Audrain County, MO

County
Audrain County, MO
Audrain County, MO
Health
City
Columbia, MO
Columbia, MO
Government
Columbia, MO
Health
Local
Missouri Health
City
Mexico, MO
Audrain County, MO
Government
Local
Missouri Government
KOMU

Coyote Hill hosts informational meeting to fill foster care gap

COLUMBIA - Coyote Hill, an organization specializing in child foster care, held an informational meeting Tuesday evening to share how the community can get involved in foster care. In Boone County, there are currently 338 children in foster care, but only 78 licensed homes. Paige Douce, the family advocacy director...
BOONE COUNTY, MO
KOMU

Callaway County jail expansion set to open in late October

FULTON − Callaway County inmates will soon have a new home. A larger jail is set to open in Fulton at the end of October, with a new justice center scheduled to be completed before the end of the year. The expansion will take the number of beds in...
FULTON, MO
KOMU

Food Bank to host Pack School Pantries Food and Fund Drive this Friday

COLUMBIA - The Food Bank for Central & Northeast Missouri will host its Pack School Pantries Food and Fund Drive Friday to help feed students in Boone County. The event will take place Friday, Aug. 12 between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. at the Dillard's parking lot outside the Columbia Mall. It's aimed at assisting students with nutrition needs by helping The Food Bank provide food for 14 school pantries.
COLUMBIA, MO
abc17news.com

Woman with dementia missing in Shelby County

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Authorities in Shelby County are asking for help to find a missing 92-year-old woman with dementia. Nadean Wood was last seen leaving her home on Highway 151 in Clarence on foot Tuesday night, according to an alert issued by the Shelby County Sheriff's Office. Wood is about 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs about 110 pounds and has graying brown hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a nightgown.
SHELBY COUNTY, MO
Health
Health Services
Emergency Medical Services
Politics
University of Missouri
KOMU

Here's what you need to know: Wednesday, August 10

Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft announced Tuesday that the petition submitted to place the initiative on the ballot had been approved. It will be listed as Amendment 3 and would allow Missourians 21 and older to posses, consume, purchase, and cultivate marijuana. State officials certified that 214,535 out of the...
COLUMBIA, MO
kmmo.com

TWO SEDALIA RESIDENTS WANTED IN PETTIS COUNTY

An area sheriff’s office is asking for help from the public in locating two Sedalia residents who are wanted for endangerment and abandonment of a child. A release from Pettis County Sheriff Brad Anders says a pursuit was initiated on Highway 65 after the Missouri State Highway Patrol attempted a traffic stop on August 8. The suspects fled into a hay field near Turkey Creek Road and then ran on foot. Authorities identified three individuals, 47-year-old Stewart Kimbrell, 41-year-old Crystal Summers, and Summers’ 9-year-old child. Kimbrell and Summers were not located, but the child was found by authorities and treated by the Pettis County Ambulance District. Kimbrell and Summers remain at large, but were believed to have made it out of the area.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
KOMU

Roy Lovelady to be sworn in as Columbia's Ward 3 councilmember Saturday

COLUMBIA − After a historic run-off election, Columbia's newest city councilmember Roy Lovelady will be sworn in Saturday during a special meeting. Lovelady was elected as Ward 3's representative during a special election last week, after April's election with incumbent Karl Skala resulted in a tie. The swearing-in will...
COLUMBIA, MO
firesideguard.com

Centralia’s new small-engine shop thriving

One of Centralia’s new family businesses is thriving. B and A Small Engine Repair, LLC on North Jenkins Street is keeping small engines running and, judging by the shop packed with lawn mowers and four-wheelers, customers are happy. “B and A,” stands for Buck and Allison, as in Ryan...
CENTRALIA, MO
KOMU

COU begins discussion about Phase 2 of airport terminal construction

COLUMBIA - Members of the public will have the opportunity to weigh in on the discussion of Phase 2 of the Columbia Regional Airport terminal project Wednesday. Anyone interested in asking questions about the project’s progress or providing public comment will be able to talk with airport staff. This...
COLUMBIA, MO

