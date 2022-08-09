ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

ClutchPoints

Kevin Durant or Carmelo Anthony? Draymond Green drops truth bomb his ex-Warriors teammate won’t like

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green is not on to pull punches. Since he launched his own podcast, The Draymond Green Show, it has taken off. Well on his most recent episode, Green was asked who he believed was the better scorer in their prime, Carmelo Anthony or Kevin Durant. The Warriors superstar took a moment to think, as he realized not only was this a tough choice, but he also won two titles with one of them.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
lakersnation.com

Lakers News: Heat’s Victor Oladipo Says He & Russell Westbrook Will Be On ‘Revenge Tour’ Next Season

Russell Westbrook has plenty to prove in the upcoming season after a disappointing first year with the Los Angeles Lakers. Westbrook averaged 18.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.1 assists in 2021-22. However, he ended the season second in total turnovers with 295 and largely disappointed on the defensive end, making it an average season at best for a player earning $44.2 million — the fourth-largest salary in the league.
LOS ANGELES, CA
New Orleans, LA
The Spun

The Saints Re-Signed A Safety On Wednesday

The New Orleans Saints added a familiar face to their roster this Wednesday in the form of safety Jack Koerner. Koerner, a former starter at Iowa, signed with the Saints after going undrafted in April. He was waived by the team earlier this summer, but now he's back on the roster.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
FanSided

Browns suffer devastating injury on first drive of the preseason

On the Cleveland Browns’ first drive of the 2022 preseason, the offense suffered a devastating injury as starting center Nick Harris was carted off the field. All eyes for the Cleveland Browns‘ preseason opener on Friday night against the Jaguars were on Deshaun Watson as the controversial quarterback got the start for the team. However, there were also numerous other starters for the team that took the field in Jacksonville and that could end up being a costly decision.
CLEVELAND, OH
AOL Corp

Joe Dumars reemerges as the NBA's head of basketball operations

One of the most decorated but low-key figures in NBA history has reemerged from the shadows to take yet another impactful position. Joe Dumars is a Hall of Fame player, NBA Finals MVP and championship executive — the first Black executive to lead a team to an NBA title — and now he takes up a post in the league office as Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations.
NBA
FanSided

Browns injury update only adds to Deshaun Watson QB uncertainty

Cleveland Browns starting center Nick Harris is likely out for the season, which only adds to the uncertainty surrounding the quarterback position. With Harris out, not only will Cleveland likely have to be without Watson to start the season, but also the man handing the ball to the quarterback on a snap-to-snap basis.
CLEVELAND, OH
LSUSports.net

Former LSU Basketball Stars Earn Degrees At Summer Commencement

BATON ROUGE –– Two former LSU basketball stars were part of the graduating class Friday at the summer commencement ceremonies at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Both Duane Spencer and Vernel Singleton, who played for Coach Dale Brown received their diplomas Friday as part of Project Graduation. Spencer was able to be here for the ceremony, but Singleton was unable to attend due to an illness in his family, according to Coach Brown.
BATON ROUGE, LA
NBC Sports

Bjelica's heartfelt goodbye to Dub Nation: 'Always a Warrior'

Nemanja Bjelica’s short tenure with the Warriors was an unforgettable one. After announcing his departure from Golden State and the NBA to pursue opportunities overseas, Bjelica gave an official, heartfelt goodbye to Dub Nation on Wednesday. Bjelica thanked a number of people, and gave a special shout-out to “the...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LSU's Jalen Reed listed among top freshmen in the SEC

Between the transfer portal and the 2022 recruiting class, coach Matt McMahon immediately brought a stable of talent to LSU’s depleted roster. In addition to landing several experienced players in the portal, he also added the No. 15 recruiting class in college basketball in 2022. That group of four players is headlined by Jalen Reed, a 6-foot-10 power forward from southern California who 247Sports rated as the No. 69 player in the class.
BATON ROUGE, LA
AthlonSports.com

Saints Signed A Second-Year NFL Quarterback This Week

The New Orleans Saints added some much-needed quarterback depth this week. The NFC South franchise has signed second-year NFL quarterback and Stanford product K.J. Costello on Wednesday. Costello signed with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2021 after going undrafted. In college, he played three seasons at Stanford before transferring to...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
saturdaytradition.com

Former Ohio State WR Chris Olave turning heads at Saints training camp

Chris Olave was the 11th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft by the New Orleans Saints. With new head coach Dennis Allen looking to put the team back on the top of an NFC South that includes Tom Brady over in Tampa Bay, Olave will look to develop an early chemistry with Jameis Winston come the beginning of the season.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
FanSided

FanSided

