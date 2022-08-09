Read full article on original website
3 Great BYOB Restaurants In Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Most romantic restaurants in Los Angeles to wine and dine Your dateVivid SnacksLos Angeles, CA
The Fast-Food Chain With the Best Mexican Food According to New Survey (and It’s Not Who You Think)Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
L.A. bans homeless camps near schools as city officials approved new lawJosue TorresLos Angeles, CA
Missing Inglewood Woman Last Seen With Two Men Caught On Ring Doorbell Camera Removing Items From Her HomeThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedInglewood, CA
Cecil Hotel, Project Roomkey addressed by LA Homelessness Committee
The status of a privately funded venture to provide shelter to homeless people was settled Aug. 11 by a Los Angeles City Council committee. The five-member Homelessness and Poverty Committee voted unanimously to explore options for a city master lease for The Cecil Hotel in downtown Los Angeles. The historic building, located at 640 South Main Street, has been redeveloped to provide permanent housing for formerly unsheltered people.
Prominent Burbank intersection to feature 144-unit apartment project
Worthe Real Estate Group aims to build 144 apartments near The Burbank Studios, once home to NBC’s “The Tonight Show.”. The Santa Monica-based developer has filed plans to build a mixed-use complex and pocket park on a wedge-shaped lot at 3201 West Olive Avenue, Urbanize Los Angeles reported.
“Park block” model would close some LA streets to traffic
Drivers, stop your engines. A Los Angeles councilman wants to close off streets to cars and create pedestrian “superblocks” like those in Barcelona. Councilman Kevin de León, who represents a district from Eagle Rock to Downtown, has proposed a similar urban design called “Park Blocks,” Urbanize Los Angeles reported.
Hollywood site of derailed condo project trades for $15.5M
Years after taking on the city and losing in appeals court, a partnership including Château Group’s Manuel Grosskopf has sold a Hollywood Beach site where it once hoped to build a 15-story condo. An entity led by Ulvi Mammadov bought the 1.2-acre site at 901 South Ocean Drive...
Barry Shy didn’t disclose defects in $400M deal: suit
When Laguna Point Properties bought a portfolio of apartments in Downtown L.A. for $402 million, it wasn’t expecting tenant litigation, a pile of utility bills and violations of city fire codes. But the Orange County-based investment firm alleges it faced all these costly challenges when it acquired the five...
Brookfield sells Glendale office building to owner-occupier
Brookfield has cashed out of an office building in Glendale, selling the property to an auto loan company. An entity linked to the president of Premier Auto Credit, Sean Rastegar, bought the 113,000-square-foot building at 425 East Colorado Street for $23 million, according to public records filed with L.A. County last month. The deal came out to around $200 per square foot.
OC portfolio with 1.1M sf part of Blackstone acquisition
Private equity giant Blackstone has picked up 1.1 million square feet of office, industrial and retail space in Orange County. The New York-based investor acquired the real estate as part of its $7.6 billion acquisition completed last month of Glendale-based PS Business Parks, the Orange County Business Journal reported. The...
Winnetka mansion sells for $7.5M
A Winnetka mansion sold for $7.5 million, signaling resilience for Chicago’s single-family suburban home market. The six-bedroom, ten-bathroom home, custom-built in 2011 on more than an acre, closed on Aug. 8 and appeared to be an off market transaction, according to public listings. It includes an indoor basketball court, pool, home theater, golf simulator, club room and library, home gym, sauna and wine cellar, according to listing images.
