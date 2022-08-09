Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
nwestiowa.com
Norwood offers new vision for state’s ag office
SIBLEY—John Norwood has entered the race for a statewide position that he would argue is one the most important offices in Iowa. The 58-year-old from West Des Moines is running on the Democratic ticket for secretary of agriculture. The position oversees the promotion of farming and its role as an economic activity, works to protect land and water and advocates to protect public health in Iowa.
nwestiowa.com
Sheldon soloist performs national anthem at state track
Just minutes before Rachel Maggert walked onto the field to perform “The Star-Spangled Banner” at the 2022 Iowa High School Track & Field Championships, she was told the acoustics in Drake Stadium would be challenging. In fact, for that reason, the May graduate of Sheldon High School was the first soloist in 15 years invited to perform the national anthem for the event, which was held in May in Des Moines.
Comments / 0