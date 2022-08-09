Read full article on original website
Nevada judge denies loser's protest of GOP governor primary
RENO, Nev. (AP) — A Nevada judge has dismissed Republican Joey Gilbert’s lawsuit seeking to overturn his loss to Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo in the Republican gubernatorial primary. Gilbert, a Reno lawyer who was outside the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection, finished second in...
San Bernardino County, the largest county in US, considering seceding from California
That's certainly one way to get the governor's attention.
NC DOT worker killed while on road duty; motorist charged
SIMS, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina Department of Transportation worker was killed when a vehicle struck her as she directed traffic around a fallen tree, the State Highway Patrol said. A motorist was later arrested and charged with fleeing the scene. Anna Bradshaw, 60, was struck Friday morning...
CA WFO LAS VEGAS Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
URGENT - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED. ...FLOOD WATCH IS CANCELLED... The Flood Watch for lower elevation portions of northwest. Arizona, southeast California, and southern Nevada has been. cancelled. However, any thunderstorms that do form through the. remainder of the week will be capable of heavy rainfall, though. coverage should be rather...
California fire burns in backcountry of Yosemite as sweltering heat enters forecast
A California fire burning about 8 miles south-east of Yosemite National Park's village was mapped at 167 acres as of Friday evening, officials said.
'Desperate' to unlock housing, Tahoe program pays $24,000 to homeowners who rent to locals
In Lake Tahoe, the median price of a home was $950,000 in 2021. The average median income was $53,156 in 2020.
Woman arrested, suspected of killing man near Joshua Tree National Park
She also has a separate charge for allegedly maintaining a "drug house."
