Salt Lake City, UT

Asher Adams hotel at The Gateway breaks ground

Salt Lake City —Real estate development firms Hatteras Sky and The Athens Group broke ground on Asher Adams, an adaptive re-use of Salt Lake City’s historic Union Pacific Train Depot and new construction of a 225-key Autograph Collection Hotel, Marriott International’s diverse and dynamic portfolio of independent hotels. Asher Adams will feature 13 historic guest suites in the original Train Depot and a new eight-story guestroom structure with an additional 212 modern guest suites. The hotel will also include multiple food and beverage outlets, a 1,500 SF fitness facility, 9,000 square feet of meeting and function space, and approximately 3,200 square feet of open-air gathering spaces. The Depot, an existing 17,000-square-foot live entertainment venue located within the Union Pacific Depot building, will be retained in its current location, and continue operations during construction. Barings is the senior construction lender, and financing is also being provided by the Redevelopment Agency of Salt Lake City with equity from individual investors on CrowdStreet, the online real estate investing marketplace.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
A new mixed-use, walkable community in Vineyard has been announced

Vineyard — Vineyard City and Utah Transit Authority (UTA) are pleased to announce the grand opening of the Vineyard FrontRunner Station, the newest station on UTA’s commuter rail line. The station is located in downtown Vineyard, close to the Vineyard Connector Overpass. Additionally, The Flagship Companies, Woodbury Corporation, and Vineyard’s Regional Development Board are pleased to announce plans for Vineyard Station, Vineyard City’s first mixed-use, transient-oriented, walkable community that will be created around the new FrontRunner station.
VINEYARD, UT
Nomi Health adds access to Novavax Covid vaccine in Utah

Orem — Nomi Health, a direct healthcare company dedicated to improving access and lowering costs in the healthcare system, has expanded its Covid vaccine services with the addition of the Novavax vaccine, now available at the West Valley Nomi Health location. In addition to Novavax, this location also distributes Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT

