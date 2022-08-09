Read full article on original website
Related
Experts warn California of a disaster 'larger than any in world history.' It's not an earthquake.
A study says that as the Earth warms, a California flood that would swamp Los Angeles, displace millions and cause historic damage gets more likely.
2 dead, casino damaged by flooding in Las Vegas: "Wettest monsoon season in ten years"
The most "restless" summer monsoon season in a decade became deadly this week, as intense lightning and thunderstorms flooded parts of southern Nevada and a leaky ceiling forced table games to stop at one Las Vegas Strip casino. A man's body was found Friday by public works crews and firefighters...
Glacier National Park Sees ‘Significant Increase’ in Emergency Calls in Last 10 Years
So far, in 2022, seven visitors have died while exploring Glacier National Park, and officials… The post Glacier National Park Sees ‘Significant Increase’ in Emergency Calls in Last 10 Years appeared first on Outsider.
Comments / 0