Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Little Girl Was Found Bound In An Abandoned Building And No One Knows Who She IsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSaint Louis, MO
Mother and daughter pilots make history on Southwest AirlinesMargaret MinnicksSaint Louis, MO
3 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Multiple Golden Corral Restaurants Temporarily Closing For Several Months With No NoticeJoel EisenbergAlton, IL
Mother-daughter duo make history as Southwest pilotsB.R. ShenoySaint Louis, MO
Related
Family of slain mom and community plea for an end to gun violence in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — Countless hugs, comfort and support for the parents of D'Asia Bowers. They are suddenly mourning their 25-year-old daughter. "She was a free-spirited person. She loved animals. She loved nature," said Shantasha Love, Bowers' mother. Police say a stray bullet hit Bowers as she drove near Broadway...
KMOV
2 dead in South City shooting
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Homicide detectives are investigating after two men were shot Friday in south St. Louis. The shooting happened in the 6100 block of Alaska around 11:45 a.m. The men were not conscious nor breathing when officers arrived on the scene. Police later told News 4 that...
WSFA
GRAPHIC: Man charged with beating blind man in wheelchair to death
GRANITE CITY, Ill. (KMOV/Gray News) – A blind man who used a wheelchair was beaten to death inside an Illinois home over the weekend, according to investigators. Police said around 4:30 a.m. Sunday, 30-year-old Blake Streeb attacked two people inside a home in Granite City. One of the victims,...
KSDK
Byers' Beat: CBC student dead, suspected hit-and-run driver released, what's next
ST. LOUIS — Taken Under Advisement. It’s a term prosecutors use when police bring them a case that they aren’t ready to issue. Police use it as a verb. “They TUA’d it,” police sources told me Tuesday after investigators applied for charges against a 25-year-old man they believe is to blame for a fatal hit-and-run outside of Ted Drewes Frozen Custard.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KMOV
Charges allege Bridgeton woman struck, killed 1-year-old
ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- A Bridgeton woman was charged Thursday with striking and killing a child in April. Police said 26-year-old Madeleine Escalante was in a relationship with the child’s father at the time the child died. Court documents say Escalante was caring for the 23-month-old child on April 8 when she called 911 and reported the child was unresponsive.
tncontentexchange.com
St. Louis man indicted on federal charges of sending threats to five women
ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man previously convicted of harassing women in Jefferson County and St. Louis was indicted by a federal grand jury Wednesday of cyberstalking five women. Robert Merkle, 53, was indicted on three cyberstalking charges and two counts of transmitting a threat. Each charge is...
St. Louis man indicted for cyberstalking, threatening women
A federal grand jury indicted a St. Louis man Wednesday for allegedly threatening or cyberstalking multiple people since October 2021.
Charges filed in Granite City, Illinois murder
The Madison County State's Attorney's Office charged a 30-year-old in connection with a fatal beating in Granite City.
RELATED PEOPLE
Cleveland Jewish News
Missouri man admits plan to bomb local synagogue, says he hates Jews ‘with rage’
A man from St. Louis admitted in court that he threatened to bomb a local synagogue while people were inside, the U.S. Department of Justice announced on Monday. Cody Steven Rush, 30, pleaded guilty in front of U.S. District Judge Henry E. Autrey to the use of a telephone and instrument of interstate commerce to make a threat, a charge that carries a potential prison sentence of up to 10 years.
KMOV
Former Woodson Terrace officer indicted after camera captures him kicking surrendering suspect to plead guilty
BRECKENRIDGE HILLS, Mo. (KMOV) – A former Woodson Terrace police officer who was caught on camera kicking a suspect in the head was indicted Thursday for his actions. Dash cam video showed Officer David Maas kicking a suspect after he surrendered. The incident happened near the intersection of Martin Luther King Drive and Ogden in north St. Louis County in April of 2019.
KMOV
‘It affected one of our own:’ 25-year-old woman honored after her shooting death
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Balloons filled the sky in the 2500 Block of North Broadway Friday to remember the life of 25-year-old D’Asia Bowers. “She was my daughter, and I was her mother. I appreciate even the testimony to my children who are still alive that if you do what is right that heaven belongs to you,” says Bowers’ mother Shantasha Love-Davis.
2 people shot and killed in south St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after two people were shot and killed in south St. Louis Friday morning. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said two people were shot in the 6100 block of Alaska Avenue at around 11:44 a.m. Both victims died from their injuries. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
St. Louis man sentenced 12 1/2 years for attempted robbery, gun charges
ST. LOUIS — A U.S. District Judge sentenced a St. Louis man to 12 1/2 years in prison for an attempted robbery. Marshall Seals, 26, entered a Mobil gas station, located at 1051 Hampton Avenue, back on Jan. 11, 2021, attempting to buy merchandise. When he did not have...
Police: Accused gunman regretted shooting victim a third time
A Florissant man accused of shooting another man just after they departed a MetroBus told police he didn't mean to shoot the victim so many times.
KMOV
Major Case Squad investigating Belleville homicide
BELLEVILLE, Ill. (KMOV) - The Major Case Squad has been activated to investigate a fatal shooting that happened in Belleville Friday. The shooting happened in the 9800 block of W. Main Street around 10:45 p.m. Officers say they found 33-year-old Deante White wounded. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
tncontentexchange.com
St. Louis woman gets prison time for helping torch 7-Eleven in 2020 protest
ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis woman will serve more than two years in prison for trying to set fire to a downtown 7-Eleven on fire during protests in 2020. Nautica Turner, 27, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in St. Louis in February to conspiracy to commit arson. U.S. District Judge Stephen R. Clark sentenced her to 27 months on Tuesday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Weapons charge for man arrested at I-170 and Ladue Tuesday
A man arrested Tuesday afternoon following a high-speed chase on Interstate 170 is facing a weapons charge.
St. Louis church and community center concerned after shooting at new bar next door
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police are investigating an early morning shooting near Sweet Timez bar on Dr. Martin Luther King Drive on Friday that killed a man and sent three other men to the hospital. All of the victims are between 40 and 50 years old. The members...
KMOV
Cardinals Care and United Way team up to help flood victims
Former Woodson Terrace officer indicted after camera captures him kicking surrendering suspect. A former Woodson Terrace police officer who was caught on camera kicking a suspect in the head was indicted Thursday for his actions. ***IMAGES IN THIS VIDEO MAY BE DISTURBING*** A violent attack inside a Metro East home...
Man shoots at deputies during standoff in St. Clair County
A man is facing four counts of attempted first-degree murder for allegedly shooting at sheriff's deputies during a standoff with law enforcement, and then shooting himself.
Comments / 0