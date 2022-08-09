Mr. Max D. Manning, age 91 years born September 11, 1930, in Spring City, Rhea County, Tennessee passed away Friday, August 5, 2022, at his home, following a long bout with Alzheimer’s. He was the oldest member of the Rockwood Church of Christ and a veteran of the United States Air force serving in the Korean Conflict. Max was a former Rockwood Policeman working from 1956 to 1964 and he worked 24 years for Kayser-Roth of Rockwood. Max was a 50-year member of Rockwood Masonic Lodge, Alhambra Shriners, A&A Scottish Rite of Free Masonry, and a life member of Rockwood American Legion Post #50. He was an avid camper and enjoyed woodcraft, cooking, and genealogy. He was preceded in death by his parents; Thomas Roe Manning and Arkie Jewett Manning of Spring City, Sister; Jean Summers, Brothers; Frank and Edwin Manning, Brothers-In-Law; Walt Summers, Miles Koger, Elmore Bostic, Dennis W. Allen, several Nieces, and Nephews.

RHEA COUNTY, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO