Guardians (-102) vs Blue Jays. Cleveland came through for us yesterday, and I'm even more confident in the Guardians today. Triston McKenzie has become a legitimate ace, allowing precisely zero runs in four of his last seven starts. He's upped his curveball usage to fantastic results, as he's got a 48.1% whiff rate with the pitch this month. Pair that breaking ball with a fastball that opponents hit just .179 against in July and you're really cooking.

MLB ・ 3 HOURS AGO