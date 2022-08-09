ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

KMOV

2 dead in South City shooting

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Homicide detectives are investigating after two men were shot Friday in south St. Louis. The shooting happened in the 6100 block of Alaska around 11:45 a.m. The men were not conscious nor breathing when officers arrived on the scene. Police later told News 4 that...
KSDK

Byers' Beat: CBC student dead, suspected hit-and-run driver released, what's next

ST. LOUIS — Taken Under Advisement. It’s a term prosecutors use when police bring them a case that they aren’t ready to issue. Police use it as a verb. “They TUA’d it,” police sources told me Tuesday after investigators applied for charges against a 25-year-old man they believe is to blame for a fatal hit-and-run outside of Ted Drewes Frozen Custard.
KMOV

Charges allege Bridgeton woman struck, killed 1-year-old

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- A Bridgeton woman was charged Thursday with striking and killing a child in April. Police said 26-year-old Madeleine Escalante was in a relationship with the child’s father at the time the child died. Court documents say Escalante was caring for the 23-month-old child on April 8 when she called 911 and reported the child was unresponsive.
tncontentexchange.com

St. Louis man indicted on federal charges of sending threats to five women

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man previously convicted of harassing women in Jefferson County and St. Louis was indicted by a federal grand jury Wednesday of cyberstalking five women. Robert Merkle, 53, was indicted on three cyberstalking charges and two counts of transmitting a threat. Each charge is...
Cleveland Jewish News

Missouri man admits plan to bomb local synagogue, says he hates Jews ‘with rage’

A man from St. Louis admitted in court that he threatened to bomb a local synagogue while people were inside, the U.S. Department of Justice announced on Monday. Cody Steven Rush, 30, pleaded guilty in front of U.S. District Judge Henry E. Autrey to the use of a telephone and instrument of interstate commerce to make a threat, a charge that carries a potential prison sentence of up to 10 years.
KMOV

Former Woodson Terrace officer indicted after camera captures him kicking surrendering suspect to plead guilty

BRECKENRIDGE HILLS, Mo. (KMOV) – A former Woodson Terrace police officer who was caught on camera kicking a suspect in the head was indicted Thursday for his actions. Dash cam video showed Officer David Maas kicking a suspect after he surrendered. The incident happened near the intersection of Martin Luther King Drive and Ogden in north St. Louis County in April of 2019.
5 On Your Side

2 people shot and killed in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after two people were shot and killed in south St. Louis Friday morning. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said two people were shot in the 6100 block of Alaska Avenue at around 11:44 a.m. Both victims died from their injuries. The...
KMOV

Major Case Squad investigating Belleville homicide

BELLEVILLE, Ill. (KMOV) - The Major Case Squad has been activated to investigate a fatal shooting that happened in Belleville Friday. The shooting happened in the 9800 block of W. Main Street around 10:45 p.m. Officers say they found 33-year-old Deante White wounded. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
tncontentexchange.com

St. Louis woman gets prison time for helping torch 7-Eleven in 2020 protest

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis woman will serve more than two years in prison for trying to set fire to a downtown 7-Eleven on fire during protests in 2020. Nautica Turner, 27, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in St. Louis in February to conspiracy to commit arson. U.S. District Judge Stephen R. Clark sentenced her to 27 months on Tuesday.
KMOV

Cardinals Care and United Way team up to help flood victims

Former Woodson Terrace officer indicted after camera captures him kicking surrendering suspect. A former Woodson Terrace police officer who was caught on camera kicking a suspect in the head was indicted Thursday for his actions. ***IMAGES IN THIS VIDEO MAY BE DISTURBING*** A violent attack inside a Metro East home...
