Read full article on original website
Related
gladstonedispatch.com
Highest and lowest paying health care jobs in Columbia, Missouri
Compiled the highest paying health care jobs in Columbia, MO using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
939theeagle.com
Downtown Columbia’s Wabash station would no longer shelter homeless residents, under proposed budget
Monday (August 15) evening will be your first opportunity to testify about the Columbia city manager’s proposed $506-million proposed budget. De’Carlon Seewood’s budget proposes contracting with a provider to use a location for the homeless other than the Wabash station. “We’re still trying to determine. But we...
KOMU
'Opportunity Campus' could bring all homeless help groups to central Columbia location
COLUMBIA − In the city of Columbia, there are multiple nonprofit organizations that assist those who are experiencing homelessness. Groups like Turning Point, Loaves and Fishes, Room at the Inn and the Voluntary Action Center (VAC) provide food and shelter for those in need, but they're all in different locations, have different hours and operate differently.
KOMU
Columbia Job Center partners with Columbia Public Library for its monthly hiring event
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Job Center will partner with Columbia Public Library to host its monthly Walk-In Wednesdays hiring event next week, featuring 11 different employers. The event is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, Aug. 17, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Columbia Public Library. The 11...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
MONDAY UPDATES: Boone County nearing 50,000 COVID cases since the pandemic started
Check back for updates related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The post MONDAY UPDATES: Boone County nearing 50,000 COVID cases since the pandemic started appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KOMU
Coyote Hill hosts informational meeting to fill foster care gap
COLUMBIA - Coyote Hill, an organization specializing in child foster care, held an informational meeting Tuesday evening to share how the community can get involved in foster care. In Boone County, there are currently 338 children in foster care, but only 78 licensed homes. Paige Douce, the family advocacy director...
KOMU
Callaway County jail expansion set to open in late October
FULTON − Callaway County inmates will soon have a new home. A larger jail is set to open in Fulton at the end of October, with a new justice center scheduled to be completed before the end of the year. The expansion will take the number of beds in...
939theeagle.com
MU Health: Governor Parson’s tobacco announcement will save millions in future health care costs
The Missouri governor’s announcement about the largest single investment into tobacco cessation in state history is being praised by mid-Missouri’s largest health care system. Columbia-based MU Health says the funding boost will save Missouri $21-million in future health care costs. MU Health associate professor in family and community...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KOMU
Food Bank to host Pack School Pantries Food and Fund Drive this Friday
COLUMBIA - The Food Bank for Central & Northeast Missouri will host its Pack School Pantries Food and Fund Drive Friday to help feed students in Boone County. The event will take place Friday, Aug. 12 between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. at the Dillard's parking lot outside the Columbia Mall. It's aimed at assisting students with nutrition needs by helping The Food Bank provide food for 14 school pantries.
KOMU
Survey: Columbia among cheapest average rent cost in the U.S., despite a near 20% increase
COLUMBIA- A survey from "Rent" found that Columbia is No. 15 cheapest average rent in the Country. The data was based off cities with a population of at least 50,000. In Columbia, the survey finds the average cost of rent being $915. Despite ranking in the top 15, the cost...
Columbia Missourian
State-of-the-art jail and justice center set to open in Callaway County
A bigger jail with state-of-the-art technology is on track to open in Fulton at the end of October, and a justice center with additional courtrooms and administrative offices is targeted for completion before the end of the year. The new jail, which is an addition to the existing facility, will...
abc17news.com
Woman with dementia missing in Shelby County
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Authorities in Shelby County are asking for help to find a missing 92-year-old woman with dementia. Nadean Wood was last seen leaving her home on Highway 151 in Clarence on foot Tuesday night, according to an alert issued by the Shelby County Sheriff's Office. Wood is about 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs about 110 pounds and has graying brown hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a nightgown.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KOMU
Here's what you need to know: Wednesday, August 10
Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft announced Tuesday that the petition submitted to place the initiative on the ballot had been approved. It will be listed as Amendment 3 and would allow Missourians 21 and older to posses, consume, purchase, and cultivate marijuana. State officials certified that 214,535 out of the...
kmmo.com
TWO SEDALIA RESIDENTS WANTED IN PETTIS COUNTY
An area sheriff’s office is asking for help from the public in locating two Sedalia residents who are wanted for endangerment and abandonment of a child. A release from Pettis County Sheriff Brad Anders says a pursuit was initiated on Highway 65 after the Missouri State Highway Patrol attempted a traffic stop on August 8. The suspects fled into a hay field near Turkey Creek Road and then ran on foot. Authorities identified three individuals, 47-year-old Stewart Kimbrell, 41-year-old Crystal Summers, and Summers’ 9-year-old child. Kimbrell and Summers were not located, but the child was found by authorities and treated by the Pettis County Ambulance District. Kimbrell and Summers remain at large, but were believed to have made it out of the area.
KOMU
Roy Lovelady to be sworn in as Columbia's Ward 3 councilmember Saturday
COLUMBIA − After a historic run-off election, Columbia's newest city councilmember Roy Lovelady will be sworn in Saturday during a special meeting. Lovelady was elected as Ward 3's representative during a special election last week, after April's election with incumbent Karl Skala resulted in a tie. The swearing-in will...
KOMU
City of Columbia names three finalists to replace exiting fire chief Andy Woody
COLUMBIA – The search for Columbia's next fire chief is coming to a close with three candidates making the final list to replace exiting chief Andy Woody, who announced in January that he will be leaving the department for a new role with Southern Arkansas University. The three finalists...
KOMU
School bus company looking to hire more drivers as school year approaches
COLUMBIA - A constant concern around the start of school for the past few years has been the number of bus drivers available. Student Transportation of America (STA) handles busing for Columbia Public Schools, and had hiring events over the summer to increase the number of drivers. Tom Ott, the...
firesideguard.com
Centralia’s new small-engine shop thriving
One of Centralia’s new family businesses is thriving. B and A Small Engine Repair, LLC on North Jenkins Street is keeping small engines running and, judging by the shop packed with lawn mowers and four-wheelers, customers are happy. “B and A,” stands for Buck and Allison, as in Ryan...
KOMU
COU begins discussion about Phase 2 of airport terminal construction
COLUMBIA - Members of the public will have the opportunity to weigh in on the discussion of Phase 2 of the Columbia Regional Airport terminal project Wednesday. Anyone interested in asking questions about the project’s progress or providing public comment will be able to talk with airport staff. This...
No one hurt in Jefferson City house fire
No one was home when a house caught fire in west Jefferson City on Wednesday, according to a Jefferson City Fire Department news release. The post No one hurt in Jefferson City house fire appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Comments / 0