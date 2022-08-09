Read full article on original website
York News-Times
How NU's Kaitlyn Hord used kickboxing to stay active while in college volleyball limbo
Last winter, Kaitlyn Hord was in limbo. Hord wasn't a part of the Penn State program, having entered the transfer portal after the season ended. She also wasn't officially in the fold at Nebraska yet because she still had to finish up classes needed to graduate. So, Hord was just...
York News-Times
Projected crop yields suffer as drought expands across Nebraska
Several weeks of dry weather have allowed drought conditions to expand in Nebraska, with the worst conditions in the southwest part of the state. According to the latest weekly Drought Monitor released Thursday by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, 50% of the state is in severe drought or worse, more than 80% of the state is in at least a moderate drought and 95% is considered abnormally dry.
York News-Times
Allison Snodgrass receives the 2022 Golden Apple Award at YPS
YORK – Allison Snodgrass, who works in physical education and Title I at York Elementary School, has been named the recipient of the 2022 Golden Apple Award. Each year, educators and staff members within the York Public School District submit nominations and one person is honored because of their dedication to education and York Public Schools. This award is sponsored and presented by the York News-Times each year, right before school starts, during an early morning all-district assembly.
York News-Times
George family honored for a remarkable 150 years of farm ownership
YORK – A single family still retains ownership of a 180-acre Gresham area farm that traces its roots to 1872 when it was purchased by Frederick W. Liedtke an impressive century and a half ago. The modern iteration of Fredrick’s clan, Gerry and Pam George, were honored at the...
York News-Times
Stuhr family applauded for 100 years of continuous farm ownership
YORK – The plaque Boyd and Elaine Stuhr of Bradshaw hold in the accompanying photo reads: Stuhr Family, Est. 1922. The Stuhrs and other modern-era family members were on hand to receive the Nebraska Pioneer Farm Award last week at the York County Fair. The presentation honored the Stuhrs for 100 years continuous ownership of 240 acres acquired by Henry Stuhr in 1922.
York News-Times
As Nebraska's opener nears, health and leadership are coming together for Casey Thompson
Casey Thompson stood in front of a few dozen reporters and television cameras Wednesday and said words that surely didn’t come easy. On this day, the defense beat the offense. The heavy favorite to start at quarterback delivered the line without a hint of emotion. Just the facts from...
York News-Times
Watch now: Demo starts on historic Lincoln home; plans for new house revealed
The long-awaited and hotly debated demolition of one of Lincoln’s most historic homes has started. An excavator tore into 2636 Woodscrest early Thursday, beginning the razing and removal of the 5,500-square-foot Norman Revival so its owners can build a new home. John and Ella Wirtz bought the property near...
York News-Times
Former Lincoln fun center slated to become boxing club and arena
A longtime Lincoln boxing gym is poised to make a big move and also give a boost to the sport. Southside Boxing Club has a deal in place to buy the former Champions Fun Center at 1555 Yolande Ave. and turn it into a training facility as well as an arena that will host boxing and MMA events, and, potentially, concerts.
York News-Times
Wonderline -- Readers ask about strange event at fairgrounds, grader purchase, artifact show
The following questions were asked recently on the Wonderline:. Q: Is there any sort of idea yet regarding what happened at the York County Fairgrounds last Saturday, with those people getting suddenly sick in the 4-H food building?. A: As of now, the answer is no. Law enforcement tested everything...
York News-Times
Special teams and running backs have Scott Frost smiling
Nebraska coach Scott Frost keeps a good poker face, but even he had to admit NU's situation at kicker and punter made him smile. In other words, the addition of kicker Timmy Bleekrode and punter Brian Buschini have been good for the Huskers' special teams, which have been one of the nation's worst for the last three seasons.
York News-Times
Watch now: Frost says Decoldest Crawford will miss 'extended' time with injury
Red Report: Decoldest Crawford out with knee injury, but Frost says WRs are still ‘deeper than ever’. Nebraska coach Scott Frost provided an update on Decoldest Crawford, Turner Corcoran and special teams depth as NU's season opener draws closer.
York News-Times
Semi driver killed when truck collides with freight train in central Nebraska
The driver of a semitrailer was killed when the semi he was driving collided with a freight train west of Juniata. Around 11:15 a.m. Wednesday, Adams County sheriff's deputies were called to the scene of the crash, which was a quarter-mile south of 12th Street Road and Roseland Avenue. The...
York News-Times
Aug. 12, 2022 evening weather update for York
This evening's outlook for York: A mostly clear sky. Low 68F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the York area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 93. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 66 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.
York News-Times
Judge grants mistrial in case over Lincoln man's murder
A judge has granted a mistrial in Deontae Rush's murder trial for the killing of a Lincoln man during a drug robbery last year. Prosecutors on Friday morning filed a motion for mistrial over COVID-19 delays that meant the jurors would have been outside of the courtroom and unsequestered for at least six days.
York News-Times
York receives $15 million transportation grant
YORK -- The City of York has been awarded $15.6 for Project Access York, an infrastructure proposal to improve pedestrian access and safety throughout the city. Project Access York will fund almost 10 miles of trail expansion throughout the city, a pedestrian overpass over Highway 81 near the interstate, safety improvements for school crossings and curb cuts throughout the city.
York News-Times
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 12, 2022 in York, NE
The forecast is showing a hot day in York. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 68 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The York area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.
York News-Times
What you missed this week in notable York crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from York News-Times. (32) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
York News-Times
York County resident loses $30,000 to scammers, sheriff says
YORK – An elderly York County resident lost $30,000 to online/telephone scammers this past week, says York County Sheriff Paul Vrbka, and he wants to warn residents to be careful with these types of interactions. “It was just really so unfortunate,” Sheriff Vrbka said. “We had this lady come...
York News-Times
York neighbors: Obituaries for August 11
Read through the obituaries published today in York News-Times. (3) updates to this series since Updated 2 hrs ago.
York News-Times
Warrant issued for woman who hauled meth into York County
YORK – An arrest warrant has been issued for Bianca Gonzalez Marengo, 35, of Omaha, who was caught with a large amount of methamphetamine during a traffic stop in York County. Marengo was scheduled for sentencing in York County District Court but failed to appear. Judge James Stecker issued...
