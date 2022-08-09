Read full article on original website
Shohei Ohtani Ties Babe Ruth For MLB History
Shohei Ohtani has made more history for the Los Angeles Angels. Ohtani joined Babe Ruth as the only two players in MLB history to record 10 home runs and 10 pitching wins in the same season. He pitched six scoreless innings to go along with his 25th homer of the...
Yardbarker
Braves top prospect suffers potentially significant injury
This past weekend was one of those Braves fans would like to completely forget, and the pain didn’t just end at the major-league level. The organization also suffered a critical injury to one of their top prospects, as Braden Shewmake was carted off the field after a nasty collision with Travis Demeritte.
Yardbarker
Recap: Dodgers Go Undefeated On Homestand By Sweeping Season Series Against Twins
Max Muncy added to his hot stretch with another home run but was removed early in the Los Angeles Dodgers’ 8-5 win that completed a season series sweep of the Minnesota Twins. The Dodgers additionally went undefeated on their homestand (5-0), extended a season-best winning streak to 10 games...
Magneuris Sierra, Angels outlast A’s in 12 innings
Magneuris Sierra doubled home designated runner Steven Duggar with one out in the 12th inning and the Los Angeles Angels
The Falcons Signed A Veteran Tight End On Monday
The Atlanta Falcons added to their tight end room on Monday, signing veteran MyCole Pruitt. Pruitt, 30, spent the last four seasons with the Tennessee Titans, save for a brief stint on the San Francisco 49ers practice squad. He began his career with the Minnesota Vikings in 2015-16 as a...
Detroit Tigers promote Triple-A Toledo slugger Kerry Carpenter for MLB debut
Kerry Carpenter is about to make his MLB debut. The Detroit Tigers promoted Carpenter, who has 30 home runs in 97 games in the minor leagues this season, to the big leagues Tuesday night. The 24-year-old outfielder will start as the designated hitter Wednesday against the Cleveland Guardians at Comerica Park.
Game #112 Espino to the mound for the Nats
Where have you heard this before, the Washington Nationals need a great start tonight. They will face Marcus Stroman of the Chicago Cubs. The Nats have now dropped six in a row and desperately need a win. There are just 50-games remaining after tonight. For many, this season cannot end...
Dodgers defeat Twins 8-5 to extend winning streak to 10
Chris Taylor hit the go-ahead home run in the sixth inning, Joey Gallo added a three-run shot in the seventh and the Los Angeles Dodgers extended their season-high winning streak to 10 games with an 8-5 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday night.It is the first time since July 2017 that the Dodgers have put together a double-digit winning streak. It is also their third straight series sweep and 14th of the season.Max Muncy also went deep for Los Angeles, which has the majors' best record at 77-33 and is 16 games in front of second-place San Diego in...
FOX Sports
Hoerner, Cubs top power-hitting rookie Meneses, Nationals
CHICAGO (AP) — Nico Hoerner homered to ignite a four-run rally in the seventh inning that sent the Chicago Cubs over power-hitting rookie Joey Meneses and the Washington Nationals 4-2 Wednesday. Hoerner’s seventh home run ended a shutout bid by Nationals starter Josiah Gray and enabled the Cubs to...
Albany 15U Baseball to Play in the World Series
The Albany 15U baseball team will play in the Babe Ruth World Series in Fredericksburg and Stafford, Virginia this week. Albany will start with pool play in Stafford - Chichester against Stafford, Virginia, the host team, at 8:30 p.m. Saturday August 13th. Albany will play Torrance, California in pool play...
theScore
Cardinals minor leaguer completes 2nd known HR cycle
St. Louis Cardinals minor leaguer Chandler Redmond has accomplished what only one other known professional baseball player has ever done before: the home run cycle. The 25-year-old farmhand hit a solo homer, two-run homer, three-run homer, and grand slam in the same game with Double-A Springfield on Wednesday. Redmond entered...
The Saints Re-Signed A Safety On Wednesday
The New Orleans Saints added a familiar face to their roster this Wednesday in the form of safety Jack Koerner. Koerner, a former starter at Iowa, signed with the Saints after going undrafted in April. He was waived by the team earlier this summer, but now he's back on the roster.
Small package, big results: This Savannah-area senior is a 140-pound football dynamo
Follow Effingham high school football all season long at SavannahNow.com. Support our coverage of the Mustangs, Rebels and more by becoming a digital subscriber at SavannahNow.com/subscribe. GUYTON – On a hot, humid morning, with dark clouds blocking the sun and filling the landscape, South Effingham’s Jamari Fields works out at fullback, then wingback,...
Saints training camp practice to be held at Caesars Superdome
The New Orleans Saints announced that the final training camp practice that will be open to the public will be held at on Sunday, August 21st from 3:45 pm to 5:45 pm. Tickets are free of charge and fans can reserve tickets by registering at www.neworleanssaints.com.
