Tyson Fury reportedly targeting third fight with Derek Chisora in December

By Michael Rosenthal
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
Julian Finney / Getty Images

Tyson Fury has decided to come out of “retirement,” which is no surprise to anyone who has followed boxing for more than 10 minutes.

The heavyweight titleholder’s apparent choice of opponent while he waits to pursue the winner of the upcoming Oleksandr Usyk-Anthony Joshua fight might raise eyebrows, though.

Fury evidently wants to face Derek Chisora, a 38-year-old he has already beaten easily twice. Chisora narrowly outpointed Kubrat Pulev last month but he had lost his previous three fights.

The fight would take place in December at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, according to ESPN.

The outlet is reporting that representatives of Fury and Chisora have begun talks but are far from an agreement. The negotiations went public when Fury took a shot at Chisora on Instagram.

“You’re running Derek, from the trilogy,” Fury said. “You call yourself ‘War’ but you should call yourself chicken because you’re running from the trilogy and from a career-high payday. Get that f—— contract signed.”

Fury (32-0-1, 23 KOs) has also indicated that he would be trained by longtime training partner Isaac Lowe, although it’s not clear whether that would be a permanent move. He has been working with SugarHill Steward.

Fury stopped Dillian Whyte in six rounds in April, after which.he announced that he was finished with boxing.

He defeated Chisora (33-12, 23 KOs) by a unanimous decision in 2011 and stopped him in 10 rounds in 2014.

