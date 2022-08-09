ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saginaw, MI

nbc25news.com

More than 900K people told to boil water in Southeastern Michigan

UPDATE: The City of Flint is no longer under a water advisory due to a secondary water source. The City of Flint is now receiving 100% of its water from the Genesee County Drain Commission (GCDC) pipeline until further notice. The City’s water quality is unaffected by this change.
FLINT, MI
wsgw.com

Midland County Prosecutor Appointed to State Commission

Midland County Prosecuting Attorney J. Dee Brooks has been appointed by the Michigan Supreme Court to serve on the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion in the Michigan Judiciary Commission. The Michigan Supreme Court established the commission earlier this year with a directive to assess and work toward the elimination of disparities within the Michigan judiciary and justice system.
MIDLAND COUNTY, MI
wsgw.com

Sturgeon to be Released into Saginaw Bay Watershed

The public is invited to a lake sturgeon release celebration on August 19 in the Saginaw Bay Watershed. Releases will reintroduce more than 100 hatchery-raised sturgeon into each tributary of the Saginaw Bay Watershed. That includes the Cass, Flint, Shiawassee, and Tittabawassee rivers. Lake sturgeon are a unique Great Lakes...
100.7 WITL

2 Michigan Cities Named Among The Worst in America to Visit

Another day, another slam on Michigan. MindYourDollars.com just came out with its list of "The 40 Worst Cities to Visit in the United States", and the Mitten State is home to two of the entries. Detroit. Come on. This one's like picking low-hanging fruit. Lazy. Every since the once-booming metropolis...
FLINT, MI
The Flint Journal

Annual Flint Drop Fest set to takeover downtown

FLINT, MI – Rain or shine, the popular electronic music festival Flint Drop Fest is set to return to the center of downtown Flint this Saturday, Aug. 13. The 10th annual Flint Drop Fest will be a free, 11-hour event for people of all ages who wish to celebrate electronic music, arts and culture. The fest begins at noon and goes on until 11 p.m. This year, the event areas will feature 12 main event areas with over 150 performers across the city center of downtown Flint. DJs from across the midwest such as DJ Swamp and Marvel Years will be in attendance.
abc12.com

Genesee County judge resigning after allegations from former intern

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Genesee County Circuit Court judge announced his resignation Wednesday after a former intern came forward with allegations of sexual harassment. Judge Joseph Farah will step down from the bench on Nov. 9, according to a statement from Genesee County Acting Chief Judge Elizabeth Kelly....
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
100.7 WITL

25 Great Places to Take the Kids Before Summer Ends

Before you know it, the summer will be over and the school year will be here. And for some children, it'll be here sooner rather than later...I mean, have you seen the back-to-school items on store shelves yet? Because I have. Sorry, I know that summer coming to an end...
LANSING, MI

