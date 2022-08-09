Read full article on original website
Who Is Drake Milligan? ‘America’s Got Talent’ Singer Is More Than the ‘New Elvis of Country’
America's Got Talent judges didn't hesitate in sending Drake Milligan to the live rounds after his debut in June. On Tuesday night (Aug. 9), the accomplished country singer will rely on fans to keep him in the competition. Those tuning in for the first time may ask, "Who is Drake Milligan?"
