Class This Weekend
ST. CLOUD -- Motorcycle riders up for a challenge can sign up for a class this weekend. The Advanced Rider Class is Saturday, August 13th, at St. Cloud Technical and Community College from 9:00 to 5:00. According to David Weeres, a member of the Minnesota Motorcycle Safety Task Force,. If...
The Best Place to Hunt for Agates This Fall in Minnesota
Minnesota has had the Lake Superior Agate as our state gem since 1969. The late Mrs. Jean Dahlberg, long-time rock hound and ardent fan of the agate, testified before the state legislative committee considering the bill. She knew how perfect the Lake Superior agate was for the state gemstone. Other...
The Most Haunted Road In Minnesota – Just One Hour From St. Cloud
Do you like to search out haunted places in Minnesota? The city of New London, Minnesota has quite a story and has been named one of the most haunted roads in Minnesota. There are a lot of people who head out to find the most haunted roads across the country, but not everyone videotapes the trail. However, we did find one person that tells us the story of why Timber Lake Road is so haunted, as he videotapes and talks about the eerie happenings located on this road. Watch this video and listen to the man tell the story of horror and why Timber Lake Road in New London is so haunted.
Mankato To Host Fishing Opener
ST. PAUL -- Next year’s Minnesota fishing opener is coming to Mankato. Governor Tim Walz announced the 75th Annual Minnesota Governor’s Fishing Opener will move to Mankato on May 12th and 13th. I am incredibly excited to bring the longtime tradition of the Governor’s Fishing Opener to Southern...
Minnesota Wild’s Road Tour Stops in St. Cloud Wednesday
ST. CLOUD -- The Minnesota Wild are coming to town Wednesday. Their 2022 Road Tour is stopping in St. Cloud from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at the Holiday Inn & Suites parking lot. The stop includes interactive games, music, food and beverages for fans of all ages. Some of...
The Weekender: Art Crawl, The Carpenters and More!
ST. CLOUD -- Take a look at what fun and exciting things are happening around central Minnesota. See a movie on the big screen with the Summer Kids Dream Film Series, enjoy the St. Cloud Downtown Art Crawl, hear the music of The Carpenters at the Paramount Theatre, support the Rocori Community Foundation with an outdoor concert, and enjoy a nice music series at Milk and Honey Ciders. Read more in The Weekender!
Another Driverless Shuttle in Minnesota
I feel like this stuff... cars driving themselves, parking themselves, lane assist, etc and now driverless shuttles is like something out of the movies. Like Demolition Man and Total Recall where they did everything virtually, and had cars that drove themselves or were completely driverless. Or, even better had robots that looked like crash test dummies doing the driving.
Something No One Ever Needs in Minnesota… or Anywhere
You name it, someone has probably thought of it, or will by the time you try and get a patent. I thought of something super cool once. A battery warmer... for your car. I thought hey- if your battery is warm, your car will start a lot easier, right? Why not get a sort of blanket for it on a cold night? Yep- someone else had already thought of a battery warmer.
Are You a True Minnesotan? Hot Dish? Casserole? And Others
Hot Dish- it's a Minnesota thing. Virtually ANYWHERE else this would be considered a casserole. But here is the thing... all hot dishes are casseroles but not all casseroles are hot dishes?? Maybe. Andrea Skjold/ThinkStock. Andrea Skjold/ThinkStock. Casseroles came about during the Great Depression. It was a way to stretch...
Is It Legal to Bury Your Pet In Your Yard In Minnesota
Miranda Lambert sings about her favorite dog "Under that live oak," buried in the yard. Chris Stapleton sings about a dog he found in a shopping cart that changed his life named Maggie, who he buried on a hill on the farm. Losing a beloved pet is one of the hardest things a person can go through, and what to do with their remains is a question many have to consider after their death.
Gas Prices Fall Under $4 in Minnesota
UNDATED -- Average gas prices have fallen below $4 in Minnesota. Gas Buddy says gas prices have gone down another 16.9 cents per gallon in the past week in the state now averaging $3.97. The national average for gas has fallen 15.8 cents per gallon in the last week averaging...
School Nutrition Conference in St. Cloud This Week
ST. CLOUD -- Hundreds of school nutrition experts spent this week in St. Cloud. The Minnesota School Nutrition Association’s annual conference wrapped up Wednesday at the River’s Edge Convention Center. This year, a trend was emerging. The more than 700 participants were interested in how to buy local...
Art Crawl Taking Over Downtown St. Cloud August 12th
Get ready to take in local artists' and creators' stunning works of art. Art Crawl is taking over Downtown St. Cloud on Friday, August 12th. Come Downtown St. Cloud for great food, specialty shopping, and inspiring local art! Walking is recommended, but crawling is welcome. Check with your favorite downtown hot spots for details on who they will be displaying in August!
Memorial Bench Dedicated for Fallen St. Joseph Firefighter
ST. JOSEPH -- The St. Joseph Fire Department honored one of their own Tuesday night. The department dedicated a memorial bench for former St. Joseph Fire Captain Andy Loso. Loso passed away in November at the age of 42 after getting COVID while in the line of duty. He served...
St. Cloud Lawyer Explains The Law Conflict With Marijuana in MN
A new law in Minnesota that took effect July 1 allows for the selling of some THC products which includes edibles and beverages. Some area cities have imposed or are considering imposing a moratorium on the selling of these edibles and beverages. St. Cloud lawyer Mike Bryant from Bradshaw & Bryant joined me on WJON. He says federally marijuana products are still illegal which is why only cash is accepted and these businesses don't use banks. Learn about on this new law.
742 Prepares For School Lunch Changes
ST. CLOUD -- Hundreds of nutrition experts are in St. Cloud this week for the Minnesota School Nutrition Association’s annual conference. Many of the sessions deal with the lifting of the nutrition waiver, meaning Minnesota students will restart paying for school lunches. Sarah Motl is the Supervisor of Nutrition...
Kleis Wants 1,000 Housing Units in Downtown St. Cloud in 5 Years
ST. CLOUD -- Calling it the city's top economic development priority, St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis says the city will be holding a Downtown Summit sometime this fall. Kleis says we need to look to Rochester and Duluth and the success they have had lobbying for big state funding dollars in their downtowns.
Primary Voting Continues Today
ST. CLOUD -- Polling places across the region report slow or steady voting in today’s primary. At the Lincoln Elementary polling station, election judges report steady voting since they opened. At Apollo High School, election judges estimate only three percent of registered voters have appeared as of 11:00 am.
Minnesota State Fair Police is Back, Still Need to Hire 100 Officers
The Minnesota state fair is just a couple of weeks away. It unofficially marks the end of summer in Minnesota. Last year, the fair disbanded their police force and asked Ramsey County to provide the police for the fair. This was a huge undertaking, and this year, they have reinstated the State Fair Police.
