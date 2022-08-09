Just minutes before Rachel Maggert walked onto the field to perform “The Star-Spangled Banner” at the 2022 Iowa High School Track & Field Championships, she was told the acoustics in Drake Stadium would be challenging. In fact, for that reason, the May graduate of Sheldon High School was the first soloist in 15 years invited to perform the national anthem for the event, which was held in May in Des Moines.

