ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

New report shows another drop in Las Vegas home prices

By Kelsey McFarland
KTNV 13 Action News
KTNV 13 Action News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11n7Mw_0hAb5lWq00

A new report by Las Vegas Realtors shows home prices in Las Vegas dropped for a second straight month.

As home prices fall, the report shows there are fewer homes selling. President of Las Vegas Realtors says he hasn’t seen home prices slow down like this in years.

According to the report , the median price for a single-family home in Southern Nevada dropped to $465,000. That’s down 3.1% from June. Still, the median home price is 14.8% up from one year ago.

By the end of July, there were 7,331 homes listed without offers. That’s up more than 143% from the same time last year. 1,618 condos and townhomes listed without offers in July represent a 144% jump from the year before.

The shift in the housing market is encouraging news for buyers but forces many sellers to bring their listing price down.

“It’s showing that there’s much more selection, buyers are not having to settle for a home like they were in the past because they were competing with multiple buyers and taking what they could get,” said Roberts.

During July, Las Vegas Realtors found more than 30% of all local property sales were purchased from cash, which is also a substantial increase from last year.

Short sales and foreclosures combined made up for 0.2% of local property sales in July, which remains near historically low levels.

Comments / 10

PREACHER
3d ago

People realize that there may be no water here in 5 years. Not to mention the violent crimes.

Reply(4)
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Nevada Current

Layoffs feared as new home sales plummet in July

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Builders in Southern Nevada sold 434 homes in July, down from 713 the previous month, according to analyst Home Builders Research, sparking concerns about rippling economic effects. Sales of new homes in the valley peaked this year at 1,256 in March. “I’ve heard of one builder making some layoffs but I don’t know any details […] The post Layoffs feared as new home sales plummet in July appeared first on Nevada Current.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
State
Nevada State
Local
Nevada Business
Nevada State
Nevada Real Estate
Las Vegas, NV
Real Estate
Las Vegas, NV
Business
Local
Nevada Government
Las Vegas, NV
Government
KTLA

Las Vegas hit with heavy rainfall; casinos flooded

A torrential downpour soaked Las Vegas for the second time in recent weeks, flooding hotels and casinos Thursday night.  Video showed what looked like a river flowing through the parking garages of Harrah’s Las Vegas and The LINQ Hotel. Water also poured through the ceiling of Planet Hollywood and soaked the casino floor. Video shared […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Prices#Foreclosure#Linus Realestate#Linus Housing Market#Single Family Home#Business Industry#Linus Business#Las Vegas Realtors
TheStreet

Big Las Vegas Strip Project Finally 'Breaks Ground'

The pandemic killed a lot of investment and construction projects around the country -- but not in Las Vegas. When covid shut down the Las Vegas Strip, Caesars Entertainment (CZR) and MGM Resorts (MGM) kept moving forward with huge projects -- including Caesars revamping and rebranding Bally's and MGM effectively trading Mirage for Cosmopolitan.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
cdcgamingreports.com

Red Rock Resorts doubling its portfolio by 2030 with projects on Las Vegas Boulevard South and elsewhere in the valley

Red Rock Resorts executives on Tuesday defended the permanent closure of three casinos, while touting new development that will double its portfolio in Las Vegas by 2030. During a second-quarter earnings call, Red Rock Resorts CFO Steve Cootey said they’re fielding a lot of calls from parties interested in the three closed properties—Texas Station and Fiesta Rancho in North Las Vegas and Fiesta Henderson.
LAS VEGAS, NV
jammin1057.com

Grand Opening: Pier 88 Unveils New Location In Las Vegas

A brand new seafood boil restaurant opened another location in the southwest Vegas Valley. Pier 88 Boiling Seafood & Bar offers freshly caught seafood boil with homemade Louisiana style seasoning, such as Cajun, Lemon Pepper, and Garlic Butter, according to its website. My favorite is their 88 seasoning, which is a combination of all of the seasonings.
LAS VEGAS, NV
AccuWeather

Heavy rain hammers Las Vegas, turning famed strip into a river

Las Vegas is now in the middle of its wettest monsoon season in a decade after drenching storms wreaked havoc around the city on Thursday. Pockets of heavy rain and thunderstorms swept across the Southwest on Thursday night, prompting flash flood warnings in southern Nevada, far southeastern California and Arizona. The gusty storms knocked out power to many Las Vegas residents and flooded numerous roadways, including the famous Las Vegas Strip.
LAS VEGAS, NV
KTNV 13 Action News

KTNV 13 Action News

29K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Las Vegas, Nevada news and weather from KTNV 13 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.ktnv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy