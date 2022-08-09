ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Chicago, IL
Sports
FanSided

MLB hates corn and good marketing, gets rid of Field of Dreams

MLB has officially announced disappointing news. They won’t be bringing the Field of Dreams game back to Dyersville in 2023. Former MLB first baseman and current Field of Dreams owner Frank Thomas announced the Field of Dreams game won’t be coming back to Dyersville, IA in 2023 due to site construction. The actual Field of Dreams site will also never be the original after construction is complete.
DYERSVILLE, IA
FanSided

Best MLB Parlay Picks Today (Saturdays are for Seconds)

Guardians (-102) vs Blue Jays. Cleveland came through for us yesterday, and I'm even more confident in the Guardians today. Triston McKenzie has become a legitimate ace, allowing precisely zero runs in four of his last seven starts. He's upped his curveball usage to fantastic results, as he's got a 48.1% whiff rate with the pitch this month. Pair that breaking ball with a fastball that opponents hit just .179 against in July and you're really cooking.
MLB
FanSided

FanSided

273K+
Followers
519K+
Post
133M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy