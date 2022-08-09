Read full article on original website
The Isley Brothers Announce New Song With Beyoncé: Listen to a Teaser
Beyoncé has more new material on the way in the wake of Renaissance, joining Ronald Isley and the Isley Brothers for a re-work of their 1975 song “Make Me Say It Again Girl (Part 1 & 2).” Ronald Isley shared a clip of “Make Me Say It Again, Girl” ahead of the track’s release on Friday, August 12. Check it out on Instagram.
The Cast Of "Bodies Bodies Bodies" Revealed What They Stole From Set, And Honestly, I Get It
I'd give anything to watch them all in this movie again for the first time.
R&B Singer Michael Henderson Dies at 71, Bassist for Stevie Wonder, Aretha Franklin
Bass guitarist and vocalist Michael Henderson, who was best known for playing with Miles Davis in the early 1970s, and was an iconic R&B singer, songwriter, and producer, has died. He was 71. The news was announced Tuesday on his Facebook page and Twitter account. Henderson died at his home...
Lamont Dozier, of the Holland-Dozier-Holland Motown songwriting team behind 'Baby Love' and other hits, dies at 81
Lamont Dozier, the Motown songwriter who, with the brothers Brian and Eddie Holland, was behind such hits as the Supremes’ “Baby Love” and “You Keep Me Hanging On,” has died, his family said overnight. He was 81. Lamont Dozier Jr. confirmed his father’s death on...
Exclusive: Selena Quintanilla's family on making of her posthumous music
The family of Tejano legend Selena Quintanilla tells "GMA" in an exclusive interview that releasing new music connects Selena with a new generation.
Otis Redding Wasn't First to 'Try a Little Tenderness'
Few songs are so strongly identified with soul singer Otis Redding as “Try a Little Tenderness.” Though everyone from Three Dog Night and Tom Jones to Michael Bublé and Chris Brown have attempted to put their own stamp on it, no one has been able to improve on Redding’s definitive performance.
The Temptations' 25 greatest songs of all time, ranked
It's been 60 years since the Temptations made their first appearance on the Billboard R&B charts with their first release on Motown, "(You're My) Dream Come True," a soulful ballad written and produced by Berry Gordy. That song peaked at No. 22, earning the Tempts a spot on Gordy's Motortown...
Motown Legend Lamont Dozier Dies at 81
Lamont Dozier, an all-time great pop hitmaker who supplied endless classics to Motown in the 1960s with the production team Holland-Dozier-Holland, has died, his son Lamont Dozier, Jr., said on social media. No cause of death was given. Dozier was 81. Born in Detroit in 1941, Dozier was raised by...
Lamont Dozier: the Motown master craftsman who created miracles under pressure
As one third of a legendary songwriting and production partnership, Dozier produced a slew of indelible hits that expressed the joy and frustration of a whole generation
Guitar World Magazine
Watch Steve Vai hand his guitar to a teenage fan mid-show, who then brings the house down with his insane playing
The cabbie who took Vai to the venue in Barcelona showed him a video of his son playing guitar. Vai later saw the boy in the audience, and decided to make his entire life. The European leg of Steve Vai’s Inviolate World Tour saw a glorious finale in Barcelona on July 19, when the virtuoso stepped into the crowd and gave his electric guitar to a teenage boy to play the set’s encore track, Fire Garden Suite IV – Taurus Bulba.
Beyonce’s ‘Renaissance’ Is Finally Out and Fans Are Absolutely Shook: ‘A No Skips Album’
After much anticipation, it is finally here. For, Beyonce has unleashed her long-awaited seventh studio album, Renaissance. The new album sees Beyonce head to the dance floor with its anthemic songs. However, across the album, Queen Bey also shows love for the LGBTQ+ community. In fact, she goes on to credit her late Uncle Johnny - who was a queer man - in the Renaissance booklet.
Shania Twain Wasn’t ‘Emotionally Ready’ to Make New Music When Prince Contacted Her
Shania Twain regrets passing up the chance to record with Prince before his death. She explained why the opportunity just wasn't right.
Waylon Jennings’ Rendition Of “Gentle On My Mind” Just Might Be The Best One
“Gentle On My Mind” is a comfort song for me… there is never not a good time to play it in my books. Despite what many think, Glen Campbell is not the song’s original composer. John Hartford wrote this song (same guy who wrote Turnpike’s “Long Hot Summer Day), and it was released on his second studio album, Earthwords & Music, in 1967.
musictimes.com
Lamont Dozier Cause of Death Unknown: Motown Songwriter Dead at 81
Legendary Motown songwriter and producer Lamont Dozier passed away at the age of 81. Dozier was part of the esteemed songwriting and production trio "Holland-Dozier-Holland" who penned most of the tracks for Motown Records. Throughout his career, he has written Motown Records' greatest hits that have become staple classic hits...
soultracks.com
First Listen: Lalah Hathaway is "Coastin" with Boney James
(August 9, 2022) Ever since Boney James began etching his talent into the contemporary jazz market, his connection as a soloist and in collaborations including Rick Braun, Stokely and Eric Roberson have resonated on the highest level. Throughout his body of work for almost three decades, James’ tasty saxophone firmly settled in his artistic wheelhouse by stretching the expected smooth jazz nuances with a remarkable balancing act of soul, R&B - even pop and electronica. For a musician who once played keyboards behind Morris Day way back when, there are no limits for this multi-Grammy and Soul Train nominated musician extraordinaire.
Our Place just launched mini versions of the Always Pan and Perfect Pot—and we're obsessed
Our Place launched mini versions of the popular Always Pan and Perfect Pot. Here's how they perform.
thesource.com
Napoleon of the Outlawz Says 2Pac Turned Down Michael Jackson Collab Because the King of Pop Didn’t Show Up at the Studio Session
A couple of weeks back, a story was unearthed that stated Michael Jackson denied a 2Pac collaboration due to liking The Notorious B.I.G. But that was shut down by Danny Boy of Death Row Records. In a new story, 2Pac reportedly denied a song with The King of Pop due...
An Amazing Legacy: Songs Written & Produced By The Legendary Lamont Dozier
Lamont Dozier, the songwriter who penned hits for acts such as Marvin Gaye, The Supremes, and the Isley Brothers has died.
James Brown Charted Over 90 Songs on the Billboard Hot 100, But the ‘Godfather of Soul’ Never Had a No. 1 Hit
James Brown is a legendary musician and despite over 90 songs on the Billboard Hot 100, the Godfather of Soul never hit the coveted no. 1 slot.
Kelman Duran Didn’t Expect To Be Part of Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’
Click here to read the full article. Kelman Duran’s music has always been as mesmerizing as it is thoughtful. His electronic abstractions tend to be amoebic and malleable, blending into dembow, reggaeton, and Caribbean riddims that are often atmospheric and moody, saddled with emotion. It’s a sound that’s flourished in underground spaces across the globe and attracted fans in pretty much every corner of the world. But he’s not sure when it drew in Beyoncé. A couple of years ago, the Dominican producer and multidisciplinary artist got an email from one of the megastar’s A&R reps, asking if he had anything...
