Kevin Durant or Carmelo Anthony? Draymond Green drops truth bomb his ex-Warriors teammate won’t like
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green is not on to pull punches. Since he launched his own podcast, The Draymond Green Show, it has taken off. Well on his most recent episode, Green was asked who he believed was the better scorer in their prime, Carmelo Anthony or Kevin Durant. The Warriors superstar took a moment to think, as he realized not only was this a tough choice, but he also won two titles with one of them.
Draymond Green Reacts to Former Warriors Guard Joining New Team
This former Golden State Warriors guard has found a new home
Lakers News: Heat’s Victor Oladipo Says He & Russell Westbrook Will Be On ‘Revenge Tour’ Next Season
Russell Westbrook has plenty to prove in the upcoming season after a disappointing first year with the Los Angeles Lakers. Westbrook averaged 18.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.1 assists in 2021-22. However, he ended the season second in total turnovers with 295 and largely disappointed on the defensive end, making it an average season at best for a player earning $44.2 million — the fourth-largest salary in the league.
Pelicans Land Kevin Durant In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
Eventually, two-time NBA Finals MVP Kevin Durant has to get traded. Doesn’t he? From all appearances, the situation in Brooklyn is getting toxic. We already knew Durant had requested a trade. Recently, it’s surfaced that he approached team owner Joe Tsai with an ultimatum: Fire Sean Marks and Steve...
The Saints Re-Signed A Safety On Wednesday
The New Orleans Saints added a familiar face to their roster this Wednesday in the form of safety Jack Koerner. Koerner, a former starter at Iowa, signed with the Saints after going undrafted in April. He was waived by the team earlier this summer, but now he's back on the roster.
Browns suffer devastating injury on first drive of the preseason
On the Cleveland Browns’ first drive of the 2022 preseason, the offense suffered a devastating injury as starting center Nick Harris was carted off the field. All eyes for the Cleveland Browns‘ preseason opener on Friday night against the Jaguars were on Deshaun Watson as the controversial quarterback got the start for the team. However, there were also numerous other starters for the team that took the field in Jacksonville and that could end up being a costly decision.
Draymond Green Playing for Pistons Could be a “Dream Come True”
There’s a possibility Draymond Green could end his career in the Motor City
Joe Dumars reemerges as the NBA's head of basketball operations
One of the most decorated but low-key figures in NBA history has reemerged from the shadows to take yet another impactful position. Joe Dumars is a Hall of Fame player, NBA Finals MVP and championship executive — the first Black executive to lead a team to an NBA title — and now he takes up a post in the league office as Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations.
NBA・
Stefanski: Browns Center Nick Harris Likely Out for Season
Cleveland’s third-year center injured his right knee in the second play of Friday’s preseason game against the Jaguars.
Lakers Now Willing to Include Both Future Firsts in Potential Kyrie Irving Trade
According to one insider, the Lakers are now willing to include both their 2027 and 2029 draft in a potential deal for Nets guard Kyrie Irving.
Browns injury update only adds to Deshaun Watson QB uncertainty
Cleveland Browns starting center Nick Harris is likely out for the season, which only adds to the uncertainty surrounding the quarterback position. With Harris out, not only will Cleveland likely have to be without Watson to start the season, but also the man handing the ball to the quarterback on a snap-to-snap basis.
Former LSU Basketball Stars Earn Degrees At Summer Commencement
BATON ROUGE –– Two former LSU basketball stars were part of the graduating class Friday at the summer commencement ceremonies at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Both Duane Spencer and Vernel Singleton, who played for Coach Dale Brown received their diplomas Friday as part of Project Graduation. Spencer was able to be here for the ceremony, but Singleton was unable to attend due to an illness in his family, according to Coach Brown.
Bjelica's heartfelt goodbye to Dub Nation: 'Always a Warrior'
Nemanja Bjelica’s short tenure with the Warriors was an unforgettable one. After announcing his departure from Golden State and the NBA to pursue opportunities overseas, Bjelica gave an official, heartfelt goodbye to Dub Nation on Wednesday. Bjelica thanked a number of people, and gave a special shout-out to “the...
NBA・
LSU's Jalen Reed listed among top freshmen in the SEC
Between the transfer portal and the 2022 recruiting class, coach Matt McMahon immediately brought a stable of talent to LSU’s depleted roster. In addition to landing several experienced players in the portal, he also added the No. 15 recruiting class in college basketball in 2022. That group of four players is headlined by Jalen Reed, a 6-foot-10 power forward from southern California who 247Sports rated as the No. 69 player in the class.
Saints Signed A Second-Year NFL Quarterback This Week
The New Orleans Saints added some much-needed quarterback depth this week. The NFC South franchise has signed second-year NFL quarterback and Stanford product K.J. Costello on Wednesday. Costello signed with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2021 after going undrafted. In college, he played three seasons at Stanford before transferring to...
Former Ohio State WR Chris Olave turning heads at Saints training camp
Chris Olave was the 11th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft by the New Orleans Saints. With new head coach Dennis Allen looking to put the team back on the top of an NFC South that includes Tom Brady over in Tampa Bay, Olave will look to develop an early chemistry with Jameis Winston come the beginning of the season.
