Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
bbbtv12.com
Betty Lollar, 91, Clinton
A mother is more precious than all of the treasure in the world. No matter where we go, our mother’s love is there to guide us. We gratefully thank you, God, for giving her to us. You must truly love us because You gave the best You had. Watch over her and bless her, Lord, and keep her in Your care. There are no goodbyes for us, but we will see you soon.
bbbtv12.com
Gary R. Beach, 67
Mr. Gary R. Beach, age 67, of Lancing, passed away Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at his home with his loving wife, Kathy, by his side. He was very gifted at working with his hands, he could build or fix almost anything. Gary was a veteran of the United States Army. Above all, Gary loved his son, Gregory, and was so proud of him and the man he’s grown to be.
bbbtv12.com
Incident at Anderson County Jail Sends 4 to the Hospital
According to Anderson County Sheriff’s Department spokesman, Tyler Mayes, an incident at the Anderson County Jail this morning sent two jailers, a patrol deputy, and an inmate all to Methodist Medical Center for further evaluation. The deputies were possibly exposed to fentanyl. No word on whether the three deputies and inmate suffered any ill effects from the possible exposure. The patrol vehicle was cleaned out to make sure there was no residual fentanyl left over. All four were transported to MMC. Everyone has been treated and released from the hospital.
bbbtv12.com
Weekly Oak Ridge Food Truck Rally Canceled
OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (Aug. 11, 2022) – The City of Oak Ridge learned this afternoon the company organizing the weekly Oak Ridge Food Truck Rally has decided to cancel all future events. Though the first two weeks went well with a lot of interest and turnout, the vendor felt the City’s fire safety requirements were excessive.
Comments / 0