Child prodigy is accepted to medical school programme one year after graduating high school
A thirteen-year-old child prodigy has been accepted into medical school just a year after graduating high school. Alena Analeigh became the youngest African American to be admitted into med school after she received an early acceptance letter from the University of Alabama's Heersink School of Medicine in May. Although she won’t beging classes until Fall 2024, Alena has plenty of things on her plate at the moment. She is currently enrolled in double undergraduate biological science programs at Arizona State University and Oakwood University.The teenager’s accomplishments don’t stop there. Right after graduating college last year, Alena became Nasa’s youngest...
Passenger Kicked Off Flight With His Minor Daughter Due To Hawaiian Airlines Mistake
It was supposed to be a regular flight for Ryan DeMarre as he was going to fly from Seattle to Maui earlier this month. However, the travel turned out to be a bad experience for him and his minor daughter. Booked to travel on Hawaiian Airlines Flight 29, DeMarre was kicked off the flight without further explanation by the crew. They only said that his ticket was invalid. The situation was caught on video and shared on TikTok. The video has gone viral and reached over 4 million views.
Delta Pays Disabled Passenger $4,800 In Miles For Not Putting His Wheelchair On Flight
Millions of Americans are flocking to airports this summer, and many passengers with disabilities are amongst them. For these specific travelers, flying can lead them to some inconveniences. And recently, a disabled passenger flying with Delta Air Lines faced a problem with his wheelchair. As Business Insider reported this Monday, a passenger named Tim Kelly was offered 400,000 SkyMiles by Delta Air Lines as compensation for forgetting to put Tim Kelly’s wheelchair onto a flight to Dublin from New York and then breaking it on the way back.
Fuel Issue Forces NYC-Accra Delta Flight To Make U-Turn Over Atlantic Ocean
A Delta Airlines flight traveling from New York to Accra, Ghana on July 25 had to make a U-turn mid-flight due to a fuel issue. According to Newsweek, YouTuber Xiaoma, whose real name is Arieh Smith, shared his account of the incident on his YouTube channel, xiaomanyc. Smith says it was the scariest day of his life as the plane turned around over the Atlantic Ocean to head back to New York.
JetBlue Reaches $3.8 Billion Deal To Purchase Spirit
JetBlue Airways and Spirit Airlines have reached an agreement for the former to acquire the latter for $3.8 billion. The deal, which was announced Thursday morning according to CNBC, would lead to the creation of the fifth-largest airline in the United States. For months, there has been an ongoing bidding...
Delta Planes Collide Near Gate At Miami International Airport
On Sunday two Delta planes collided near gate at the Miami International Airport. Reportedly, Delta flight 1654 was leaving Miami for Atlanta when it made a low-speed collision with Delta flight 2911 which was heading towards Boston. The airport confirmed that nobody was injured during the collision, according to local...
DOT Changes May Soon Mean Airlines Will Have To Refund Passengers
After the exponential increase in complaints to the DOT about flight refunds, changes may soon mean airlines will have to refund passengers. The Department of Transportation has proposed a new set of regulations. These regulations will safeguard passengers from notable changes in their itineraries, cancelations and delays. U.S. Transportation Secretary...
Direct Flights To Cape Town: United Becomes The First US Airlines To Provide Nonstop Flights From Washington D.C.
United Airlines announced Thursday new direct flights between Washington Dulles Airport and Cape Town, after receiving approval from the U.S. Department of Transportation. Now, the Chicago-based airline company becomes the first US carrier to provide nonstop roundtrip service from Washington Dulles International Airport to South Africa’s legislative capital. The company announced that United won the battle against Delta Airlines to offer direct flights to Cape Town from Washington DC.
America’s 16 Under 16 in STEM—Meet the 2022 Achievers Who’ll Help Build Tomorrow
From coast to coast, meet our 16 Under 16 in STEM class for 2022, some of the country’s most impressive teenagers who have shown extraordinary achievement in the fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics. After a nationwide search, and following the evaluation of an expert panel, these students were chosen for their creativity, changemaking […]
American Airlines Passengers Stuck On Runway For 6 Hours In Sweltering Plane
An American Airlines flight delay led to passengers being forced to remain stuck on sweltering planes last week. According to the New York Post, flight 327 from Charlotte to New York was delayed almost six hours due to a combination of inclement weather and maintenance issues. The flight was scheduled...
