FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Why 15 Florida Cities Were Named as Most Susceptible to a Possible Housing DownturnL. CaneFlorida State
LGBTQ-Owned Punky’s Bar and Grill ClosesBryan DijkhuizenSaint Petersburg, FL
EDGE District Spot In St. Petersburg Expects New Boutique HotelBryan DijkhuizenSaint Petersburg, FL
Tiny Houses Near a Florida Beach are Mentioned in a List of Charming, Tiny HotelsL. CaneFlorida State
A local scratch golfer compares these Florida gulf coast courses to help you navigate through the linksFit*Life*TravelBradenton, FL
neighborhoodnewsonline.net
Bubba’s 33 — Where Delicious Food & Drinks Meet Great Music & Fun!
From the time that it opened in 2020, Bubba’s 33, the elevated sports bar and restaurant concept from your friends at (and located next to) Texas Roadhouse off S.R. 56, has been a popular place with New Tampa and Wesley Chapel residents for its great food and craft cocktails at very fair prices and its TVs-everywhere sports bar feel. It also offers great music video channels to keep everyone upbeat and having fun.
fox13news.com
Hungarian woman brings hometown delicacy to streets of Sarasota
SARASOTA, Fla. - Tucked away on Main Street in Sarasota is a Transylvanian bakery that puts a twist on baked goods. The smell of the hometown fair compelled owner Anikó Gulyas to open Kürtős Chimney Cakes and Bread in her new hometown of Sarasota. Conjuring up those...
Longboat Observer
How to spend a day in Lakewood Ranch's Waterside Place
It’s been a long time coming — and it’s finally happening. Waterside Place has opened its doors to the world, and there’s more to come in the next few months. We spent a day there in mid-summer wandering the streets of this sparkling enclave on the water’s edge of Kingfisher Lake.
macaronikid.com
Listing of the Week - 5301 Wishing Arch Drive, Apollo Beach
Make your waterfront dreams come true in the premier coastal community of Shell Cove at Mirabay. Built in late 2020 by Park Square Homes, this one-story fully upgraded 1, 964 sqft, three bedrooms, two bathrooms plus office home also comes with a brand new 10, 000 lb. boatlift. Step inside...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Artisanal Donut Shop with Unique Flavor Options Opening Stores in Tampa
If you live in Tampa and enjoy sweet treats, you may be happy to learn that a small-batch donut shop that already has locations in Florida and beyond is opening two locations in Tampa.
Tampa Bay News Wire
Iconic St. Pete Diner on the Market
St. Petersburg, FL — Munch’s Sundries, a St. Pete staple for breakfast and lunch for 70 years, is now up for sale. Owner Larry Munch, seeking to retire, desires to sell his business along with its surrounding properties. The diner is notorious for its classic dishes that landed the eatery on Food Network’s Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives in 2011.
businessobserverfl.com
South Sarasota shopping center sells
Southpointe Marina Mall in Sarasota has sold. The plaza on South Tamiami Trail, which counted The Waterfront Restaurant as a tenant for nearly 40 years, brought $6.5 million. The buyer was Donatas Filipavicius. According to the American Property Group, which represented the seller, the 28,301-square-foot plaza includes 23 retail and...
thatssotampa.com
Three of the 15 most beautiful restaurants in America are in Florida
We believe the most beautiful restaurants in America are right here in Tampa; however we will concede that the Sunshine State is populated with stunning restaurants that all deserve their moment(s) in the proverbial sun. Trips to Discover recently published its roundup of the 15 most beautiful restaurants in America and THREE Florida restaurants made the cut. None are in Tampa, but each are worth the 3-8 hour drive.
IN THIS ARTICLE
sarasotamagazine.com
Fiorella Italian Bistro Is a Creative Addition to Sarasota's Italian Food Scene
Fiorella Italian Bistro has opened on Tuttle Road, near Bee Ridge. Owner Francesco Giovannucci, who hails from the Abruzzo region of Italy, has been working on the concept since before the Covid-19 pandemic, but waited to open until things quieted down. "I like the fusion of French and Italian," says...
Beach Beacon
New Mexican restaurant in Palm Harbor puts twist on traditional fare
PALM HARBOR — Ya se Armo translates to “It’s On” or “Let’s do this” in English. It is also the name of a restaurant that opened about five months ago in Palm Harbor and puts a new twist on traditional Mexican fare. Leonardo...
wild941.com
The Hottest Dive Bars In Tampa Bay
The one thing we love to do in Tampa Bay area is enjoying drink with friends bar were people know your name. Well not so much knowing your name but the drinks can have a great price tag on it. An every see have their iconic dive bars, an Tampa, Clearwater, and St. Petersburg has that. So these places are to the point where it can be legendary in your city. Here is a list of some of the coolest spots to hit up for happy hour or just to hang with your friends.
ABC Action News
Check out these 7 unique museums around Tampa Bay
TAMPA, Fla.—From stunning glass work to music memorabilia, there's a museum for everybody in Tampa Bay. Here are 7 spots you need to add to your to do list. Info: This immersive art museum focuses on engaging all of the senses. It’s set up like a motel with several different rooms, but it’s unlike any place you’ve ever stayed. Over 60 local and international artists were commissioned to make art for this museum!
Several Sarasota beaches under ‘no swim’ advisory
Several Sarasota County beaches are under a "no swim" advisory after water quality testing found the amount of enterococcus bacteria was outside acceptable limits, officials said.
thegabber.com
Adoptable Pets in St. Petersburg
ISO treats Young, single female ISO her perfect match. Loves: walks, treats, and affection. Cassie’s an 1 1/2-year-old, 35-pound, all-American girl. All pets spayed, vaccinated, micro-chipped and dewormed. Pet Pal Animal Shelter, 405 22nd Ave. S., St. Pete. 727-328-7738; petpalanimalshelter.com. Queen Bee. This 10-year-old tortie cuts through the pretense:...
Tampa Bay News Wire
Florida CraftArt Festival seeks artists for 25th annual event
Downtown St. Petersburg, November 19 and 20, Saturday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Sunday, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. The 25th edition of the Florida CraftArt Festival, scheduled for November 19 and 20, is accepting artist applications at www.zapplication.org. Artists can apply for jury selection in seven fine craft categories, including ceramics, fiber, glass, metal, jewelry, mixed media and wood. Paintings, drawings, photography and/or commercially-made works are not eligible.
businessobserverfl.com
Airline adds SRQ service to New York suburbs
Breeze Airways is already expanding service at the Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport, after arriving in June. The twice-a-week service will take off Nov. 5 with direct service to Westchester County, New York, on Saturdays and Tuesdays. The airline is also adding a one-stop route with no change of plane service on Thursdays and Tuesdays with a stop in Norfolk, Virginia.
Fast Casual
California-based Epic Wings to open first Florida location
Epic Wings will open its first Florida location in Clearwater, Florida, according to a press release. The brand will host a grand opening celebration on Aug. 20 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. and will offer a BOGO with a buy one single meal, get another free offer that runs through Aug. 28. Activities, games and a chance to win free wings for a year will also be held.
Tampa Bay family tries to bring father home
Phillip miraculously recovered only to find out he had a brain tumor last month while visiting family in New York.
businessobserverfl.com
Developer addresses Pinellas housing demand by buying two hotels — and a lake
Key takeaway: A Miami developer has bought two Pinellas County hotels and created 183 units of workforce housing. Core challenge: The most difficult part of the project was getting the zoning done. At the start, there wasn’t enough density and the city of Pinellas Park wanted assurances the conversion would be affordable for residents.
sarasotamagazine.com
The Best Pizza in Sarasota
We tasted pizzas for weeks to bring you our 22 favorite pizza pie spots, from hole-in-the-wall strip-mall joints to fine-dining restaurants. The only thing people like doing more than eating pizza? Debating about pizza. Which regional variety is the best? An O.G. Neapolitan? A classic New York slice? Pizza from Chicago? Detroit? Pittsburgh? New Haven? California? Do you like it thin and crispy, or thick and layered? Laden with outrageous toppings, or kept simple and traditional?
