Brookfield has cashed out of an office building in Glendale, selling the property to an auto loan company. An entity linked to the president of Premier Auto Credit, Sean Rastegar, bought the 113,000-square-foot building at 425 East Colorado Street for $23 million, according to public records filed with L.A. County last month. The deal came out to around $200 per square foot.

GLENDALE, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO