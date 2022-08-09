Read full article on original website
Backpacks with school supplies distributed to Laredo students
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - 100 students at Michael S. Ryan Elementary School got backpacks filled with school supplies Thursday morning, August 11. District 4 councilmember Alberto Torres, Driscoll Health Plan, and the city of Laredo Parks and Recreation Department partnered up to distribute these materials. The supplies were collected during a back-to-school concert held over the summer. This is the fifth year in a row an event like this helps students at Laredo Independent School District (LISD). Gabriela Berlanga, the assistant principal at Michael S. Ryan Elementary School, said, “It is very important for us to continue to hold these events in order to help our students to be prepared for when they come to our campus, in order for them to be able to learn and gain more knowledge.”
Truancy officers reminds Laredo parents about consequences of student absences
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Even though the school year might just be starting, it’s never too early to start thinking about attendance. UISD and LISD are speaking out about the consequences some might face if kids miss too many days of school. It’s time to get back on track...
LISD invites students to get a Jump Start on academics this Saturday
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - With the new school year officially underway, LISD is providing its students with an opportunity to get ahead on their academics. Starting this Saturday, LISD will hold the first of many Jump Start sessions at all of its LISD campuses from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Parents concerned over bus access near new campus; UISD explains policy
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Some parents at Ricardo Molina Middle School are concerned about their children having access to a bus route. The new campus recently opened and the students had previously attended Los Obispos Middle School which had a bus stop close by because that campus was more than two miles away. Now, the new school is much closer, thus the students no longer have that option.
WBCA to announce 2023 Mr. South Texas
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - While the WBCA festivities are still months away, organizers already working on next year’s celebration. The WBCA will reveal who will be next year’s Mr. South Texas. Since 1952, the WBCA has honored a person for their contributions to the growth and development of...
Ruthe B. Cowl Center announces ‘Runway for a Cause’ fundraiser
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A local rehabilitation center is looking to host a fashion show fundraiser and it’s inviting the community to support its cause. The Ruthe B Cowl Rehabilitation Center will be hosting its Runway For a Cause Gala and Style Show. This year’s theme is Champaign and...
National Garage Sale Day: Sell without a permit for one weekend
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - If you are looking to get rid of some unwanted clutter, the City of Laredo is waiving garage sale permits this weekend!. Starting on Friday, August 12 to Sunday, August 14, Laredo residents will be able to sell items from their garage, yard, or home without the fear of a penalty or fine.
Laredo College to hold open house
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Class might be in session for both UISD and LISD students, but Laredo College is inviting potential college pupils to check out the courses and amenities the institution has to offer. This Saturday, Laredo College will be hosting an open house event for incoming and returning...
Dress code changes for UISD and LISD schools
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - Parents at LISD and UISD are getting everything in order before they send their kids back to school. With the start of the new school year comes many changes one of which is the new standardized dress code for students of both districts. Elementary and middle...
LISD kicks off new school year
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Wednesday marks the first day of school year for many children in the Gateway City. Students at Don Gallego Elementary School were greeted with a wave or high-five as they walked through the campus doors. Many woke up bright and early ready to tackle the first...
Undocumented immigrants caught inside Laredo retail store
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A truck full of undocumented people is found at a local Walmart. The incident happened on Thursday at around 4 p.m. at the Walmart located on Loop 20 and Clark. According to Laredo Police, officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the truck, but the...
Laredo school districts discuss enhanced security measures for school year
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Students are not the only ones returning to classes this week, police officers and security guards are also back in action. After the tragedy in Uvalde, thousands of parents are questioning how both school districts will keep their kids safe during the school year. Public schools...
Brownsville trucker stopped at border checkpoint in Jim Hogg County
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Brownsville trucker was stopped at a Border Patrol checkpoint in Jim Hogg County, which resulted in him being charged with the sexual assault of a child. This comes after agents saw that the passenger was a young girl. 44-year-old Alejandro Martinez Nava, is from...
500+ applicants take Laredo Police entrance exam
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - 559 applicants started the process of becoming potential Laredo Police Academy cadets. The aspiring officers took the test at the Sames Auto Arena on Wednesday morning, August 10. During this first exam, the Laredo Police Department is testing the applicants’ reading, mathematical, and comprehension skills. Those who pass the test will then move on to an agility exam.
Laredo officials address losing a million dollars in phishing scam
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - KGNS News first broke the news of a cyber scam that cost the City of Laredo one-million dollars in taxpayer money. A city finance employee fell for an e-mail scam back in 2019 and it is only coming to light now after the KGNS ‘On your Side’ team investigated it.
Training for UISD substitute staff focused on enhanced safety protocols
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - United Independent School District (UISD) said the district is ready with about 800 substitute teachers to fill in at any given time. On Tuesday, August 9, the UISD Human Resources (HR) department had a back-to-school orientation for substitute teachers, substitute nurses, and other substitute staff members.
The City of Laredo scammed out of $1 million in taxpayer dollars
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - An investigation by the ‘KGNS On Your Side’ team reveals that the City of Laredo was the victim of a phishing scam that resulted in the loss of over 1 million in taxpayer dollars. In February 2022, KGNS obtained a grievance filed by then...
