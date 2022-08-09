Read full article on original website
Related
AOL Corp
Iman Shumpert, Ex-NBA Star & Teyana Taylor’s Husband, Arrested at Texas Airport
Former NBA player Iman Shumpert was arrested at the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport last weekend for allegedly trying to bring 6 ounces of cannabis through security. The police report from the DFW Airport Department of Public Safety shows police were called to a TSA checkpoint at about 3:40 p.m. on Saturday and told there was a “sizeable amount of marijuana” found.
Kevin Durant or Carmelo Anthony? Draymond Green drops truth bomb his ex-Warriors teammate won’t like
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green is not on to pull punches. Since he launched his own podcast, The Draymond Green Show, it has taken off. Well on his most recent episode, Green was asked who he believed was the better scorer in their prime, Carmelo Anthony or Kevin Durant. The Warriors superstar took a moment to think, as he realized not only was this a tough choice, but he also won two titles with one of them.
Ex-NBA draft bust getting another shot in league
The fifth team will hopefully be the charm for one former lottery pick. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Friday that ex-Kentucky star Willie Cauley-Stein has agreed to a one-year deal with the Houston Rockets. Cauley-Stein will get a chance to compete for a roster spot in training camp.
Draymond Green interested in playing for 1 team besides Warriors?
After ten seasons and four NBA championships with the Golden State Warriors, Draymond Green may be eyeing a potential exit plan. Sean Deveney of Heavy.com spoke with an anonymous NBA executive this week who said that the Detroit Pistons could possibly be a landing spot for the former Defensive Player of the Year Green. The executive adds that Green has always wanted to play for the Pistons at some point.
RELATED PEOPLE
1 surprising Lakers player could be out of rotation next season?
It looks like Darvin Ham will not be playing around next season. Jovan Buha of The Athletic said this week on the “Lakers Nation Podcast” that swingman Talen-Horton Tucker could potentially be outside the Los Angeles Lakers’ rotation in the 2022-23 campaign. Buha notes that Ham, the team’s new head coach, has “rarely” mentioned Horton-Tucker or any role Horton-Tucker might have next year, as transcribed by Lakers Twitter figure @RichStapless. Buha also says that Lakers figures he has personally spoken to have seldom brought up Horton-Tucker as well.
Kyrie Irving’s camp disputes latest explosive report about him
Kyrie Irving is trying to cleanse the negative energy surrounding him in the press right now. Mark W. Sanchez and Josh Kosman of the New York Post reported this week that the Brooklyn Nets guard Irving supposedly “hates” head coach Steve Nash and GM Sean Marks. “[Irving] feels...
Nemanja Bjelica Shares First Message Since Leaving Warriors
Bjelica will always be a 2022 NBA Champion
Grizzlies star Ja Morant breaks silence on viral video of his car damage
Ja Morant made a lot of fans worry on Wednesday after uploading a video of his car that seemed to just got out of a wreck. Fortunately, the Memphis Grizzlies star quickly eased those concerns. Morant celebrated his 23rd birthday on Wednesday, so it was only natural for things to get crazy. However, it might […] The post Grizzlies star Ja Morant breaks silence on viral video of his car damage appeared first on ClutchPoints.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Complex
Chris Paul on HBCUs and PWIs: ‘Growing Up I Didn’t Know the Difference’
When it comes to Chris Paul’s decorated NBA career, there isn’t much he hasn’t accomplished. A 12-time All-Star and 11-time All-NBA selection, Paul is not only one of the greatest point guards the NBA has seen, but one of the greatest players ever, regardless of position. But...
Lakers Now Willing to Include Both Future Firsts in Potential Kyrie Irving Trade
According to one insider, the Lakers are now willing to include both their 2027 and 2029 draft in a potential deal for Nets guard Kyrie Irving.
BREAKING: Houston Rockets Sign Willie Cauley-Stein
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Houston Rockets are signing Willie Cauley-Stein. He has also played for the Sacramento Kings, Dallas Mavericks, Golden State Warriors and Philadelphia 76ers.
Antonio Brown Comments On LeBron James' Most Recent IG Post
Antonio Brown commented on Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James' Instagram post. Brown is currently a free agent, and he has played for the New England Patriots, Pittsburgh Steelers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers over his career. In 2021, he won the Super Bowl with Tom Brady and the Bucs.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Former Dallas Mavericks 1st Round Pick Is Still A Free Agent
Justin Anderson, who has played for the Dallas Mavericks, Philadelphia 76ers, Atlanta Hawks, Brooklyn Nets, Indiana Pacers and Cleveland Cavaliers is still a free agent on August 12.
NBC Sports
Bjelica's heartfelt goodbye to Dub Nation: 'Always a Warrior'
Nemanja Bjelica’s short tenure with the Warriors was an unforgettable one. After announcing his departure from Golden State and the NBA to pursue opportunities overseas, Bjelica gave an official, heartfelt goodbye to Dub Nation on Wednesday. Bjelica thanked a number of people, and gave a special shout-out to “the...
Rams Strong Underdogs Against Chargers In All-L.A. Preseason Game
Rams: +3 (-110) Total: 32 (Over: -110/Under: -110) Peter Dewey broke down this game earlier this week, and I’m siding with him going into tonight. “I don’t mind taking the Rams as an underdog because we’re getting the hook, especially since the total is so low in this game. Dating back to 1995, underdogs in the NFL postseason have hit at a rate of 53.7% against the spread.
How to watch and stream the Broncos' preseason game against the Cowboys
The Denver Broncos (0-0) will host the Dallas Cowboys (0-0) in Week 1 of the NFL’s 2022 preseason schedule on Saturday, Aug. 13. The game will be played at Empower Field at Mile High with a capacity of 76,125 fans. Saturday’s game will begin at 7 p.m. MT and...
DeAndre Hopkins Commented On Lonzo Ball's Instagram Post
Arizona Cardinals star DeAndre Hopkins commented on Lonzo Ball's most recent Instagram post. Ball is currently on the Chicago Bulls and has also played for the New Orleans Pelicans and Los Angeles Lakers.
Freddie Freeman’s latest request proves he’s ultimate competitor
Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman is undoubtedly a dedicated player. His latest request proves he’s more dedicated than most. Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman has always been one to face challenges head-on and stand out among a talented team. Now, he’s requesting a major challenge that shows why he’s had so much success.
FanSided
273K+
Followers
519K+
Post
133M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0