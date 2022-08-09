The field conditions at Soldier Field have everyone concerned about the likelihood of injuries for the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Chicago Bears. As the Kansas City Chiefs and Chicago Bears take the field for the preseason opener, the primary concern for everyone involved is about staying healthy. No one wants to see anyone go down at any point, but especially in a meaningless game. Unfortunately, Soldier Field, the Bears’ home stadium, looks like someone’s unkept schoolyard with the game set to kick off.

