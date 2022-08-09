ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dalton, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bbbtv12.com

Max D. Manning, 91

Mr. Max D. Manning, age 91 years born September 11, 1930, in Spring City, Rhea County, Tennessee passed away Friday, August 5, 2022, at his home, following a long bout with Alzheimer’s. He was the oldest member of the Rockwood Church of Christ and a veteran of the United States Air force serving in the Korean Conflict. Max was a former Rockwood Policeman working from 1956 to 1964 and he worked 24 years for Kayser-Roth of Rockwood. Max was a 50-year member of Rockwood Masonic Lodge, Alhambra Shriners, A&A Scottish Rite of Free Masonry, and a life member of Rockwood American Legion Post #50. He was an avid camper and enjoyed woodcraft, cooking, and genealogy. He was preceded in death by his parents; Thomas Roe Manning and Arkie Jewett Manning of Spring City, Sister; Jean Summers, Brothers; Frank and Edwin Manning, Brothers-In-Law; Walt Summers, Miles Koger, Elmore Bostic, Dennis W. Allen, several Nieces, and Nephews.
RHEA COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy