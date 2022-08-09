ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

SFGate

Nevada judge denies loser's protest of GOP governor primary

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A Nevada judge has dismissed Republican Joey Gilbert’s lawsuit seeking to overturn his loss to Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo in the Republican gubernatorial primary. Gilbert, a Reno lawyer who was outside the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection, finished second in...
NEVADA STATE
SFGate

NC DOT worker killed while on road duty; motorist charged

SIMS, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina Department of Transportation worker was killed when a vehicle struck her as she directed traffic around a fallen tree, the State Highway Patrol said. A motorist was later arrested and charged with fleeing the scene. Anna Bradshaw, 60, was struck Friday morning...
WILSON COUNTY, NC
SFGate

CA WFO LAS VEGAS Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

URGENT - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED. ...FLOOD WATCH IS CANCELLED... The Flood Watch for lower elevation portions of northwest. Arizona, southeast California, and southern Nevada has been. cancelled. However, any thunderstorms that do form through the. remainder of the week will be capable of heavy rainfall, though. coverage should be rather...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Arkansas State

