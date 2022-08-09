ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Late Olivia Newton-John Sold Her Real Estate After Receiving Cancer Diagnosis

 4 days ago
After Olivia Newton-John was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer, she reportedly sold most of her real estate to invest in her foundation and wellness center. Sadly, the news broke yesterday that the actress and singer died at the age of 73. She battled cancer for many years of her life.

In 2012, she established the Olivia Newton-John Cancer & Wellness Centre at Melbourne’s Austin Hospital. Prior to that, she co-founded the Gaia Retreat & Spa. She was very invested in finding new ways to treat cancer and make herself and other patients feel more comfortable during the process. She was also a huge advocate of medical marijuana.

Olivia Newton-John sold her real estate to help fund her foundation before her death

A CHRISTMAS ROMANCE, Olivia Newton-John, (aired December 18, 1994). ph: Monty Brinton / TV Guide / ©CBS / courtesy Everett Collection

In 2020 she explained, “The idea is to fund research into kinder ways to treat cancer, to prevent cancer, and to live well with cancer. So, all those things, I believe, we will eventually see a world beyond it where it’s just treated as any other illness that you can kind of control and live well with and, of course, hopefully, cure it. Living well is something that I do, and I’m hoping that I can help others do that.”

THE TALK, Olivia Newton-John, (Season 4, Episode 129, aired March 24, 2014). ph: Monty Brinton/©CBS/courtesy Everett Collection

In 2019, she listed her California horse ranch for $5.4 million as well as her 189-acre Australian farm. The farm features property with eight lots, a main house, a guest suite, and even a rainforest with large bird populations. In 2021, she also transferred full ownership of her home in Santa Barbara to her husband John Easterling. The proceeds reportedly went to her foundation to help others.

SCORE: A HOCKEY MUSICAL, Olivia Newton-John, 2010. ph: Ken Woroner/©Mongrel Media/Courtesy Everett Collection

Olivia is survived by her daughter, Chloe Rose Lattanzi, and her husband, John. May she rest in peace.

Taurus Lady
3d ago

my condolences 🙏 RIP. thanks for the memories a very talented lady.

can’t change Mother Nature
3d ago

RIP She had a good heart. ALWAYS looking for cancer answers.

AP_000891.fb76290b04a048d691a74b443bc30652.0001
4d ago

RIP Olivia you will be missed

