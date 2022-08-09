Salt Lake City —Real estate development firms Hatteras Sky and The Athens Group broke ground on Asher Adams, an adaptive re-use of Salt Lake City’s historic Union Pacific Train Depot and new construction of a 225-key Autograph Collection Hotel, Marriott International’s diverse and dynamic portfolio of independent hotels. Asher Adams will feature 13 historic guest suites in the original Train Depot and a new eight-story guestroom structure with an additional 212 modern guest suites. The hotel will also include multiple food and beverage outlets, a 1,500 SF fitness facility, 9,000 square feet of meeting and function space, and approximately 3,200 square feet of open-air gathering spaces. The Depot, an existing 17,000-square-foot live entertainment venue located within the Union Pacific Depot building, will be retained in its current location, and continue operations during construction. Barings is the senior construction lender, and financing is also being provided by the Redevelopment Agency of Salt Lake City with equity from individual investors on CrowdStreet, the online real estate investing marketplace.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO