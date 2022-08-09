ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Comments / 0

Related
Pitchfork

The Isley Brothers Announce New Song With Beyoncé: Listen to a Teaser

Beyoncé has more new material on the way in the wake of Renaissance, joining Ronald Isley and the Isley Brothers for a re-work of their 1975 song “Make Me Say It Again Girl (Part 1 & 2).” Ronald Isley shared a clip of “Make Me Say It Again, Girl” ahead of the track’s release on Friday, August 12. Check it out on Instagram.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Frank Mastropolo

Otis Redding Wasn't First to 'Try a Little Tenderness'

Few songs are so strongly identified with soul singer Otis Redding as “Try a Little Tenderness.” Though everyone from Three Dog Night and Tom Jones to Michael Bublé and Chris Brown have attempted to put their own stamp on it, no one has been able to improve on Redding’s definitive performance.
Pitchfork

Motown Legend Lamont Dozier Dies at 81

Lamont Dozier, an all-time great pop hitmaker who supplied endless classics to Motown in the 1960s with the production team Holland-Dozier-Holland, has died, his son Lamont Dozier, Jr., said on social media. No cause of death was given. Dozier was 81. Born in Detroit in 1941, Dozier was raised by...
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Dj#Tlc#Miss A#The Old School#African American
Guitar World Magazine

Watch Steve Vai hand his guitar to a teenage fan mid-show, who then brings the house down with his insane playing

The cabbie who took Vai to the venue in Barcelona showed him a video of his son playing guitar. Vai later saw the boy in the audience, and decided to make his entire life. The European leg of Steve Vai’s Inviolate World Tour saw a glorious finale in Barcelona on July 19, when the virtuoso stepped into the crowd and gave his electric guitar to a teenage boy to play the set’s encore track, Fire Garden Suite IV – Taurus Bulba.
ROCK MUSIC
Star 93.9

Beyonce’s ‘Renaissance’ Is Finally Out and Fans Are Absolutely Shook: ‘A No Skips Album’

After much anticipation, it is finally here. For, Beyonce has unleashed her long-awaited seventh studio album, Renaissance. The new album sees Beyonce head to the dance floor with its anthemic songs. However, across the album, Queen Bey also shows love for the LGBTQ+ community. In fact, she goes on to credit her late Uncle Johnny - who was a queer man - in the Renaissance booklet.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
musictimes.com

Lamont Dozier Cause of Death Unknown: Motown Songwriter Dead at 81

Legendary Motown songwriter and producer Lamont Dozier passed away at the age of 81. Dozier was part of the esteemed songwriting and production trio "Holland-Dozier-Holland" who penned most of the tracks for Motown Records. Throughout his career, he has written Motown Records' greatest hits that have become staple classic hits...
MUSIC
soultracks.com

First Listen: Lalah Hathaway is "Coastin" with Boney James

(August 9, 2022) Ever since Boney James began etching his talent into the contemporary jazz market, his connection as a soloist and in collaborations including Rick Braun, Stokely and Eric Roberson have resonated on the highest level. Throughout his body of work for almost three decades, James’ tasty saxophone firmly settled in his artistic wheelhouse by stretching the expected smooth jazz nuances with a remarkable balancing act of soul, R&B - even pop and electronica. For a musician who once played keyboards behind Morris Day way back when, there are no limits for this multi-Grammy and Soul Train nominated musician extraordinaire.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Kelman Duran Didn’t Expect To Be Part of Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’

Click here to read the full article. Kelman Duran’s music has always been as mesmerizing as it is thoughtful. His electronic abstractions tend to be amoebic and malleable, blending into dembow, reggaeton, and Caribbean riddims that are often atmospheric and moody, saddled with emotion. It’s a sound that’s flourished in underground spaces across the globe and attracted fans in pretty much every corner of the world. But he’s not sure when it drew in Beyoncé. A couple of years ago, the Dominican producer and multidisciplinary artist got an email from one of the megastar’s A&R reps, asking if he had anything...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy