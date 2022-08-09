ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 ETFs to Buy Now for Safety

While the markets are experiencing a summer rebound — the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average in July had their largest monthly gains since 2020 — it’s never a bad idea to consider safe exchange-traded funds (ETFs) for a portion of your entire investment portfolio. How...
7 Safe Small-Cap Stocks to Buy Now

Let’s begin by defining the realm of small-cap stocks before we discuss those that appear to be strong, safe investments currently. As their name implies, small-cap stocks have lower market capitalizations than both mid-cap and large-cap stocks. The range of market cap defining the class is typically from $300 million to $2 billion. Large-cap stocks carry a market cap of at least $10 billion. Mid-caps bridge the difference.
Coinbase (COIN) Analysts: “Q2 Wasn’t So Bad!”

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) went back to $24,000 and Ether (ETH-USD) headed toward $1,900 on today’s inflation deceleration. The consumer price index (CPI) was up +8.5% versus +9.1% last month: We’ll take it! But that’s far from the only news from the New Digital World. Let’s get into it.
